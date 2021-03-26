NORTH TONAWANDA — The Lady Jacks' magical 2021 season ended abruptly.
No. 1 North Tonawanda had a rough showing, as No. 3 Hamburg pulled out a 56-27 win in Friday's Section VI Class A1 championship game at North Tonawanda High School. The Bulldogs capped 2021 at 14-3, following up 2020's sectional title with another this season.
NT (11-2) needed to shake the cobwebs off early, falling behind 10-0 to start. But the Lady Jacks would look to their leader from there, as senior Alex Buckley scored eight of her team's 10 first-quarter points, cutting the Bulldogs' lead to 13-10 through one.
From there, however, it was all Hamburg. The Bulldogs were phenomenal on the defensive end, holding NT to two points in the second quarter and taking a 29-12 margin at the break. That would be the theme of the third quarter as well, as Hamburg held the Lady Jacks to three points in that period, taking a 45-15 lead into the fourth.
NT did put together a stronger effort in the fourth, outscoring Hamburg 12-11 in the period. But the Lady Jacks had too steep of a hill to climb in their comeback efforts.
Hamburg's Clara Strack, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, was key to the smothering Hamburg defense, as she sent shots away left and right. The ultra-talented post player led her team in scoring with 16 points, followed by Alayna Godios at 14, as the senior dazzled with several finishes in transition.
Buckley was the name of note for NT, as the Cardinal O'Hara transfer led the Lady Jacks with 14 points, followed up by Paige Book at six. Despite the disappointing finish, Buckley was able to look back on being able to come home for a tremendous season with NT.
"It was amazing, even just to lead 'em this far. I was really excited to be in this sectional championship, they haven't been here in some years," said Buckley, who will extend her basketball career next year at NAIA Bethesda University in California. "They still haven't won it, obviously we did not get to fulfill that. And it was just ... a good overall season for us."
Buckley specifically cited the circumstances of the 2021 season as to how she'll remember her senior season. Despite the pandemic — and a 10-day pause that almost held back the Lady Jacks and several other teams at NT from even competing in sectionals — the senior is thankful for the success this season brought.
NT head coach Erin Strassburg shared how she'll never forget this team in a year like this. Being able to coach at her alma mater and having so much success as a first-year coach, despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus, Strassburg shed let on what the 2021 season meant to her.
"It was a great season. These girls have worked so hard from day one and ... we had everything thrown at us," Strassburg said. "At different points different quarantines and pauses. They still came out hard, they pushed each other every day in practice and it was just such a wonderful group of athletes. And we need to keep our heads up, it was a very good season overall."
Along with Buckley and Book, NT is also losing Emily McNeill to graduation, meaning the Lady Jacks could return up to eight players from this year's roster for 2021-22.
