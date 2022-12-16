When Talon Newton first picked up a bowling ball for Grand Island, his experience was limited to childhood birthday parties.
Newton had agreed to join the team at the behest of friends during his freshman year. His average at the time was 86. And even though his skills were lacking at the time, longtime Viking coach Craig Davis didn’t want him to be another common tale of a kid who tried the sport, wasn’t good and quit after one season.
There was no quit in Newton, however, as he grew his average nearly 100 points by the end of his sophomore campaign. Bowling became his passion, buying his own shoes and ball, while joining leagues on the side.
His average grew to 218.91 last season — good enough for seventh in Section VI — with a high game of 269 and high series of 711. But on Tuesday, Newton made history.
Newton felt good during warmups, and by the fifth frame, hadn’t missed a pin. Davis decided to give him the no-hitter treatment. He left Newton alone, and he was literally flawless.
Strike after strike, Newton never missed, bowling the first official 300 game of his career and the first at Grand Island in 17 years under Davis. And he did it on the day he committed to continue his career at Muskingum University in Ohio.
“I threw three strikes in practice, and once we got into the game, I was four strikes in and I was like, ‘This is a really good line,’” Newton said. “I had a decent amount of miss room and I thought I might be able to pull this off. I knew I just had to look forward to the next strike and not get too far ahead.”
There have been plenty of strong performances throughout Newton’s career. His 707 series on Tuesday wasn’t even his best. He bowled a 278 against North Tonawanda the week prior, but Newton has never gone perfect beyond the eighth frame outside of practice.
As Newton continued to throw strikes, the pressure built and not just because of the prospect of finishing a perfect game. Niagara Falls’ Bryce Rodgers was also pushing toward a 300 game.
They dueled until the 12th and final frame, when Newton buried all 10 of his pins, but Rodgers left only the 10-pin standing. As Newton celebrated his first 300 game on a milestone day, Rodgers was left one pin short that day, which also happened to be his birthday.
Newton knew the frustration and disappointment Rodgers was feeling, so he took a moment to speak with his rival.
“After my friends were done surrounding me, I went over to him and gave him a handshake and hugged him,” Newton said. “I told him good game, basically.”
Meanwhile, Grand Island was jubilant over Newton’s accomplishment, with Davis saying, “It brought tears to my eyes.” But this is only the beginning of the season. Newton is tied for fifth in Section VI — with teammate John Coram — with a 228.33 average.
He is the only bowler in Section VI to hit 300 thus far and there were five a season ago. But Newton’s talents have grown so much that he is aiming for the top all-time Niagara Frontier League single-season average, which is 233.
Meanwhile, Davis believes Newton has a chance to become a professional bowler in the future. That’s something that intrigues Newton, albeit for a bit of extra cash later in life. Newton loves bowling and often finds himself thinking about it during school. But there is one thing that brings him more joy.
“My true passion is definitely environmental science, especially with my dad being a zookeeper at Animal Kingdom,” Newton said. “I definitely want to follow in his footsteps a good amount.”
