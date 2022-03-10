Ally Haar got her March moment.
Trailing fifth-seeded Siena by one in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference quarterfinals with a final full possession and star junior Angel Parker out with five fouls, Niagara coach Jada Pierce turned to her steady senior.
For 20 seconds, the No. 4 Purple Eagles tried to get Haar the ball, finally finding her with 11 seconds left. She faked right, split two defenders with a dribble and lofted a floater through with 7.9 to play. The Saints' prayer of a 3-pointer hit rim, and NU moved on with a 60-59 win Thursday afternoon at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
"They want to give me gray hair, which is OK I guess," NU coach Jada Pierce joked to reporters after the game. "But I just want to congratulate Ally Haar on hitting the biggest shot of her career since she's been here. ... She's done everything we've asked her to do and then some, and she really exemplifies what our program is all about.
"I just want to congratulate Ally on on bringing us home because that's all she kept talking about in the huddle."
Parker, the Cheektowaga native and former Cardinal O'Hara star, scored eight of her team-best 16 points in the first quarter, canning a pair of late 3s to tie things at 15. Niagara led 41-35 with 6 minutes left in the third when she hit the bench with her fourth foul.
Seina chipped away, eventually taking a 57-54 lead with an 11-2 run in the middle part of the fourth. The three-point lead held until the final 1:13, when Haar scored the final four points with a pair of free throws and the late winner.
Freshman Aaliyah Parker, Angel's younger sister, finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and five steals one day after being named conference rookie of the year. Haar and fellow senior Kyra Grimshaw added eight points each.
Selena Philoxy posted game-highs of 19 points and eight rebounds for Siena. Rayshel Brown added 15 points while Valencia Fontenelle-Posson scored 12.
Niagara advances to play top-seeded Fairfield at 11 a.m. today in the semifinals. The Stags have just one conference loss and swept the season series with NU, though the Purple Eagles gave them all they could handle in a 75-72 road loss.
"Today was definitely what we needed," Pierce said. "You don't always want close games, but I think it's a true test of your character, your toughness, your grit. And I think that's going to have us refocused for tomorrow because we know that we won't get away with a lot of the things that we did today (against) Fairfield."
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Purple Eagles fall to Monmouth
After closing the regular season with a pair of blowout victories, the Niagara men dropped a bar brawl to Monmouth on Wednesday, 61-58 in the MAAC quarterfinals.
The Purple Eagles (14-16) scored just 23 second-half points and went without a field goal for most of the final five minutes but still had a chance to tie after the Hawks (20-12) fouled Justin Roberts on a late 3, then missed the front end of a one-and-one.
NU coach Greg Paulus called timeout, but his players were unable to inbound the ball cleanly. Marcus Hammond eventually took the inbounds pass in the back court and moved the ball to forward Jordan Cintron, whose trying prayer never had a chance.
Hammond scored 17 for NU, though just 3 after halftime. Roberts and Noah Thomasson had 13 apiece while Cintron added 11.
Big Walker Miller led Monmouth with 17 points while Shavar Reynolds Jr. scored 15.
After finishing the first half even on the glass, Niagara was outrebounded by nine in the second. It also finished 11 for 20 from the charity stripe.
The loss could mark the end of an era of Purple Eagles basketball, as eight players — including five of their top six in minutes played — have graduated.
UB dropped in MAC quarters
CLEVELAND (AP) — Ali Ali had 19 points and Greg Tribble made two free throws with 3.2 seconds left and fourth-seeded Akron edged fifth-seeded Buffalo 70-68 in the quarterfinals of the Mid-American Conference tourney on Thursday.
Xavier Castaneda had 15 points and six rebounds for Akron (22-9). Mikal Dawson added 14 points. Enrique Freeman had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Buffalo missed a 3-pointer with 22 seconds to go. Tribble was fouled as he drove to the basket.
Jeenathan Williams had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Bulls (19-11). Tra'Von Fagan added 12 points. Maceo Jack had 11 points.
Ronaldo Segu, whose 15 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Bulls, shot only 11% for the game (1 of 9).
BASEBALL
NCCC wins two more
Niagara County Community College picked up two more victories Thursday, improving to 4-0 two days into the RussMatt Invitational in Orlando, Florida.
The Thunderwolves, ranked No. 2 in NJCAA Division III, beat D-2 Glen Oak twice, 2-1 and 13-0.
In the opener, Mitchell Holtz and Chris Tani both knocked in runs. Vinny Cenname picked up the win on the mound, while Andrew Bench came in with the bases loaded and shut things down for the save.
Kyle Finn and Jackson Winkelsas combined for NCCC's second no-hitter in as many days in Game 2. Alex Minnehan had two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs. Zach Evans had three hits while Justin Hodil knocked in two with a bases-loaded single.
The T-wolves play eight more games on their Florida trip, which runs through Tuesday. Up next is a doubleheader today against Itasca Community College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.