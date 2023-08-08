PITTSFORD — Every once in a while, A.J. Epenesa will spot an object lying on the ground and shot put it across the ADPRO Sports Training House turf.
Epenesa is long removed from his track and field career, but he loved the sport.
Track and field deals in absolutes rather than conjecture. Good, bad, best and worst and can’t be debated. It’s also a sport that requires unbending confidence, because in the throwing circle Epenesa didn’t have 10 other teammates for backup or 21 other guys to mask mistakes.
It seems strange that someone who once set Illinois high school records by throwing 206 feet, 5 inches in the discus and 60 feet, 4 ½ inches in the shot put would struggle with confidence, but that has been Epenesa’s biggest obstacle since being drafted by the Bills in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.
First it was being comfortable going from 280 pounds at the University of Iowa to playing at a more natural weight of 260 with the Bills. Then he had to learn a complex defensive scheme as a rookie in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant limited human contact outside the team facility and played a role in being a healthy scratch in his first career game.
Even when he blended his new body to football knowledge, Epenesa would all too often find himself on the cusp of making a big play, only for the ball carrier to slip through his grasp. Epenesa had the best season of his career with 6.5 sacks last season, but he was fifth in Buffalo’s five-man edge rusher rotation in snaps.
As a thrower, Epenesa says when confidence wanes, it’s hard to get it back, but now entering the final year of his contract on the football field, the 24-year-old has been a mainstay with the first-team defense during training camp as he looks to finally put it all together this season.
“It’s just really believing in myself and playing fast and playing confident I’m kind of leaving those second thoughts out of my head and really just playing fast,” Epenesa said. “I mean, that’s the toughest thing, is having that confidence in myself really helps me just keep going and playing hard.”
One start and 2.5 sacks in two seasons gave the impression that Epenesa might be headed toward the bust category. Then he opened the season against the Rams with 1.5 sacks last year, only to record a total of three tackles and one sack over the next seven games.
After an ankle injury caused him to miss a game against the Lions — the one Von Miller tore his ACL — Epenesa started to produce at a regular clip, recording three sacks and five tackles for a loss over the final five regular season games.
Epenesa finished the season with 14 quarterback pressures, 10 hits and five batted passes, but he had several more opportunities that went unclaimed. His 70.4 pass rush grade — up 10 points from 2021 — from Pro Football Focus suggests frequently being in the right place at the right time, but the analytics site also said Epenesa missed 52.9% of his tackles, the second-highest percentage among edge rushers in the NFL.
“That’s something I’ve emphasized this offseason because I’ve been in position to have more sacks,” Epenesa said. “I probably missed four or five or six sacks last year and those are not including pressures, those are just actual sacks I let him go because I missed the tackle. If I’m able to just corral him and bring him down, I mean, that’s double digits and that’s a huge difference. That’s all from one basic fundamental the game.”
Missed tackles can be attributed to a momentary breakdown in confidence or fundamentals, but it cost Epenesa playing time. Despite Miller only playing 11 games and Greg Rousseau playing 13, they still had more snaps than Epenesa at the end of the season.
But Epenesa has continued to refine his game and his body, giving the Bills reason to play him with the No. 1 defense dating back to organized team activities, albeit with Miller still rehabbing his knee.
“He’s dialed in and he’s a pivotal piece to our success this year, his development,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “You could tell in the spring he had put a lot of work in in terms of in the weight room prior to coming back to Buffalo in the spring for the OTA period and it looks like he’s in a good spot and continues to grow every practice.”
If Epenesa doesn’t continue his ascension or doesn’t stick around Buffalo after the season, it won’t be a lack of effort physically nor for asking questions. Epenesa peppered players like Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes with questions when he entered the league and Miller, when he arrived last season.
Now Epenesa is trying to acquire advice from recently-signed veteran Leonard Floyd. On the first day of training camp, Epenesa could be seen getting tips from Floyd on a new pass rush move. He showed some of those new moves early in camp by getting a quick first step and beating tackle Richard Gouriage inside in a one-on-one drill.
Along with Shaq Lawson, Floyd says he converses with Epenesa about football more than anyone else on the team.
“It shows what type of player he is,” Floyd said. “He’s a player that knows the game well. He knows his moves. He’s got his pass rush moves, and as long as you got your pass rush moves, you’re gonna get the (quarterback). He’s a good player.”
How good Epenesa can be remains to be seen, but this will be the most critical year for his future in the league. The Bills have a deep roster on the edge, and even though no player played 50% of the snaps last season, it’s likely that someone is going to be a trade or cut candidate to make room for Miller when he’s ready to return.
Floyd has also been taking more first-team reps as he gets more comfortable in the system during training camp, but Epenesa has shown enough that the Bills have, at times, kicked Rousseau to defensive tackle during obvious pass rush situations to keep all three players on the field. Then, of course, there is Epenesa’s expiring contract, which admittedly crosses his mind occasionally.
“It’s definitely something I’ve thought about just because it’s my career,” Epenesa said. “I want to think ahead a little bit, once I come out here and once I’m in there and I’m around guys, I’m able to just kind of push all that away and kind of try to be present and just enjoy my time with the guys and think about what I can do to improve my game.”
