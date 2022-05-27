Gritty NCCC squad eyes first national title

A Mark Twainism impressed upon him decades ago by Niagara Catholic football coach Don Marinucci — “it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog” — affirms Matt Clingersmith’s belief that this Niagara County Community College baseball team has the spirit to capture its first national championship.
“I never forget him telling us that, and I still use that saying with our team,” said Clingersmith, in his 16th season coaching NCCC. “We’ve been here before, and we’ve seen what it takes to win. We need to have that fight mentality. And I feel we have that this year.”
The Thunderwolves maintained big dog status in their own yard by winning the program’s seventh regional title and fourth in the past six postseasons. Punching out grounders to the infield during the final home practice before opening the NJCAA Division III World Series this weekend in Greeneville, Tennessee, the 6-foot-6 Clingersmith took stock of his comparatively diminutive lineup.
“We might not be the biggest team on the field,” Clingersmith said. “But we have a lot of grit. We showed a lot of resilience in coming back to beat Herkimer in the regional finals. And that’s going to be the key for us at the World Series.”
NCCC (49-9) is seeded fourth among the eight teams in the double-elimination tournament, opening at 8 p.m. Saturday against three-time national champion Dallas-Eastfield (44-10-1). Victory in that first game could set up a Sunday showdown with No. 1 Caldwell Tech (46-7), a team taking its first swings at the national tournament.
Experience, resilience and depth become paramount as the playoffs progress toward the championship games scheduled for Wednesday, and Thursday, if necessary.
In this position a year ago, the Thunderwolves clawed back through the losers bracket to reach the final games, matching previous runner-up finishes in 2009 and 2018. Aggression in the early rounds will be the fight strategy for the return bouts.
“Don’t take any moment for granted,” said all-region catcher Matt Ferris, a third-year player. “Last year we came in a little slow and then started to pick it up. This time we need to come off the bat, right from the jump, put our pedal to the metal on our way to the finals.”
NCCC’s armory is equipped for the title hunt with the top five in its pitching rotation — Kyle Menaker, Ryan Birchard, Kyle Finn, Troy Leibert, and closer Clifton Gange — boasting a combined earned-run average of 1.75 and 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
Clingersmith also holds a pair of aces who both throw fastballs around 95 mph. Opening starter Menaker is 10-1 with a 1.61 ERA and heading to George Mason next year, while Birchard, a freshman being recruited by SEC schools, is 6-0 with a 0.50 ERA, .096 opposing batting average, and 74 strikeouts in 37 innings.
“The best one-two punch we’ve had going down to the World Series,” Clingersmith said. “We’ve had a lot of good pitchers over the years that topped out in the 88-91 range. I like our chances with two guys throwing 94-96. We’ve never had that going down there before.”
Clingersmith commended the “bulldog mentality” among his pitchers, coached by Lew-Port grad and former NCCC standout CJ Gonzalez. But he knows even the deepest pitching staff he’s ever brought down to nationals will need run support.
The Thunderwolves averaged 13.7 runs per nine innings while batting .352 this season. They scored 29 in five regional playoff games, rallying for a 9-8 victory in the championship.
“We’re a lot deeper than we were last year,” Ferris said. “We’ve got a lot of leaders, and a lot of guys that can come through for us. I think we have a really good chance.”
