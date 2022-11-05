SANBORN — Mother Nature brought beautiful sunshine, but her November winds were cruel to Lewiston-Porter.
In a span of 26 seconds, the Lancers learned how beneficial and frustrating weather can be. Just moments after the wind allowed Elisabeth Gray’s 35-yard kick to bend just inside the left goalpost, a gust caught Keegan Smith’s ball just long enough for Ella Yartym to play it perfectly, get behind the defense and score the game-winner in Section V Haverling’s 3-2 win Saturday in the Class B Far West Regional.
Yartym recorded a hat trick, with each goal being eerily similar, and thus ended an incredible three-year run for Lew-Port. Three Section VI championships, two trips to the state quarterfinal and a state-final appearance.
Ending a stretch that saw the Lancers go 12-2 in the postseason in such disappointing fashion is wicked, but they were trying to look at the run more than the loss.
“No one expected us to be here again,” Lew-Port coach Emily Brook said. “No matter what our team is, no matter who we lose, we still keep getting here. …We’ve come a long way since the beginning of the season and we had a strong run. I couldn’t ask for a group of girls.”
Gusts nearing 20 miles per hour were chaotic as Lew-Port tried to navigate the headwinds in the first half. But it helped guide Gray’s corner kick to the chest of Sophie Auer for the game’s first goal 10 minutes into the second half.
When Gray answered Yartym’s first two goals to tie the game with 7 minutes, 15 seconds remaining, the Lancers could smell overtime. But when Yartym flipped the game with a single kick, the task of battling back with little time left was too insurmountable.
“We started playing desperate so then we stopped passing and keeping possession,” Brook said. “We don’t usually kick and chase, so that’s kind of what got us.”
While Lew-Port struggled to play the wind, Yartym thought playing into the wind was beneficial for Haverling, which improved to 21-0 on the season.
She put five balls wide, over the net and directly to Lancer goalkeeper Rebecca Hoffman in the first half, but she thought kicking into the wind created more playable balls.
On each of her goals, Yartym was able to go wide and cut behind Lew-Port’s flat-back row and took advantage when one of those defenders stepped up to play another Haverling attacker.
“In the first half the wind was taking the ball a little too much,” Yartym said. “The wind resisting the ball was kind of helpful to us to run onto it. It wasn’t flying super far away.”
Breakaways are precarious situations for keepers and Hoffman thought she guessed correctly on each of them, only for Yartym to slip the ball behind her. She knew odds were greater for a goal than a save in the scenario, but it still wasn’t easy for Hoffman to digest in the moment.
“Any goalie is going to overthink it and say I should have done this or that,” Hoffman said. “I’m thinking that, too. But I did what I thought I should do on that kick.”
Lew-Port finished the season 14-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.