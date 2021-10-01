Grand Island sits on top of A North after first-half feast of Starpoint

GRAND ISLAND — If it was a fight, it would have been stopped in the first half.
Grand Island High School delivered an uppercut to the chin in the form of a 63-yard touchdown run by Brian Bielec on the first play from scrimmage in a dominant 38-0 win over Starpoint on Friday. It was a matchup of the final two unbeaten teams in Class A North, but the previously unbeaten Spartans could not muster any answers on offense or defense.
The Vikings jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter, but the knockout blow was an 18-point outburst in a span of 3 minutes, 30 seconds that featured two forced fumbles that were turned into Justin Horvath touchdowns. Bielec added two more rushing touchdowns as Grand Island has now outscored its opponents 108-8 in the first half during the last three games.
“We got hit on the chin on that first play and we struggled,” Starpoint head coach Tim Racey said. “They were shocked that that happened to them, but I think reality set in and they realized (Grand Island) is a very good football team and we’ve got some growing to do.”
Grand Island (4-1, 3-0 A North) typically starts each game with a running play to gain positive yardage and ease into a rhythm, so Bielec had a feeling the ball was coming his way. He started on the right side of the formation, but saw a gaping hole on the left.
Once Bielec hit the sideline, it was a race to the end zone, except he did not have the speed to outrun three Starpoint (3-1, 2-1) defenders. But a player teammates identify through grit and toughness said afterward that he was not going to be hauled down at the 20-yard line on such a play. Bielec shrugged off a tackle from behind and sidestepped the remaining defenders for the touchdown.
“The push it gave us was unbelievable,” Bielec said. “We all got super hyped and super excited and that carried into our first defensive set.”
Bielec’s assessment seemed accurate as the Viking defense was unyielding for nearly the entire first half. Starpoint, which came into the game averaging 300 yards and 31 points per game, did not record a first down until the final two minutes of the second quarter.
Grand Island forced three fumbles — including strip sacks by Bielec and Parker Aronica — and Jackson Jones made an interception, as the Spartans finished 117 yards of total offense, including 10 yards rushing.
“I really thought we were flying to the football because we respect their quarterback (Carson Marcus), because he’s got some ability to really hurt you,” Grand Island head coach Dean Santorio said. “... They weren’t able to run the ball much early and then we were able to bring a little pressure and forced a few bad throws.”
Grand Island is now in sole possession of first place in the Class A North standings, but does not get to celebrate for long as Lockport comes knocking at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Lions are owners of a three-game winning streak after a 47-12 win over Niagara Wheatfield on Friday and have put up 141 points in that span.
The Vikings will enter the game 1/2-game up on Lockport in the standings and can keep their lead on Kenmore West and Sweet Home, which both enter the weekend 2-1 records in league play.
“I think Lockport will bring it and we’re also going to bring it,” Grand Island co-captain Tyler Figliola said. “I think it’s going to be a competitive battle, but we’ll give it our all.”
Horvath went 9 for 10 for 136 yards — all in the first half — while throwing for a touchdown and running for another. Bielec had 10 carries for 111 yards, while Brayden Willats had three receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown.
Carson Marcus finished 10 of 18 for 107 yards for Starpoint, which returns to action when it hosts McKinley at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
