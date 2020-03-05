Harris scores 1,000th point in home finale

AMHERST — Andrew Sischo set a Daemen basketball record by scoring 47 points on Wednesday night, powering the Wildcats’ 90-77 win against Queens in an East Coast Conference quarterfinal game.
But that wasn’t the highlight of the night for the Division II All-American big man.
Niagara Falls native Breon Harris made a fallaway 3-pointer in the final minutes, putting him in double figures (12 points) for the 20th time this season and over 1,000 points in his Daemen career.
“All of my awards and all that stuff doesn’t matter as much to me as seeing Breon finally get his 1,000th point,” Sischo said. “He’s been through a lot and I’ve been right by his side through it all.”
Harris hit his milestone and Sischo set his record in their last opportunity to play a home game together at Lumsden Gymnasium.
“It was exciting because I didn’t get to score 1,000 points in high school and to do it with a college experience was kind of overwhelming,” Harris said. “It was epic to do it in front of our fans and family and the ones that we love.”
Since Harris entered the starting lineup midway through his sophomore season, Daemen has gone 65-15. Harris now gives the Wildcats a starting lineup full of 1,000-point scorers, joining Sischo, Jay Sarkis, Jeff Redband and Joey Wallace.
“When I went in the locker room after the game I told him, welcome to the club man,” said Sischo, a redshirt junior who ranks sixth in school history with 1,797 points. “I’m happy that he finally joined us.”
Sischo is alone atop the Daemen record books, eclipsing the previous high-scoring marking (44) held by Rob Robinson since 1991. The 6-foot-9, 240-pound Sischo set another Wildcats record making 19 field goals, on 29 attempts. He went 2 for 3 from beyond the arc and 7 of 8 from the foul line.
“A lot of it was because of my teammates,” Sischo said. “I don’t think I played that well, to be honest. I didn’t start out too hot. But the fact that my teammates believed in me and kept giving me the ball. That’s something I love about this team. Whoever is getting the good shots is who we are going to roll with.”
“My boy is unstoppable,” Harris added. “I’ve seen him develop into a great player and he’s definitely the best big man I’ve ever played with.”
Daemen (24-7) will head to Washington, D.C. this weekend for the ECC tournament, meeting second-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas in the semifinals.
The Wildcats are currently ranked seventh in the NCAA East Region, putting them in solid but not certain position to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament if they don’t automatically qualify by winning the conference championship.
“We’re definitely locked in,” Harris said. “We know it’s playoff basketball now and everybody is going to give us their best shot. It’s winning time. And we are prepared.”
The Daemen women, led by former Grand Island coach Jenepher Banker, are seeded second for the ECC tournament and will face New York Tech in the semifinal. The Wildcats (21-5) are ranked ninth in the East Region, behind conference rivals Molly and St. Thomas Aquinas.
