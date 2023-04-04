HAMBURG — Hilbert College announced its popular Boys Summer Basketball Camps will return for a 43rd year this upcoming summer with two sessions on campus for boys entering grades 3 through 12. The camp will again be directed by 21st year head coach Rob deGrandpre and his staff.
In what still remains the only overnight basketball camp in Western New York, Hilbert’s first session will run from Sunday, June 25 through Thursday, June 29. A second session, which will serve as a day camp only, will run from Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21.
Session 1 will provide campers the choice to stay on campus in air-conditioned Trinity Hall or commuting. Check-in will be on June 25 between 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m. and will conclude on Championship Thursday by 3 PM. The full day of basketball will go from 9 AM until 9 PM and Resident campers will receive three meals per day and day campers attending will receive lunch and dinner. Cost for a Resident camper is $420, and Day campers are charged $335.
Session 2 is a 9 a.m.–5 p.m. day camp with check-in scheduled for 8 a.m.-9:15 a.m. on July 17 and will finish with Championship Friday by 3 p.m. Cost is $300 for the week.
Those who register prior to June 1 will save $25 and those interested in attending both sessions will save $50 off the price of Session II. All campers will receive a personal skills evaluation, reverse jersey, water bottle, and the very best in individual instruction. Erie County and New York State health guidelines will be followed.
For more information, please contact Coach deGrandpre at 716-926-8803 or rdegrandpre@hilbert.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.