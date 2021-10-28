Herrmann 'enjoying the ride' at Niagara

Between college hockey and finishing up his senior year, Niagara defenseman Zac Herrmann has a lot going on.
That hasn’t stopped the Lancaster native from building up his own clothing lifestyle line, however. Herrmann’s brand, called “Enjoy The Ride,” has grown substantially over the last three years, and what started out as making a few things for friends and family has grown into a full-blown business.
“Once I started putting stuff out there, I started gaining some traction, and I guess I didn't really have an option to stop doing it,” he said, crediting his dad’s screen printing shop in Buffalo, Identity Ink, with the ability to produce his line of sweatshirts, hats, t-shirts and flags. “I probably wouldn't be doing this stuff if it wasn't for my dad.”
Herrmann came up with the idea and the name while riding the bus during his days playing junior hockey in Texas for the Odessa Jackalopes of the North American Hockey League. The idea was to combine his two loves, travel and hockey.
“Being away from home in junior, you get to travel to these places that you've never been before, and probably won't go back to,” he said. “I just thought that it was the perfect saying for me when I was away in Texas. Just enjoy the ride because I'm probably not going to be back here.”
Herrmann has grown the brand through social media, specifically the Enjoy The Ride Instagram account. In his spare time between classes and practice, Herrmann tries to learn from other hockey lifestyle brands, to see what they’re doing, and what works.
“I’m trying to just keep things fresh, because not every person wants to see something where it's like, ‘Oh, you should buy this or buy that,’” he said. “I’ve learned over time that mixing up the posts is beneficial.”
With the changes this year to the NCAA’s names, images, and likeness rules, college athletes can now be compensated for their endorsements. And while it may be new terrain, Herrmann has sponsored a number of college athletes through Enjoy The Ride, and may look to do more of it in the future.
“It’s really fresh,” he said. “I think it’s a good opportunity to have some new eyes on things.”
Along with Enjoy The Ride, Herrmann is also involved with a Buffalo lifestyle brand with his father, called the “Buffalo Cap Co.” The idea is to create a different look for Buffalo-based hats, t-shirts and other items. The idea came after a family trip to Nashville, and seeing what kind of stuff is sold there.
“I was saying that I didn't know any companies in Buffalo that make lifestyle buffalo stuff, like something different,” he said. “My dad was like, we should do it.”
Despite the businesses, Herrmann is still quite focused on his schooling, and his play on the ice. So far this season, he’s averaging over 25 minutes per game, playing alongside team captain Chris Harpur as the team’s top defensive pair. Needless to say, the local kid is glad he chose Niagara.
“I've enjoyed every second here, just from Coach Lammers all the way down and everything they've done with the program and the rink,” he said.
The Purple Eagles (0-4-0) are back on the ice this weekend for a pair of games at Atlantic Hockey foe Sacred Heart University (2-3-1). The pair of games will be Niagara’s first conference games this season. Tonight's game is a 5:30 p.m. faceoff, while Saturday is an early game, starting at 1 p.m. The game is available on FloHockey.TV and the TuneIn Radio app.
