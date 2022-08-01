DAYTON, Ohio — What a difference Wes Clark makes.
A year ago at this juncture, Clark’s injury hamstrung Buffalo’s alumni team in The Basketball Tournament semifinals.
Now the Blue Collar Uncle is back at the point of attack as the Bulls swagger into Tuesday night’s TBT title game with eyes on the $1 million prize.
On a squad stocked with cocksure shot-makers, Clark, the shortest in stature, rises above the rest.
“We trust him,” said big man Nick Perkins, a fellow Michigander who teamed with Clark in Germany this past season. “He’s our leader out there on the court.”
Clark led the way in Saturday night’s 74-69 semifinal win against Red Scare, the hometown favorite at University of Dayton Arena, swooping to the hoop and drilling from deep for 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting.
With the arena announcer bellowing his “Uncle Wes” social media handle after each basket, Clark was BCU’s top scorer with 11 in each half. He also had three assists and three rebounds, and in his 30 minutes on the floor, the Bulls outscored the Flyers by eight points. They gave back three when he sat.
Clark closed out the victory with a cold-blooded dagger, dribbling to the right elbow and elevating for a jumper in the face of Darrell Davis, a Flyers defender at least five inches taller than Clark’s embellished roster listing (6-feet).
The Bulls began celebrating while the ball was still afloat, the air of inevitability shushing the crowd of 4,412, leather swishing through nylon while the Bulls waved goodbye to the fans after their first true road win in two TBT tours.
“It’s a great experience to play against these guys in this arena,” Clark said. “This high of a level, it’s big time to be a part of this.”
Making the game-winning shots during the TBT’s signature Elam Ending in each of BCU’s first two triumphs last summer, Clark hurt his hamstring in the first half of the regional final in Columbus. The Bulls won twice more without him but missed his presence late in games and struggled without their point guard in the semifinal loss in Dayton.
“I was anxious,” Clark recalled. “It was a sad thing seeing my guys out there without me.”
Clark reported to BCU’s training camp at Alumni Arena in good health, sleeker, and tuned to reclaim his status as the Bulls’ first and last scoring option.
“One of the most fierce competitors I’ve ever coached,” said BCU general manager Bryan Hodgson, the former UB assistant who followed Nate Oats to Alabama.
“The ultimate competitor,” said Oats, who won a Michigan state championship with Clark as his point guard at Romulus High.
“The most dangerous man on the court,” said C.J. Massinburg, UB’s second all-time leading scorer who is tied with Clark at 15.2 points per game for the tournament.
Clark’s competitive fire burned hot in his short time at UB, including his junior season when he sat out after transferring from Missouri.
“He would torch us on the scout team,” said Blake Hamilton, “especially when we were getting ready to play Marcus Keane,” the Central Michigan guard who led the nation in scoring before becoming one of TBT’s all-time greats. “It’s good to be out here playing together in these games, seeing how far we’ve gone, and now coming back together as a family, embracing this blue collar mentality.”
Clark won the Riley Wallace Award given to the country’s best transfer addition as a senior. He was MVP of the Mid-American Conference tournament, scoring 26 in the championship game after netting only three in the semifinal. “I’m not ending my career like this,” a determined Clark told Oats at the next morning’s optional shootaround.
In two NCAA tournament games, Clark averaged 25.5 points. There was no question Clark was the top dog, even after the Bulls ascended into the national rankings without him a year later.
Clark’s cut-throat ability is masked by a jovial on-court demeanor. When the Bulls found themselves in foul trouble early in Saturday’s semifinal, Clark charmed the officials.
“C’mon now refs,” said Clark, in his Detroit drawl, with a sly smile. “We’re high-level players out here. Let us play. No bailouts.
“It’s a big boy match,” the littlest dude on the court said.
The fouls eventually evened out, and the physicality worked in BCU’s favor.
Advancing to the TBT main event, the Bulls are confident that with Clark on their side, they’ll have a puncher’s chance in the championship match.
