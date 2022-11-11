Whether it’s from growing up during the biting winters on Minnesota’s Iron Range, working as a nurse or raising five children, no one can question Marie Esposito’s resolve.
Born and raised in Eveleth, one of a string of small Minnesota mining towns built on iron-ore near Lake Superior, Esposito was first a Vikings fan, enduring four Super Bowl losses from 1969-1976. Then she married, moved to Niagara Falls with her husband and her allegiances flipped to the Buffalo Bills, only to endure four more Super Bowl defeats.
Her children jokingly tell her she’s the jinx, the common thread for an 0-8 run, but Esposito’s never considered finding something else to do with her Sundays. Because for the feisty 86-year-old, Bills games mean a day with the family.
Generations of Espositos gather each Sunday to eat and watch the Bills, a decades-long tradition that she won’t give up, no matter how many times they break her heart.
“I still like it,” Esposito told GNN Sports with a firm voice. “I still watch the games. We watch them as a family, usually at my son’s house. … We watch them with the kids. Oh, they love football!”
When Esposito was born in the mid-1930s, there was no professional football team in Minnesota. So her family enjoyed watching the University of Minnesota’s powerhouse teams of the 1930s and 1940s, then whatever top NFL games were on television.
Of course, hockey was king. Snow wasn’t deep, but the icy winds coming off the biggest of the Great Lakes didn’t stop kids from ice skating on the frozen lakes, even if low temperatures in January average -17 degrees.
Esposito’s first experience with championship heartache came when the Twins won a then-MLB record 102 games, took a 2-0 lead in the 1965 World Series and lost in seven games to the Dodgers.
But she still can vividly recall watching that first Super Bowl loss. Esposito met an Italian immigrant named John — who had come to Eveleth on vacation — on a blind date. They married in 1969 and she moved to the Cataract City the same year.
In January 1970, the Vikings had presumably the best team in the NFL. They scored 50 points three times in 14 games to lead the league in scoring and the famed Purple People Eater defense allowed the fewest points.
After the first quarter, John said, “You know, the Chiefs are going to win this game.” Marie couldn’t believe it. Kansas City led 16-0 at halftime and won 23-7.
“They weren’t supposed to win, Kansas City,” Esposito said. “I remember that so well. It was just so deflating.”
Esposito doesn’t recall how exactly she became a Bills fan. It could have been through her children or it simply caught on from living in the area. Either way, she’s firmly entrenched in Bills fandom.
One of her sons, Mike, was attending the University of Minnesota when Buffalo played Washington in Super Bowl XXVI in Minneapolis, so the family purchased tickets for $300 apiece in the upper deck. She was there for Josh Allen’s first NFL hurdle when Buffalo, a double-digit underdog, went to Minnesota to beat the Vikings 27-6.
Even though friends from Minnesota are flying in for Sunday’s Bills-Vikings game, Esposito doesn’t like to sit in the cold any longer, saying, “When I lived in Minnesota, I went to more games in the sleet, in the cold, in the rain, in the cold — they didn’t have a dome then. I told my son after October I’m not going to any more games. I’ll watch at home.”
But watching in the living room will never grow old. It’s been a family tradition for years. Even John, who preferred soccer, settled in to watch the Bills.
“I just remember growing up, since I was 7-8 years old, having a big Italian meal on Sunday and the whole family would get together and watch the Bills game,” said Mike, a longtime teacher and basketball coach in the Falls. “Sundays have always been about family, watching the game and eating together.”
So when her old love and her current love square off Sunday, Esposito will be surrounded by family and she will have a lot of comments to make, with holding penalties being her least favorite.
If the game doesn’t go Buffalo’s way, it’s to point fingers in the Esposito household. Mike recalls a game a few years ago when then-Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill scrambled away from a sack and heaved a pass downfield as time expired. She declared the game over before the ball hit the ground, drawing a cold stare from the rest of the room.
“Thank god it was incomplete,” Mike joked. “My mom would have been eating in the garage that day.”
