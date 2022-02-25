BUFFALO — Shoot it from anywhere. That was the message Grand Island head coach Bob Simpson gave his players. Idrius Falletta listened.
Standing in a scrum of players along the half-wall, Falletta didn’t have a great angle to put it past Hamburg goaltender Matt Andrew, nor was it a great angle to create a rebound. It didn’t matter.
The senior’s shot ricocheted off a Hamburg skate in front of the net and trickled past Andrew with 10 seconds left Thursday at Harborcenter to help the top-seeded Vikings a 5-4 win over the No. 4 Bulldogs and advance to the Section VI small school championship game.
Falletta’s goal was his second in 2 minutes, 12 seconds and the fourth scored by both teams in the same amount of time, as Grand Island moves on to face Starpoint — which beat Williamsville East 5-3 — in the finals at 8:30 p.m. Monday at HarborCenter.
“Coach, in the intermission, told us to shoot from anywhere. I took the shot and it happened to go in,” Falletta said. “... To be honest, I was just throwing the puck on the net. Ten seconds left, I just wanted to get one more opportunity before overtime.”
Grand Island (15-6-0-2) led 2-1 after the first period, but a goal by Luke Stotz 100 seconds into the third gave Hamburg a 3-2 advantage and the outcome appeared bleak for the Vikings as time ticked away.
Plenty of quality scoring chances were created by Grand Island in an up-and-down contest, but very few second chances were generated. There were few opportunities for gritty goals, and the Vikings scored on the few they had.
Needing a spark, Falletta found his way to the front of the net and jammed in a rebound to tie the game.
Forty-four seconds later, Liam Snyder skated up the boards, walked around a defender and slipped in the go-ahead goal with 1 minute, 48 seconds remaining.
“We play behind them, get a two-man cycle going down low and play low to high and attack the net,” Simpson said. “Other than Liam’s goal — which was a great individual opportunity — everything was grit. That’s what wins in playoff games.”
Falletta’s goal saved the Vikings from their second consecutive overtime game — they beat Frontier 3-2 on Tuesday — and now they get to play for their second sectional title since 2019.
“We’re just going to try to reset and play our game,” Simpson said. “... We’re just going to try to be even-keeled. We might be the No. 1 seed, but we’re going to have the underdog mentality.”
Snyder and Cole Bartolotta both notched a goal and an assist, while Eddie Kwarciak scored a goal. Evan Smith made 20 saves in goal.
Nassoiy had two goals for Hamburg (12-9-1-1), while Frank Pandolfini added a goal.
Starpoint moves to third straight title game
Starpoint is in its fifth season of Federation hockey and it is headed to a third consecutive sectional championship game.
The Spartans won it all in 2020, then fell to Kenmore West in double overtime last year. With a 5-3 win over Williamsville East, they have a chance to add to a trophy case that also includes three Super Sunday club hockey titles and a club state championship.
When asked about reaching the finals yet again, head coach Clayton Wilson put it simply: “That’s where we like to be.”
Second-seeded Starpoint has scored at least three goals in 13 consecutive games and has won 11 of them, opening up a 4-0 lead on the No. 3 Flames before hanging on to win.
“You have to have good leaders and once you have good leaders, you have to fill the right group of kids around them,” Wilson said. “I like a good group of younger kids to learn so when they become older kids, they know what to do with the younger kids. It’s worked for me for many years and that’s how I’m going to coach until I retire.”
The Spartans held a 1-0 lead through the first period and then opened the second with a flurry. William Mainstone tapped in his own rebound 23 seconds into the frame. He tacked on another less than three minutes later and Owen Kiesman punched in a loose puck 25 seconds after that.
“We just wanted to crash the net and get pucks to the net,” Mainstone said. “We buried a few early and kept the momentum going.”
Jacob Cyrek’s opening goal came on a pretty 2-on-1 feed from Alec Kirk, but the ensuing three goals were all rebounds in front of the net, a talking point for Starpoint during the first intermission.
“You have to go where the fun stuff is and we were rewarded for it,” Wilson said. “Going to the net is where games are won. These goalies are too good. You’re not going to beat them off to the side, but off rebounds and driving the net you’re going to beat them.”
Nathan Milk put Williamsville East — which split the regular season series with Starpoint in two games decided by a goal apiece — on the board on a shot past the blue line and Caden Cavalieri added a pair of power play goals to cut the lead to 4-3 89 seconds into the third period.
The Flames were unable to get the tying marker and Cameron Agro scored an insurance goal with 6 minutes, 2 seconds left. Now Starpoint (17-5-1) can avenge last year’s finals heartbreaker.
“We lost last year, so we know that feeling and it doesn’t feel good,” Mainstone said. “Our goal is to come out on top.”
Kirk finished with four assists and Rich Gareau made 25 saves.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
