GRAND ISLAND — Championship aspirations slipped out of Grand Island’s grasp in the soaking rain and swirling wind Friday night at Gene Masters Field.
The top-seeded Vikings ended their season with a 13-7 loss against Hamburg in the quarterfinal round of the Section VI Class A football playoffs.
Hamburg’s Devin Collins ran for two touchdowns, the second on a 7-yard run in overtime that decided the game.
“In playoff football, you are always going to see good teams,” GI coach Dean Santorio said. “They were tough and physical. We thought it was a pretty much even game throughout, and they made one or two more plays when they needed to.”
Grand Island’s Brian Bielec ran for 72 yards and the tying touchdown with 3:10 remaining in regulation. Justin Horvath totaled 175 yards (123 passing, 52 rushing) and nearly led the Vikings to a comeback victory.
But it was a mishandled exchange between Horvath and Bielec on Grand Island’s first snap of overtime that turned the ball over and put Hamburg in position for the upset victory.
“You hate to see someone like Brian worry about the fact that he put the ball on the ground there,” Santorio said. “I just told him, he was the difference-maker for our season. Not the difference on the last play of the game.
Bielec finished the season with 975 yards (923 rushing) and 12 touchdowns (11 rushing) in nine games. Horvath passed for 1,756 yards and 25 touchdowns, while rushing for 211 yards and four more scores.
“We want these guys to learn from these experiences, to be better people,” Santorio said. “The football is important. We want to win games. But we’ll move on and keep working. Just hate to see seniors graduate and this be their last game.”
Grand Island, which last won a sectional title in 2005, finished with a 7-2 record and won the Class A North division title.
“We accomplished a lot winning seven games and going undefeated in the division,” Santorio said. “We’re going to look back on those things a lot more than this loss tonight.”
Grand Island entered the postseason as one of the highest-scoring teams in the section, averaging 34.1 points per game and scoring more than 50 in its last two outings.
But the Viking struggled to move the ball early and finish drives late on Friday.
GI came away without any points on two drives into the red zone in the second half.
Spencer Hecht 27-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the third quarter was blocked and the Bulldogs’ returned the ball 75 yards to flip the field and set up the first score of the game a few players later.
“That was a huge turn of events,” Santorio said. “I considered going for it there but late in the game, with an opportunity to put points on the board, we were confident in Spencer and our kicking game. We were in tight and maybe we didn’t do a good enough job up front and they blocked it.”
Horvath got the Vikings down to the five in the last two minutes but couldn’t punch it in before Hecht missed from 23 yards with 13.7 seconds remaining.
“We gave ourselves a chance to win in regulation,” Santorio said. “Whether we didn’t get in the end zone, or we didn’t make the field goal, obviously we didn’t get it done.”
