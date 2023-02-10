Brett Kern was so locked in that he didn’t have time to contemplate a Super Bowl drawing near.
Even as the Eagles drubbed the 49ers and injuries to two quarterbacks made any hope of a comeback unlikely. It wasn’t until he embraced his wife and kids after the game that it finally dawned on Kern that he was going to a Super Bowl at last.
It has been 15 years since Kern entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos and it took 10 seasons before he finally played in a playoff game. There have been three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro selections along the way. He thought a Super Bowl berth might be within grasp in 2019 with the Titans and they were the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC in 2021.
But Kern began this season as a free agent, released by Tennessee for someone younger and more inexpensive. He had some offers, but didn’t want to uproot his family, who were comfortable in Nashville.
Finally, on Dec. 13, the Eagles needed a punter and they checked all the boxes. Philadelphia was an easy flight for his family and it wasn’t a long time to be away from signing until the season's end. It also didn’t hurt that the Eagles were a contender.
So now Kern will finally get to play in a Super Bowl when Philadelphia plays the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. Not bad for someone who may not have had the strongest leg on the team coming out of Grand Island in 2004.
“When (my wife and I) embraced each other and had a hug, we both cried,” Kern said. “It was really just a moment of gratitude and thankfulness and just the road that we've been on over these last, really 17 years, if you count two years of college that we were together. And obviously 15 years of being in the league.”
There was no question that Kern was the best punter in Western New York while he played for Grand Island. Heck, he had a claim to being the best punter in the state after playing in the New York-New Jersey Governor's Bowl. But nearly 20 years later, whether Kern had the strongest leg on the team is still up for debate.
Kern never had any real competition as the starting punter, but he was the second-string kicker behind classmate Mike Feathers. One of the best all-around athletes in the area at the time, Feathers once kicked a 51-yard field goal during a sectional game against Lake Shore as the Vikings captured the 2003 Section VI Class A title.
Feathers was the first-team all-Western New York kicker and Kern was the first-team punter on an All-Star team that also featured future NFL players Derek Kinder, James Mallory, James Starks and Doug Worthington.
During one game when Feathers — who claims he wasn’t a good punter — was sidelined with a sprained ankle, Kern came in to kick a 45-yarder, but couldn’t usurp Feathers as the placekicker. There were never any competitions to see who could kick farther, but Feathers once boomed a 68-yard try in practice and Kern’s longest NFL punt is 79 yards.
“He had a stronger leg kicking, but punting I think, came more naturally to me, where Mike was definitely more naturally a kicker,” Kern said. “And so it's just crazy that you have a kid in high school that can hit a 60-65-yard field goal. And the punter can also punt the ball 50-60 yards in high school. So, to obviously have him kick and me punt was a pretty good combo.”
Kickers and punters are often discovered by college teams through camps, and while Kern practiced his craft and went to camps, Feathers spent 20 minutes per week on kicking, went to one Ray Guy camp in Maryland and didn’t perform well.
Being a special teams player can be a lonely job, particularly in the NFL. Kickers, punters and long snappers spend a lot of time alone together and the criticism for a bad kick is often greater than the praise for a good one.
“The spots are so limited as compared to other positions in football and also other sports,” Feathers said. “So if you really look at how many people per year get to that level and then sustain it, the odds are — it's an incredible journey to get there.”
Feathers, meanwhile, not only kicked field goals and extra points, but he was a starting wide receiver and safety. He loved being a part of the game in all areas and didn’t want to give that up. So when no Division I kicking scholarships were offered, he accepted a half-scholarship — men’s track teams are allotted 12.6 scholarships by the NCAA — to be a decathlete for Clemson.
“I wanted to do it all,” Feathers said. “I thoroughly enjoyed kicking, but I wanted to catch the ball, I wanted to tackle, play basketball. But to ultimately get to that elite level, you have to focus all your time on (kicking). And that's what Brett was really dedicated and focused to. And that's why he's gotten to the incredible, incredible career he's had.”
Life has gotten in the way of the friendship between Feathers — who spent nearly a decade managing hotel properties in California and now does the same in Florida — and Kern. Feathers visited Kern during a preseason game in Tampa a few years ago, but most of their conversation now comes in sporadic text messages.
Injuries put a dent in Feathers’ track career and he admits it’s only natural to think about what might have been if he pursued kicking, but there are no regrets. Some of his friends have jokingly told him he made the wrong choice, but not Kern.
“People have said that, but I mean, it's not like we tested it,” Feathers said. “Trust me, if we probably tested a year into college that would have been completely different. And kicking and punting are two very different swing motions of the leg. So I struggled punting a football as I got older, because it's very different.”
Even if the Eagles win Sunday, Kern is adamant he still won’t send an I-told-you-so text to Feathers, as they both feel life has turned out well and according to the plan they were meant to follow. Kern’s more concerned about fulfilling a dream of placing a key punt inside the 10 yard line or holding a big field goal.
More importantly, Kern is hoping to cherish the embrace with his wife and children while the Lombardi trophy is nearby.
“It's a blessing to be able to play in this game and just know how far the Lord's brought me really from high school, to college and into the pros and the career that he's blessed me with,” Kern said. “He's opened doors and closed doors, as far as being cut from Denver, Tennessee and I thought I was gonna retire a Titan, but obviously plans are different and here I am in Arizona with an opportunity to get a Super Bowl ring.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.