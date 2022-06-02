Greater Niagara Region athletes have state track visions in range

All season track and field athletes are taught to put winning and losing on the backburner. It’s all about improving times and distances.
Until this week, that is. Now it’s about finishing first or second. Otherwise the season is over.
Only the top-two finishers — No. 2 still needs to hit a qualifying standard — will advance to states through the Section VI track and field championships Friday and Saturday at West Seneca West High School.
The Division 1 and Division 2 fields are loaded with Niagara County athletes in the hunt for sectional championships, but no one has better odds than Lockport senior Matthew Schaffert.
Schaffert is ranked in the top-two in three individual events, along with being part of a top-three relay team in the Division 1 boys entries.
Entering the state qualifier, Schaffert has the No. 2 100-meter dash time in Division 1. His 11.06 seconds trails only Hutch Tech’s Zai’Mar Covington’s 11.0, while Niagara Falls’ Jacob Winn is seeded fifth with an 11.17.
Schaffert also holds the top seed in the 200 (22.48), ahead of the Williamsville North duo of Patrick Ames (22.49) and Brock Young (22.71). Winn is again seeded fifth with a 22.92.
In the long jump, Schaffert’s top leap to date (21 feet, 5 1/4 inches), trails only Sweet Home’s Moet Koloko (22-1).
Lockport’s 4x100 relay team — led by Schaffert and Zion Cheatham — is looking for another sectional title and enters with a top time of 44.09, which trails Sweet Home (43.82) and Clarence (43.90).
Austin Zimmerman also gives the Lions a chance at sectional title in the high jump, an event he is seeded first in with a leap of 6-1. Zimmerman and Covington are the only D1 jumpers to eclipse 6-0 this season.
Starpoint enters with the No. 2 4x800 relay time (8 minutes, 27.45 seconds), trailing Clarence’s top time of 8:23.69. Peyton Spatorico leads the Spartans and is seeded third in the 3,200 meters with a seed time of 9:55.02. Evan Saunders is third in the pentathlon, an event led by three Niagara County runners.
Saunders comes in with 2,146 points and is seeded behind a pair of Niagara Wheatfield athletes. Alex Darlak has the top score of the season (2,315) while teammate Harrison Barrett is second with 2,164.
In Division 2, Lewiston-Porter’s Alastair Sweeney is seeded second in the pole vault. His top vault of the season is 12-3 and trails Randolph’s Clayton Crouse by three inches. Lew-Port’s Nathan Russell is also one of four high jumpers to clear 6-0, with the best thus far being Maple Grove’s Sam Eimiller at 6-4.
Starpoint duo, Newfane's Joseph look to become repeat champs
On the girls' side, Starpoint has a pair of defending sectional champions seeking to capture the top spot once again.
Alyssa Armitage won the pole vault last season and holds the top seed this year. Her top vault of 12-6 is 3 1/2 feet better than the rest of the field.
Meanwhile, teammate Veda Jauch looks to repeat as the discus champion, as her top throw (122-3) is 14 feet better than the rest of the field. She is also the top seed in the shot put with a heave of 36-8 3/4.
Grand Island’s Rebecca Schultz was the runner-up to Williamsville North’s Sarah Nyaanga in the 100 hurdles by 0.06 seconds last season. She will have another shot to beat Nyaanga this year, coming as the No. 3 seed.
Schultz’s top time this year was 15.92, behind Nyannaga (15.33) and Sweet Home’s Lanee Hall (15.38). Her time at sectionals last season was 15.38. She will also have a shot in the 100, with the No. 4 seed at 12.90 seconds.
The top of the 200 bracket is filled with Niagara Frontier League standouts. Niagara Wheatfield’s Madelyn Fike is No. 2 (26.58), followed by Grand Island’s Hailey Martinez (26.64) and Niagara Falls’ Jayla Scott (27.18). All three trail Lancaster’s Madison Francis (26.18). The qualifying standard in Division 1 this season is 25.40.
Last season, Newfane’s Ashlan Joseph exploded to win the Division 2 100 hurdles by nearly a second. She hasn’t been able to duplicate her time of 15.98 yet, but has a chance at the state qualifier.
Joseph enters as the No. 3 seed with a top time of 16.77. Wilson’s Madelaine Schultz is the leader with a time of 16.30 and was the runner-up to Joseph last season.
Newfane’s Melanie Meyers finished fourth in the triple jump last year, but is the top seed this season. Her top jump is 35-4, leading Akron’s Samantha Bellis by 2 1/2 inches. Royalton-Hartland’s Nadia White is fourth at 34-6 1/4.
Meyers is also seeded third in the long jump at 16-7 1/2. Medina’s Madelynn Ruteledge has the best jump in Division 2 heading into the meet, leaping 17-4 1/2. Tapestry’s Janee Long is No. 2 at 17-1.
Both days of the Section VI state qualifier begin at noon.
