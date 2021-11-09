Grand Island's rally comes up short in 2A finals

The last three seasons, the Grand Island boys volleyball team has known nothing more than success. The last two seasons have resulted in not just two Section VI titles, but also a state championship in 2019.
Tuesday night, the Vikings looked to make it three-straight Section VI titles. That didn’t come to fruition, though, as a Grand Island rally fell just short, 3-2, at the hands of West Seneca West in the Class 2A finals in front of an energetic crowd at Orchard Park High School.
The Vikings seemed down and out early, as West took the first two sets (25-23, 25-22), only needing one more to clinch the title. GI refused to quit, though, as the Vikings rallied to take sets three and four (25-23, 25-18), before eventually falling in set five (15-12).
The first set was tightly contested. The score was tied nine times and the lead changed a multitude of times. The Vikings came out hot with a 3-0 lead, but West was able to cool down after a sluggish start.
GI trailed 23-21 late. After a questionable in bounds call benefiting WSW, Vikings coach Bill Schultz called a timeout. The Vikings rallied for the next two points, but WSW was able to put the first set on ice, scoring the next two points.
In set two, Grand Island called a timeout down 19-16. Following the break WSW tallied two more points to make it 21-16. From there, the Vikings rallied for six of the next seven points to make it 22-22.
On the ensuing point, a West spike looked to land out, and was called so by one judge, but different by another. The crew of four got together to discuss the play and eventually ruled the point in favor of West, much to the displeasure of the Vikings. After the call, the Indians rolled on with three consecutive points to take the set.
Schultz said the call took a lot out of the Vikings, especially as momentum was in their favor at the time.
“That was a huge momentum swing. At that point of the game to get a rough call that was that close and clearly our side, it just deflates your team when you’re trying to fight a good team and they’re trying to fight rough calls, too. It was tough at that point of the game with only two points left, but we gotta refocus and get back out and try to push for the game,” Schultz said.
With their backs against the wall, Grand Island came out hot in set three. The Vikings got off to a 10-4, which prompted West’s first timeout of the night.
As they had all night, West responded with a run to eventually give themselves a 17-15 lead, prompting a GI timeout.
After the timeout it was consistently back and forth. The game tied up seven times and changed leads six times.
In the end, the Vikings climbed back to life and took set three, 25-23.
Set four was the most dominant for the Vikings. GI got off to a 5-0 start and eventually led as high as 17-7. West did creep closer at the end to make the score appear closer than the set was, but the Vikings took set four, 25-18, to tie the match up at two.
In the fifth and final set, West looked more like the team from the first two sets, hopping out to a 7-3 lead, prompting a GI timeout.
No team got into a groove scoring, as both teams traded a point or two the rest of the way. The Vikings got as close as two points, but down 14-12, the final point landed to the court to put the ice on GI’s season, 15-12.
The 3-2 match victory clinched the Indians the Division 2A final.
For the Vikings, it ended a reign of two consecutive seasons as Section VI champs. Despite coming up short, Schultz praised the way his team never backed down after starting down 2-0.
“I’m proud of this group. It’s been a lot of trial and error to get this group to all work together. And it shows how well that they would fight for each other on the court going down two games, have a rough match ref wise and then fight for every point when they weren’t getting the calls. I’m really excited that they fought all the way to five sets, that’s awesome,” Schultz said.
At points during the second set and then the third and fourth sets, the Vikings seemed to find their groove. Schultz said the third and fourth sets were played much better by GI.
“I think we started playing a little bit better. We started swinging at the balls, rather than being tentative on some of them. I also think we weren’t getting bad calls, like we did in games one and two. I think we would’ve had games one or two if there weren’t some close calls that didn’t go our way,” he said.
The Vikings will lose five seniors from this year’s roster, including the trio of Jon Simpson, Nick Karnath and Paul Wynne – three guys who were a part of the ‘19 state title team. Schultz said the trio have made good memories at Grand Island and they will be missed next season.
“We’re gonna miss those key pieces out there next year. They’re a lot of our offense and Paul has been there, he stepped in for his brother from the state team. … So it’s gonna be tough to fill their shoes and they will be missed … they will be missed. It’s always tough when you lose your guns and you got to rebuild and start going again. Let’s just hope we can stay steady and keep building for next year again,” Schultz said.
In addition to Simpson, Wynne and Karnath, Ben Sikora and Jared Doelber round out the senior bunch for the Vikings.
Grand Island finished with a 14-4 record, including a Niagara Frontier League title.
