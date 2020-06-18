Dell'Oso excelled on and off the field at Starpoint

PENDLETON — A true ace on the hill and in the classroom, Starpoint senior Joe Dell'Oso is looking forward to even bigger and better things at Niagara University, where he'll walk on this fall as a top pitching prospect and marketing major.
Joe, the son of Vinny and Suzanne Dell’Oso, has consistently taken a leadership role in both sports and the classroom throughout his young life and his long list of achievements on and off the field is already quite impressive.
Starpoint's 2019-20 Male Athlete of the Year and captain of his golf (fall), basketball (winter) and baseball (spring) varsity teams, Dell’Oso was also his schools male representative for the prestigious Niagara PAL Athlete of the Year award and was one of 14 scholar-athletes representing seven area high schools who were honored at this year’s 55th annual Thomas E. Hewitt Sports Awards. Judging was based on scholastic achievement, athletic achievement, school and community involvement and a personal interview with the judges.
Dell'Oso was also elected President of the National Honor Society, serves as vice president of the Starpoint Student Council, is a member of the Math Honor Society, works as a volunteer coach for the Starpoint Youth Basketball Organization and has volunteered for various events including Light the Night for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Lock-In to Lock-Out Cancer and the JDRF Golf Tournament.
“That was very humbling,” Dell’Oso said of his Honor Society election. “My student council experience overall has been fun the last two years.”
Joe's father, a former star player who works today as Starpoint's athletics director, has been the biggest mentor in his baseball career, serving throughout his life as a coach or, as in most cases, the head coach, on Little League and travel baseball teams throughout the area.
“He loved playing the game from the time he first started,” Vinny Dell'Oso said of his son. “He likes playing a lot of different sports, but I had an idea when he was about 10, just watching him pitch, I knew he was a very good athlete. And Joe worked hard. He's probably one of the best defensive outfielders in Western New York. He's very underrated how he tracks the ball down. Very smooth.”
Joe said he developed his favorite pitch — the underrated “change-up” — when he was very young, because of nature.
“My hands were tiny as a kid, so when I'd pitch I would palm the ball and throw it and that's how my change-up developed. I was throwing it when I was 8-years-old and didn't even know it,” he quipped.
Vinny added, “Joe has a high baseball IQ. He gets outs. It doesn't matter who he's playing for or at what level, he just gets kids out. He's got a mental toughness. If you're in a big game — and I know this might sound like just another father being biased — but if I need someone, it's gonna be Joe. He's a tough kid who won't get rattled. He just throws a lot of strikes.”
Joe was one of two Starpoint baseball captains in 2020.
An All-Western New York and Prep Baseball Report New York State Pitcher of the Week honoree as sophomore, the southpaw Dell'Oso battled back from arm injury and was “ready to go” this year, according to his head coach Tim Racey.
“He's just a great kid and a wonderful student,” Racey said.
Dell’Oso plans to attend Niagara University to obtain an MBA and will be pitching for the Division I baseball Purple Eagles.
In his spare time, he likes to golf, among other things.
He lettered in golf at Starpoint in grades 7 through 9, took a few years off to concentrate on other things, then returned triumphantly to the golf team this past school year and qualified at the ECIC Tournament for the sectional finals, which would have teed off just a few weeks ago at River Oaks.
“I forgot how much I missed it,” Joe said of his golfing return. He said his average nine-round scores are 41 to 43.
Dell’Oso earned a 96.5 non-weighted average and is a four-year Spartan Scholar and NYSPHSAA Scholar Athlete in baseball, basketball and golf.
“Mr. Racey has been there for me the whole time. He's a great guy,” Joe said. “My showcase coach Jeff Ziemecki has also helped me in getting up to Niagara University. When I hurt my elbow last year, he helped me through it. I'm 100 percent now.”
An avid hoopster since his very young years, Joe said one of his favorite elementary school activities was intramural basketball
His top basketball memory was beating powerhouse Amherst last year.
“That's the team to beat. First we played them at their place and they beat us by like, 20 points, which was what everyone was expecting,” Joe said.
“Then we played them in our gym. We were up by five at halftime, they took the lead in the second half but we were up by two points with 20 seconds left and I remember thinking to myself, ‘This is finally going to happen.’ I hit 3 of 4 free-throws to end the game. That was awesome.”
His experiences in dealing with COVID-19 and the closing of schools for the remainder of his senior year are similar ones shared by fellow student-athletes throughout the area
“It was tough,” Joe said. “It was back around March 13-14, that last day of high school, I was in Mr. Racey's room in my last period of the day and talking about how Section 3 had just cancelled its season, thinking at the time there was no way in a million years that it would happen here, Then there were rumors that the school district would cancel our season or suspend part of the season, but when they officially said that the whole season was cancelled ... it was very tough.”
Joe has a younger sister, Carly, a two-sport athlete (volleyball, basketball) at Starpoint.
