When Greg Paulus first laid eyes on Noah Thomasson, he saw someone who could be multi-dimensional scorer.
But it took a while for Thomasson to figure it out for himself.
Coming out of Grand Ranch High School near Houston, Thomasson was used to being a facilitator. Thomasson felt like he got lost in the weeds next to swath of talent in the city and he committed to Houston Baptist, the only Division I school to offer a scholarship.
Thomasson played 10 minutes per game as a freshman and transferred to Butler Community College. That’s where Paulus first saw the film, but even when they brought him to Niagara, it still took some time for the coaching staff to convince Thomasson of his own abilities.
The Purple Eagles poked and prodded him in an attempt to not only unlock his abilities on the court, but to unleash a personality and confidence that were key to making the entire package work.
Watching Thomasson play this season, it’s hard to imagine he could doubt himself or that he was nervous when Paulus began discussions about him being the go-to guy last spring. He didn’t know if he could be the team’s leading scorer every night.
And yet the Niagara senior has been consistent, scoring in bunches and doing it in a variety of ways. Thomasson led the MAAC in scoring with 19.7 points per game — 21 in conference play — and was unanimously selected first-team all-conference a season after posting 10.8 points per game.
More importantly, Thomasson’s personality has blossomed, becoming the unquestioned leader for the Purple Eagles, who face Siena at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in a MAAC tournament quarterfinal.
“I just didn't know that I could do it on a nightly basis, with me being the main option, with the best defenders guarding me every night,” Thomasson said. “I just didn't know at the time. Now I look at it and it's kind of like funny when I look back at a year ago how far I've come as a basketball player. But at the time, I didn't know what was going to happen.”
Conversations between Thomasson and his coaches about confidence started last year. The 6-foot-3 guard started all but one game and played more than 33 minutes per game, but he often deferred — in shots and leadership — to Marcus Hammond.
Thomasson saw Niagara as Hammond’s team last year, perhaps rightfully so. Hammond was the all-conference performer and leading scorer. In critical situations, the team looked to Hammond and if the Purple Eagles needed a basket, the play was most frequently drawn up for Hammond.
But Paulus wanted more from Thomasson and the message was simple: just be Noah. The coaches implored him. Hammond encouraged him. And then he finally started to get it, but fittingly, Paulus saw it before Thomasson.
Thomasson felt his turning point came during Niagara’s trip to Ireland earlier this year. Paulus, however, saw a glimmer in a 21-point outing against Quinnipiac in January 2022 and again when Thomasson recorded back-to-back 20-point games against Manhattan and Iona a month later.
“Marcus understood that (Thomasson) had great potential and growth and could really be someone to continue to get better, and obviously we saw that as well, and communicated that message to him a lot,” Paulus said. “Just be Noah, be yourself, be aggressive. We've always had that belief and confidence in him, whether you saw it or not at that point, he believed and trusted in our process to help him get to where he is right now.”
Conversations continued when Hammond entered the transfer portal after the season and signed with Notre Dame. Niagara certainly needed Thomasson to help replace Hammond’s scoring, but it also needed all that Thomasson could offer.
The Purple Eagles brought in nearly a brand new team. That meant it was up to Thomasson and roommate Sam Iorio to help ease the transition of the incoming players. Thomasson has taken Hammond’s role, not only as the top scorer but as the team leader and now he’s helping to groom teammate Braxton Bayless, a fellow junior college transfer.
“Every day he talks to me and just helps me keep my head straight,” said Bayless, who came to Niagara this season after playing at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa.
•••
Iona’s Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino was quick to make sure it was understood that he wasn’t comparing Thomasson and James Harden as players, but also eager to note their styles were similar.
Both have sturdy physiques, are left-handed and can score from anywhere on the court. Thomasson’s ability to quickly go from stationary dribbling to stepping back or to the left and unloading a 3-pointer looks right out of the Harden playbook.
“He's got that speed dribble, speed dribble, speed dribble,” Pitino said. “He's going better right, he finishes well on a pull-up if you try to take away his left hand, so he's a tremendous player. He's got a lot of James Harden and that's a great compliment.”
Growing up in Houston, it would be natural for Thomasson to emulate Harden when he played for the Rockets, but that’s not the case. Thomasson’s favorite player is LeBron James, and growing up, the Rocket he loved the most was Tracy McGrady. And the step-back jumper that looks so Harden-esque was actually taken from Hammond.
Thomasson understands the comparison to Harden and there are even lines to be drawn with Hammond. Thomasson is an inch shorter, but Hammond’s scoring average ballooned by more than five points per game last season, forgoing some primary ball-handling duties, much like Thomasson has done for Bayless this season.
But comparisons? No, Thomasson isn’t interested in those. He’s watched left-handed players like Jalen Brunson, Michael Redd and Nick Van Exel and might see a move or an idea and add it to his game, but he’s not trying to copy anyone.
Taking a little bit from different players has helped Thomasson form an all-around offensive game encompasses scoring off the dribble, from the mid-range and shooting nearly 38% from 3-point range this year, all while working on making contested shots tirelessly over the summer.
“I knew that I was going to be the guy to have to take those tough shots and make those tough shots, but I knew I wasn't going to get, really, a lot of wide-open looks,” Thomasson said. “So I had to learn how to put my body in different positions to get those types of shots and make those type of shots and just do it on a nightly basis consistent enough.”
It’s a bit appropriate that Thomasson has no use for comparisons because Paulus refuses to put a limitations on the type of player he can become. Then he wouldn’t be Noah.
“He's someone that has really immersed himself in that process and I'm proud of him for that,” Paulus said. “... We have been challenging him in different ways to get better. Whether that could be on the defensive end, the offensive end, to become more efficient, speed, his leadership skills — there's always and he has embraced that, and he wants to get better at something that he works in.”
