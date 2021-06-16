GRAND ISLAND — Grand Island clinched the second Niagara Frontier League softball pennant in program history Wednesday night with a dominating 14-2 win over Niagara Wheatfield.
Pitcher Kaci Gottler surrendered one earned run in six innings against N-W and helped herself with five RBI at the plate on a three-run triple and two-run homer.
"She did a great job. ... This was by far her best game, both offensively and defensively," GI coach Cheryl O'Connor said of Gottler. "She's had games where she's played stellar defense and she's had games where she's had stellar offense, but today it all worked."
The win gave GI sole ownership of the NFL pennant at 15-0 (17-1 overall) with one game, against CSAT, remaining. NW dropped its second game in a row to fall to 12-3, 13-5 overall. GI won in the NFL pennant in 2015 when it tied Niagara Falls.
Lockport's 9-8 win over N-W and GI's 20-4 win over Kenmore East on Tuesday gave the Vikings a virtual lock on the league NFL title, but O'Connor's team wanted the win over N-W to secure the coveted top seed in the upcoming Section VI tournament and home field throughout.
Third baseman Grace Carey said the Vikings wanted the win "to make a statement."
"I feel like Wheatfield's always our toughest competitor in everything," Carey said. "They're a great team all around. Their bench is so deep, and they've got so many good players."
Niagara Wheatfield scored one in the first inning when Elana Lysiak started a two-out rally with a double and scored, but the Falcons would leave the bases full. GI responded with two runs in its half of the frame as Morgan Tollner reached on an error, went to third on a bunt and scored on a pitch that got away. Carey had an RBI single later in the frame for a 2-1 GI lead.
Lysiak led off the N-W third with a triple off the fence in right-center and scored the tying run on an infield hit by Jenna Augugliaro.
GI loaded the bases in their half of the third, and Gottler tripled down the left field line to score all three. GI led 5-2 after three.
Down 6-2 in the fifth, N-W put runners on first and second with none out, but Gottler got Lysiak, one of the league's best hitters, to pop out to shortstop, and Carey turned a double play by spearing a hard-hit ball, getting the force at third and gunning the batter out at first. Carey then led off the Vikings' fifth with a triple and scored, and Gottler followed later with a two-run home run, down the left field line again, for 9-2. GI tacked on three more for a 12-2 after five complete and added two in the sixth.
In 2015, the Vikings were led by pitcher Alley Cutting, now pitching collegiately at Georgia. This year's team has depth at all positions, O'Connor said.
"This team is just full of ballplayers," O'Connor said. "I have 10 girls that are just ballplayers. I don't have one superstar. They all work together they all pull their own weight, they all have their moments of clutch. That's been the beauty of it. I don't have like a hole in my lineup ... I'm very confident at every position."
"We don't have one player that's doing it all for us. Everyone does their part," said Carey, a senior. "We're not counting on anyone, but we count on everyone."
"I've been playing with these girls my whole life. It's really been our travel team. I've grown up with everyone here, so it's just nice to know that our last year we've been successful."
