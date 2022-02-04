Hammond erupts late, Niagara nips Manhattan in OT

Niagara continues to ride the lightning bolt.
For the sixth consecutive game, the Purple Eagles competed in a game decided by single digits. They drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for the second time this week Friday in an 80-74 win over Manhattan in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference action at the Gallagher Center.
For 35 minutes, Marcus Hammond couldn’t buy a basket. The MAAC’s leading scorer was 3 of 9, while the conference’s No. 2 scorer, the Jaspers' Jose Perez, hit seven 3-pointers and scored 38 points. But it only took one for Hammond to heat up.
Trailing by nine midway through the second half, Niagara began to claw back and Hammond hit a 3-pointer with two minutes to play. And then he attempted to drive left, only to be denied and let fly an off-balance triple to tie the game with 3 seconds left in regulation.
Hammond would add six points in overtime, scoring nine of the last 13 for the Purple Eagles to finish with 20 points.
“For every player, once they see one go through the net they get a boost of confidence,” Hammond said. “Once I saw one go in, it gave me a lot of confidence to hit the next one.”
Niagara had a hot-shooting start to the game, building a 37-35 halftime lead on 55.6% shooting in the first half, including 7 of 11 from beyond the arc. Noah Thomasson had six quick points to start the second half to push the lead to six, but then the Purple Eagles went cold.
Manhattan (11-8, 4-6 MAAC) began shifting between man-to-man and zone defenses, with its trademark full-court press mixed in. Niagara had quality ball movement and open shots throughout the game, but hit 41.7% in the second half.
“We believe the next one is going to go down and I believe that did improve there,” Niagara head coach Greg Paulus said. “Credit Manhattan’s defense for trying to mix up the zone, man and pressing. They do a great job of keeping teams out of rhythm.”
With Hammond slumping early, Sam Iorio scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half. Thomasson took on the scoring load in the second half, much to Manhattan’s chagrin. The junior college transfer recorded his third 20-point game of the season and second against the Jaspers.
Thomasson finished with an even 20 point on 8-of-14 shooting and buried a 3-pointer to tie the game after Perez started overtime with a triple. It was the third consecutive game the junior reached double figures.
“I see when they’re denying (Hammond), it’s time for me to get downhill and play to my strengths,” Thomasson said.
With the win, the Purple Eagles are now 5-7 and vault ahead of Manhattan and Fairfield for sixth place in the MAAC. Niagara (10-11) has a chance to reach .500 overall when Iona visits at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The Gaels are 11-0 in the conference and 19-3 overall. They have not lost since Jan. 8 and clobbered Niagara, 78-55, on Jan. 16. Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino’s team is averaging 77.5 points per game and a crisp offensive game will be needed to spring the upset.
“They’re really talented, play really hard and together and are having a great season,” Paulus said. “They certainly are playing some great basketball and it’s a great challenge for us.”
Hammond added eight rebounds and six assists, while Jordan Cintron pitched in 13 points, six rebounds and three steals.
