NIAGARA FALLS — “One hard practice left! Do you want to get on the podium?”
That’s what Niagara Falls wrestling head coach Josh Eagan shouted in the final minutes of Monday’s training session toward the Greater Niagara region wrestlers (Niagara Wheatfield, Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda) set to compete in the Division I bracket of the NYSPHSAA wrestling championships Feb. 24-25 at the MVP Arena in Albany.
During the heart of the season, the only time these 13 wrestlers from Niagara Wheatfield, Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda would find themselves in the same gym would either be at Niagara Frontier League dual meets or in sectional or state qualifier competition.
Now, just mere days away from the big moment, the mentality inside the Niagara Falls Athletics Field House Monday and Tuesday — plus two days at Niagara Wheatfield High School last week and a Section VI-wide practice Thursday at Williamsville North High School — is seeking daily improvement.
“Working with these guys, it’s like a blessing,” Niagara Wheatfield junior and the No. 4 seed in the 138-pound bracket Te’Shaun Matthews said. “They make me better. They’re basically the reason why I’m going to states because I’m pushing myself because of them. They’re getting me ready for states, they’re getting me in shape, they’re getting me mentally prepared — everything for the states.”
At this stage of the season, Eagan said the wrestlers should be physically ready for the two-day state competition. Now, from a coaching perspective, the goal is make sure the young grapplers are also mentally prepared when they first step onto the mat.
“You’re talking about (sectional) champions and second-place kids,” Eagan said of the overall field of competition at states. “They’re not used to losing. So, they don’t want to lose in practice either. So, it keeps (the energy) high. You just got to make sure they stay focused and they’re working on the right stuff (and) getting ready.”
Ranging between an hour to 90 minutes, the intense practices are designed to prevent significant injury but also to make sure the wrestlers can still break a sweat with a variety of drills, one-on-one practices and, in the last few minutes, jogging, to help in the overall recovery. With his iPad in hand, Eagan jots down notes on his practice plan while practice is going on and confers with both long-time assistant Don McCoy and Niagara Wheatfield head coach Rick Sweney on how to plan the following session and other areas of discussion while the high-quality wrestlers are able to train by themselves.
Having these different coaches around him, Eagan said, has been very beneficial.
“(Don) is very organized and he’s been around the sport forever,” Eagan said. “He knows what you need to do, logistics wise, technique wise. Rick’s really good with the psychology of it (and) talking with kids. … (Former Niagara Falls coach) Izzy (Martinez) was the most organized coach. So, you try to take the best parts and emulate those and use them.”
For Niagara Falls wrestler Amarfio Reynolds Jr., his experience on the big stage as an underclassman has all been beneficial as he prepares for his last shot at a state title. The first time he appeared at states, Reynolds didn’t feel the pressure as he was behind Willie McDougald in the same bracket.
“It was just like, ‘I’m going in just to wrestle,” Reynolds said, who is the No. 2 seed behind teammate Jaden Crumpler in this year’s 126 bracket. “Second year (last winter), it was like, ‘I’m not younger anymore. I actually got to do something. I’ve got something to prove.’ and then this year, it’s more like, ‘I gotta go so now I (can) accomplish it.’”
Others are excited to represent the Greater Niagara region one last time at the state championships, including Niagara Wheatfield’s Casey Robinson, who returns in the 215 bracket as the No. 11 seed. Making it to this area of the bracket, Robinson said, was a season goal for him.
“I’m actually in the exact spot of the bracket that I’ve been hoping to be in,” Robinson said. “The past year, I’ve been saying, I need to be in this spot of the bracket and here I am.”
Regardless of how past trips went, Eagan said the fact some of these wrestlers made an appearance at the state championship gives them a bit of a competitive advantage.
“Even if you didn’t have success, you have that little bit of a foundation to kind of know what to expect when you’re there,” Eagan said. “So, that’d be interesting to see if you know those wrestlers do better than some of the kids that have never been there before.”
When Sweney previously coached at Niagara Falls for 25 years, he sent many wrestlers to the state finals, even inviting those who were projected to appear the following year to the event. Once the wrestlers stepped into the area, Sweney said, the light bulb went on for them.
“They came up, year by year, to get up there and realize that it was just another tournament,” Sweney said, a four-year wrestler at Niagara Falls High School himself before a nearly 50-year career as a coach in Western New York. “It wasn’t this big glorious thing as they thought and they would look at (the bracket) and say, ‘I could beat that kid. I could do well up here’. … So, it’s to get the concept that it’s just another tournament. There’s good wrestlers, bad wrestlers and everybody in between, so, you gotta go up there and do your best.”
Before the group ended Monday’s session, Eagan emphasized to the new podium hopefuls to continue controlling what each of them can control and not abandon their individual routines, all to stay mentally prepared for their opening matches. In fact, Eagan has even displayed on the wall inside the wrestling gym and on a Smartboard in the locker room a four-step mindset guide in preparing for states.
“If it’s in the back of their mind, they might be in that situation,” Eagan said. “And those little things click like, ‘Oh, all right, I’m good. All right, it’s just me and this other kid out here right now I’m down by one but I’m still in this’ or ‘I’m up by one I got to finish this match.’ It’s those small things because in these close matches, it can go either way.”
The first round matches for Division I & II will start at 10 a.m. on Friday and the championship finals are scheduled to begin at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday.
