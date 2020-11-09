High-risk winter sports shelved

The fates of a few of the most popular high school winter sports remain up in the air.
New York State has no immediate plans to lift its ban on competition in basketball, hockey and wrestling, deemed "high-risk," due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, state budget director Robert Mujica said during a media call Monday.
“As we’re seeing the inclines in different parts of the state, we’re not inclined to go ahead with opening the winter sports at this time," Mujica said. "We’re continuing to look at those numbers. But the numbers right now don’t indicate that we’re going to expand them right now.”
Practices for the winter season are scheduled to begin Nov. 30, and low- and moderate-risk sports — bowling, indoor track and field, gymnastics, skiing and swimming and diving — will be permitted to begin then, New York State Public High School Athletic Association Executive Director Robert Zayas clarified in a statement.
"The high-risk sports start date continues to be examined and will be revised if needed but it is contingent upon authorization from state officials," Zayas said.
So high-risk sports will remain shelved, pending a decision from state. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has previously said guidance would be handed down by Dec. 31.
