Section VI announces 2020 football schedule, realignment

EDITOR'S NOTE: The complete 2020 Section VI football schedule can be seen on Page 4B.
With most of the sports world on pause, schedule announcements can get us giddy.
This week, Section VI announced its composite football schedule for the 2020 season, which excludes the majority of the Monsignor Martin slate to this point. Since Royalton-Hartland/Barker will be joining Lyndonville to combine for an eight-man program, our nine coverage area schools have seen the schedule shaken up a bit with the division realignments.
Class AA will see Niagara Falls stand pat and Lockport dropping down to A1, swapping out with Williamsville North, as the Spartans re-enter New York State's highest classification after a year away. Section VI powerhouse Jamestown also leaves the AA ranks to compete with the Lions, Niagara Wheatfield and Grand Island, as the Falcons and Vikings make the jump from A2.
A2 will now have North Tonawanda and Starpoint, as the Lumberjacks come down from A1. Both programs will be joined by Williamsville East as a division rival after coming down from A1 as well.
As for our small school programs, the biggest change may be for Lewiston-Porter. Last season, the Lancers had a B1 division comprised of four other programs (Cheektowaga, Pioneer, East Aurora/Holland, Lake Shore). But since B3 and B4 were nixed, Lew-Port will have a seven-team division that adds West Seneca West (from A2), Burgard/Buffalo Arts (from B4) and Iroquois (from B2).
Our last division of note is C North, which now includes crosstown rivals Newfane and Wilson, after the Panthers moved down from B4 after taking the division last season. Newfane's former B4 rival Tonawanda will also join C North and Medina will also join the division after coming down from B2.
Although its schedule has not fully been posted, a couple of Canisius non-league games have been listed. The Crusaders will be a program to tune in to, as several Niagara County products return after helping the program land its third New York State Catholic Athletic Association title win in the last six seasons.
With a few former rivals being reacquainted in new divisions, and other high-profile matchups, here are some of the notable local games to watch out for this fall:
WEEK 1
• Canisius at Bennett (at All-High) — 7 p.m./Sept. 11
• Nia.-Wheatfield at Grand Island — 7 p.m./Sept. 11
• Sweet Home at Starpoint — 7 p.m./Sept. 11
• Newfane at Lew-Port — 7 p.m./Sept. 11
• South Park at Niagara Falls — 2 p.m./Sept. 12
WEEK 2
• Starpoint at Will. East — 7 p.m./Sept. 17
• Jamestown at Grand Island — 7 p.m./Sept. 18
• Newfane at Medina — 7 p.m./Sept. 18
• Nia.-Wheatfield at Lockport — 2 p.m./Sept. 19
WEEK 3
• Wilson at Akron — 7 p.m./Sept. 25
• WNY Maritime at Canisius — 1 p.m./Sept. 26
• Niagara Falls at Orchard Park — 2 p.m./Sept. 26
• Grand Island at Lockport — 2 p.m./Sept. 26
• Cleve. Hill at Newfane — 2 p.m./Sept. 26
WEEK 4
• Bennett at Niagara Falls — 4:30 p.m./Oct. 1
• South Park at North Tonawanda — 7 p.m./Oct. 1
• Lew-Port at Burgard (at Riverside) — 7 p.m./Oct. 2
• Tonawanda at Wilson — 7 p.m./Oct. 2
• Akron at Newfane — 2 p.m./Oct. 3
WEEK 5
• North Tonawanda at Starpoint — 7 p.m./Oct. 9
• Nia.-Wheatfield at Jamestown — 7 p.m./Oct. 9
• Wilson at Southwestern — 7 p.m./Oct. 9
• Niagara Falls at Lancaster — 7 p.m./Oct. 10
WEEK 6
• Newfane at Tonawanda — 7 p.m./Oct. 15
• Niagara Falls at Will. North — 7 p.m./Oct. 16
• Starpoint at Amherst — 7 p.m./Oct. 16
• McKinley at Nia.-Wheatfield — 7 p.m./Oct. 16
• Medina at Wilson — 7 p.m./Oct. 16
• Jamestown at Lockport — 2 p.m./Oct. 17
WEEK 7
• Will. North at Starpoint — 7 p.m./Oct. 22
• North Tonawanda at Tonawanda — 6 p.m./Oct. 23
• Clarence at Niagara Falls — 7 p.m./Oct. 23
• Cheektowaga at Lew-Port — 7 p.m./Oct. 23
• Lockport at McKinley (at Riverside) — 2 p.m./Oct. 24
• Wilson at Newfane — 2 p.m./Oct. 24
