This is the complete 2020 Section VI varsity football schedule that was released this week by chairman Ken Stoldt.
Thursday and Friday game times are 7 p.m., unless noted, while Saturday game times are 2 p.m., unless noted:
WEEK ONE
Thursday, Sept. 10
JFK at Alden, 6 p.m.
Lockport at Hamburg
Friday, Sept. 11
Canisius at Bennett
Niagara Wheatfield at Grand Island
Hutch-Tech at Clarence
Orchard Park at Williamsville North
Frontier at Lancaster
Sweet Home at Starpoint
North Tonawanda at Williamsville South
Kenmore West at Jamestown
West Seneca West at McKinley (at Riverside)
Williamsville East at Medina
East Aurora/Holland at West Seneca East
Burgard/Arts a Iroquois
Pioneer at Cheektowaga
Newfane at Lew-Port
Lake Shore at Eden/NC
WNY Maritime/Health Sciences at Dunkirk, 7:30 p.m.
Maryvale at Olean
Depew at Albion
Fredonia at Southwestern
CSP at Ch. Lake/Westfield/Brocton
Springville at Gowanda/PV
Silver Creek/Forest at Portville
Salamanca at Randolph
Saturday, Sept 12
Akron at St. Mary’s (1 p.m.)
Tonawanda at Lackawanna (1 p.m.)
Wilson at Cleve Hill
South Park at Niagara Falls
Falconer at Catt/LV, 6 p.m.
Amherst at Kenmore East (7 p.m.)
Franklinville/Ellicottville at All./Limestone (7 p.m.)
WEEK TWO
Thursday, Sept. 17
Williamsville South at Sweet Home
Williamsville North at Frontier
Starpoint at Williamsville East
Bennett at Clarence
Kenmore East at South Park
Friday, Sept. 18
Silver Creek/Forest at East Aurora/Holland
Burgard at West Seneca East
Lancaster at Orchard Park
Amherst at North Tonawanda
Jamestown at Grand Island
Iroquois at Cheektowaga
Lew-Port at Pioneer
Dunkirk at Lake Shore
Maritime/HS at Depew
Olean at Southwestern
Albion at Maryvale
Fredonia at Portville
Falconer/CV at All/Limestone
Salamanca at Ch. Lake/West/Brocton
Lackawanna at Eden/NC
Springville at Randolph
JFK at Wilson
Gowanda/PV at Catt./Little Valley
Newfane at Medina
Tonawanda at Akron
Saturday, Sept. 19
Franklinville/Ell. at CSP (1:30 p.m.) at Clymer
Alden at St. Mary’s
Timon-St. Jude at Cleveland Hill
McKinley at Kenmore West
Niagara-Wheatfield at Lockport
Hutch-Tech at Niagara Falls (4 p.m.)
WEEK THREE
Thursday, Sept. 24
Lackawanna at JFK (5 p.m.)
Frontier at Bennett
Cheektowaga at Burgard at Riverside
Friday, Sept 25
Clarence at Lancaster
Starpoint at Williamsville South
North Tonawanda at Kenmore East
Williamsville East at Amherst
Niagara Wheatfield at W. Seneca West
Jamestown at McKinley at Riverside
Pioneer at East Aurora/Holland
West Seneca East at Lew-Port
Iroquois at Timon-St. Jude
Maryvale at Lake Shore
Albion at Olean
Depew at Dunkirk, 7:30 p.m.
A/Limestone at Fredonia
Ch. Lake/West/Broc. at Falconer/CV, at Falconer
Alden at Springville
Eden/NC at Gowanda/PV
Medina at Tonawanda
Wilson at Akron
Portville at Salamanca
Catt./LV at Silver Creek/Forest.
Randolph at F/E at Ellicottville
Saturday, Sept. 26
Niagara Falls at Orchard Park (1 p.m.)
Maritime/HS at Canisius (1 p.m.)
Southwestern at CSP (1:30 p.m.) at Sherman
Grand Island at Lockport
Hamburg at Kenmore West
Williamsville North at Hutch-Tech at Riverside
South Park at Sweet Home
Cleveland Hill at Newfane
WEEK FOUR
Thursday, Oct. 1
Bennett at Niagara Falls (4:30 p.m.)
South Park at North Tonawanda
Amherst at McKinley
Friday, Oct. 2
Orchard Park at Frontier
Lancaster at Williamsville North
Lockport at Clarence
Ken East at Starpoint
Sweet Home at Williamsville East
St. Francis at Williamsville South
Hamburg at Jamestown
West Seneca West at Grand Island
West Seneca East at Iroquois
EA/Holland at Cheektowaga
Pioneer at Springiville
Lake Shore at Albion
CSP at A/Limestone
Olean at Depew
Dunkirk at Fredonia
Ch. Lake at Southwestern
Lackawanna at Alden
Eden/NC at Silver Creek/Forest.
Tonawanda at Wilson
Portville at Randolph
Timon at Frank/Ell., at Franklinville
O’Hara at Catt./Little Valley
Saturday, Oct. 3
Salamanca at Falconer/CV (1:30 p.m.) at CV
Gowanda/PV at JFK (1:30 p.m.)
Medina at Cleveland Hill
Akron at Newfane
Maryvale at Maritime/HS
St. Mary’s at Hutch-Tech at Riverside
WEEK FIVE
Thursday, Oct. 8
Depew at Maryvale
Alden at Eden/NC
Friday, Oct. 9
Williamsville North at Bennett
Hutch-Tech at Frontier
Clarence at Orchard Park
North Tonawanda at Starpoint
Williamsville South at South Park, at Riverside
Williamsville East at Kenmore East
Niagara-Wheatfield at Jamestown
Lockport at West Seneca West
McKinley at Hamburg
Amherst at Sweet Home
Cheektowaga at West Seneca East
Lew-Port at East Aurora/Holland
Iroquois at Pioneer
Maritime/HS at Lake Shore
Olean at Dunkirk, 7:30
Albion at Medina
CV/Falconer at Fredonia
Wilson at Southwestern
CSP at Salamanca
JFK at Springville
Silver Creek/For at Gowanda/PV
Cleveland Hill at Tonawanda
Timon-St. Jude at Akron, 7:30 p.m.
F/E at Portville
Randolph at Catt/Little Valley
Saturday, Oct. 10
Newfane at Lackawanna (1 p.m.)
Grand Island at Kenmore West
Burgard at St. Mary’s
A/Limestone at Ch. Lake/West/Brocton (7 p.m.) at CL
Niagara Falls at Lancaster (7 p.m.)
WEEK SIX
Thursday, Oct. 15
Iroquois at Lew-Port
Newfane at Tonawanda
Lake Shore at Depew
Williamsville East at South Park
Friday, Oct. 16
Orchard Park at Bennett
Frontier at Clarence
Niagara Falls at Williamsville North
Hamburg at Grand Island
Sweet Home at North Tonawanda
Kenmore East at Williamsville South
Starpoint at Amherst
McKinley at Niagara-Wheatfield
Kenmore West at West Seneca West
West Seneca East at Pioneer
Burgard/Arts at East Aurora/Holland
Maryvale at Cheektowaga
Dunkirk at Albion
Ch. Lake/West/Brocton at Fredonia
Southwestern at All-Limestone
Gowanda at Alden
JFK at Eden/NC
Medina at Wilson
Catt/LV at Salamanca
Frank/Ell at Silver Creek/For
Randolph at Timon
Saturday, Oct. 17
Portville at St. Mary’s (1 p.m.)
Falconer/CV at CSP (1:30 p.m.) at Panama
Jamestown at Lockport
Lancaster at Hutch-Tech at Riverside
Akron at Cleveland Hill
Olean at Maritime/HS
Jamestown at Lockport
WEEK SEVEN
Thursday, Oct. 22
Bennett at Hutch-Tech (6 p.m.) at Riverside
Williamsville North at Starpoint
Akron at Medina
Pioneer at Burgard at All High
Friday, Oct. 23
Jamestown at Orchard Park
Depew at Lancaster
Frontier at Hamburg
Grand Island at Sweet Home
North Tonawanda at Tonawanda, 6 p.m.
Clarence at Niagara Falls
South Park at Amherst
Williamsville South at Williamsville East
Kenmore West at Kenmore East
Alden at Niagara-Wheatfield
West Seneca West at West Seneca East
East Aurora/Holland at Iroquois
Cheektowaga at Lew-Port
Lake Shore at Olean
Maritime/HS at Albion
Dunkirk at Maryvale
C Lake at Randolph
All-Limestone at Portville
Southwestern at CV/Falconer, at Falconer
Silver Creek/For at Salamanca
Catt/LV at Frank/Ell., at Ellicottville
Saturday, Oct. 24
Eden/NC at Springville (11 a.m.)
Gowanda/PV at Lackawanna (1 p.m.)
Cleveland Hill at JFK (1:30 p.m.)
Fredonia at CSP (1:30 p.m.) at Clymer
Lockport at McKinley at Riverside
Wilson at Newfane
WEEK EIGHT
Friday, Oct. 30
Portville at Catt/LV
Salamanca at Frank/Ell, at Franklinville
Randolph at Silver Creek/Forestville
