LACKAWANNA — Eddie Kwarciak’s right arm swings down like a hammer, spiking the ball into the gym floor like a loose nail. But rarely is there a smile or much emotion in general.
Kwarciak expects to make those plays, just like Grand Island intends to make its annual trip to the Section VI championship game. The No. 1 Vikings were making their sixth trip to the final when they faced third-seeded Williamsville East for the Class 2A title on Tuesday, but they were not defending champions.
No, instead Grand Island was hoping to eradicate the foul stench of losing last year’s final to West Seneca West in five sets. It took a year’s worth of work to get there, but the Vikings are once again atop Section VI after putting out the Flames in three sets, 25-22, 25-13, 25-14.
Grand Island can move one step from states when it plays East Aurora/Holland in the overall Class 2A sectional final at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Lackawanna High School.
“It was a heart-breaker last year,” Kwarciak said. “Right after that game, we knew we really wanted it. We put in the work and we wanted to work as one to win this.”
Grand Island coach Bill Schultz also admitted coming back to win sectionals was a goal accomplished, but he was also quick to point out his team didn’t play its best, especially early in the match.
Kwarciak had four kills in the first set to help build a cushion, but the Vikings couldn’t create enough separation to completely pull away. Serves went awry and surrendered a few aces in serve receive in the opening set, but the Vikings began to play a little more crisply in the second set, with serves and passes on target, dominating the frame from the start.
Once the passing improved, Grand Island’s front line also began to take control of the game. The group had some early troubles with Williamsville East (13-6) middle hitter Sam Kappel, but found a way around him as the game progressed.
Middle blocker Connor Hart had three big blocks in the third set, while Ryan Smith provided timely secondary offense throughout the match.
“We were trying to hone in on their big middles because we know they like to set them a lot,” Schultz said. “They’re tall so they’re tough to block. We made a little bit of a defensive adjustment about where we want to be and made dividends out of it.”Of course, having Kwarciak on their side of the net was perhaps the biggest key for the Vikings. Schultz felt Kwarciak’s early kills were a critical part of getting a lead early, but he also made an impact all over the court.
Kwarciak notched 13 kills — and is nearing Grand Island’s school record — and also had three blocks early in the second set to help jump on Williamsville East. Grand Island (15-2) often set Kwarciak up in the back row and when he wasn’t in a good hitting position in the rotation, was a strong passer.
“He’s a difference-maker and he’s going to be tough to slow down,” Schultz said. “Early in the first set, him getting his kills helped get rid of the nerves and the blocking in the second set, (Williamsville East) didn’t know how to answer. Here they are getting tough serves, but now we’re blocking them right off the bat.”
Blocking the path now is undefeated East Aurora/Holland, which also avenged a five-set loss in the final last year by beating West Seneca East 3-1 in the Class 2B match. Grand Island is trying to return to states for the first time since winning it all in 2019, but Schultz acknowledged how good the Blue Devils are.
“(States) is always the goal,” Schultz said. “I think East Aurora is a very good team and I think we’re going to have to really do our job to beat that team.”
