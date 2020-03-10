BUFFALO — Just like that, North Tonawanda boys basketball's season was chopped down.
The Lumberjacks came out with a strong first-half effort but were unable to hold off Health Sciences as the Falcons took the Section VI Class A crossover title, 71-67, Tuesday at Buffalo State College. The Falcons (23-1) now advance to this weekend's Far West Regionals, with their Section V opponent being decided Wednesday between Eastridge and Rochester East.
The Class A-1 champion Jacks (17-7) came out hot with seven scorers in the first quarter before letting things loose in the second with five 3-pointers to take a 40-29 advantage at the break. That second quarter run was sparked by the play of Jordan Cutter, who scorched the Falcons for 12 of his 16 points in the period.
Health was leaning on the play of Daciare Riley, who scored 17 of his game-high 23 points in the first half.
While Riley played the leading role to start, star point guard JaVaughn Jones started to reclaim his catalyst presence. Jones netted 16 of his 23 points in the second half, but he was also a defensive menace and got many of his teammates involved as well.
One of those Falcons that Jones oft looked to in the second half was Jabari Spencer, who finished with 12 points and knocked down three treys in the third, including a game-turning four-point play. Health also had a 12-point performance from Tyler Smith, as the Falcons shook off having just five scorers in the column for the game and the absence of Yehshua Lee after his game-clinching trey in the A-2 title game.
NT battled through the momentum shift in the fourth but was unable to turn the tide even with Dante Moultrie's late play. Moultrie scored 12 of the Jacks' 14 fourth quarter points, but he also went 1 of 4 from the free throw line in the game's latter stages.
The senior guard led NT with his 19 points to close out his career.
NT head coach Ryan Mountain thought his kids contested shots well in during second half run, but he acknowledge that Health was simply able to hit its big-time shots. Even with as daunting of size disadvantage that the Jacks had against the one-loss Falcons, Mountain was extremely proud of his team's play on Tuesday.
The game seemed to shift when Health sped things up on the break, as opposed to NT really controlling the tempo with its traps and zones. Mountain shared that his guys were just out of the proper rotations, leading to the Falcons plotting on their mismatch in the paint.
This led to Cameron Cutter being in foul trouble for most of the evening, as the 6-foot wing was relegated to the five position most of the evening.
But even with the season coming to an end, Mountain will think back on the 2019-20 Lumberjacks for hard they fought every day in practice and how they brought out the best in each other. As this group graduates eight seniors, Mountain knows what NT accomplished this year is something everyone involved can hold on to forever.
"Every time they come down here they're gonna read 2020 A-1 champions in the program," Mountain said. "Which they'll never take that away from us."
