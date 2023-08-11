Every day, Joel Grundy wakes up at 4 a.m. The first thought on his mind is what he can do to help the Newfane softball program.
He was a fast-pitch player himself until he was almost 50 and he’s taught across Western New York, including Lewiston-Porter, North Tonawanda and Starpoint. At 80 years old, Grundy still has the same passion and energy for the sport and for teaching kids.
Coaching is not the same profession compared to when Grundy began. It’s no longer a seasonal job, instead many high school coaches are working full-time hours for a part-time salary and doing so year-round.
Instead of spending all day at their regular job — usually as a teacher — and then going to practice or a game, coaches prefer to spend their time with their own children instead of someone else’s. And then there is the new hassle of parental criticism, which has sharpened to an extreme in recent years.
A 2016 survey by Syracuse.com showed that 82% of coaches said parental behavior has worsened during their careers and 58% said they had considered quitting because of parents.
But while coaches half Grundy’s age are throwing in the towel, there are still people like him who wake up each day excited for a challenge, eager to teach the next crop of athletes and eager to find what they can teach him to become a better coach.
“I can watch the players grow from not playing the sport at all to loving the sport,” Grundy said. “... Our girls love to play the game and then they win a couple of times and it becomes an ‘itis’.”
Grundy is a teacher by trade and taught math at Iroquois High School until 2002, before becoming a lecturer at the University at Buffalo and Medaille. Grundy joined the Newfane coaching staff almost a decade ago as a varsity assistant for five years. Once the varsity coach stepped down, Grundy went on a three-year hiatus before he returned in 2021 to help out Vic Thibault’s JV squad and the two will now coach the varsity team next spring.
But his coaching style isn’t just teaching the fundamentals to players. Grundy believes there are lessons to be taught that are applicable away from the softball field and are critical for the success of kids.
“I honestly believe (softball) is the perfect game and you learn life lessons out there,” Grundy said. “You’re part of a team but you’re all by yourself. You’re on an island. You got your little bit of area to protect (in the field). You come up to bat all alone and it takes a lot of courage to stand in there and have somebody throw the ball pretty fast in your direction.”
Bill Shaw could have retired from coaching when he retired as a teacher from Lockport in 2012 at the age of 55. Teachers union rules said active teachers in the district got first crack at coaching jobs and Shaw was out after 13 sectional championships in 22 seasons as the girls basketball coach.
Coincidentally, it was the second time union rules cost him a job, because a teacher put in for his boys basketball position at Starpoint in 1990. But just as he moved on to the Lockport job, Shaw found another spot at Williamsville North, where he continues to coach and remains active in Section VI.
“I liken (coaching) to somebody who loves to read,” Shaw said. “They read because, well, it’s not the same book all the time. And they finish a book and they pick up another one, and that’s kind of the way basketball is with me. Every day is a different day and we’re learning something that teaches kids something different every season that I have different kids and new kids. And it just keeps it interesting.”
Larry Lash is another coach who can’t stay away from the sidelines, even in retirement. Lash began coaching the sport at Wilson in 1975 and led the Lakewomen until he retired from his job as a physical education teacher in 2008 at 60 years old.
The New York State High School Softball Hall of Famer has since had stints at North Tonawanda, Roy-Hart, and recently, Lew-Port, before he was let go at the end of last season. Now 76, Lash, like his counterparts, still enjoys the teaching aspect plus the camaraderie he formed with other coaches and has served as a mentor to younger coaches when asked to.
Lash, who has amassed 538 career wins, still has a desire to keep coaching and over the years has continued to adapt by talking to college coaches and researching on the Internet to find drills or different ways to teach a skill to his players. And, it’s the relationships that keep him going, as even as he gets older, he’s coaching new teams full of teenagers.
“They still make me laugh,” Lash said. “They laugh at me when I don’t know how to use my phone. We don’t have conversations about Medicare, or medicines, or doctors. They do outstanding eye rolls when I do or say something I think is amusing, and they apparently don’t. … I live in the area where I did most of my coaching, and I see former players often. When they see me, their smile, and their handshake or hug tells me that I chose a great profession.”
And yet for the men like Grundy, Lash and Shaw, there are also coaches like Jeff Costello, who stepped down at 51 years old from his incredibly successful run as the Barker field hockey coach on the heels of reaching the state semifinals.
Costello, who also coached girls basketball for Barker at one time, wasn’t run off by any circumstances or any person, but because time spent coaching was encroaching on his family. Costello’s son was getting more heavily involved with travel hockey and he wanted to devote the free time he had to that.
Upon arriving as a teacher at Barker, Costello wanted to be a coach, but the only position open in 1996 was a JV field hockey coach. He learned from then-head coach Jude Otto, who turned the program into a juggernaut and went to the library to find tapes and books on the sport.
As high school sports became year-round endeavors, Costello helped start a summer field hockey league and his team was involved in an indoor spring league at the EPIC Center, while also traveling to Rochester for tournaments.
Eventually Costello got his shot as the varsity coach in 2012 and won six Section VI championships and four Far West Regional titles. He hasn’t ruled out returning to the sidelines in some sport eventually, but it would have to be the right situation and the right time for his family. Right now, he’s in the process of becoming a field hockey official for this fall to keep his foot in the door.
“It’s a lot of time and effort off the field, that you’re prepared for that stuff, whether it’s yourself, your coaches, helping you with things, getting parents involved and trying to get everybody to buy into what we would always use as our team slogan,” Costello said. “... All those things on and off the field that played into all that. So a lot of time and effort put into all those things, for sure.”
In a time when social media and other forms of technology have impacted teenagers’ lives, Shaw said the players haven’t changed since he began in 1981. The players still want the discipline and fun that comes with playing sports. Why Shaw and others have evolved with the times is their ability to be a trustworthy figure during the season and their young lives.
“I think if you’re not a player’s coach, then you’re probably not going to stick around very long,” Shaw said. “The kids have to like you, they have to buy into what you’re teaching them. … But they have to, first of all, enjoy being with you, and just as important, trust what you’re teaching them. That’s a factor. That’s a huge factor in coaching, trust. I use that word all the time in my practices.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.