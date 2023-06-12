Over the last nine months, there have been plenty of memorable performances from all scholastic sports in our Greater Niagara region.
To celebrate the 2022-23 school year, I will release four separate Top 10 lists, both individually and overall teams, boys and girls.
Let’s begin with my top 10 female athletes. Out of fairness and to prevent the same athlete from being selected twice, the finalists here (and for my upcoming Top 10 male athletes) were selected for one sport.
10) Gabriella Barone, Niagara Wheatfield wrestling
At the inaugural girls wrestling state invitational this past January at SRC Arena in Syracuse, 14 of the 32 wrestlers from Western New York who were invited represented the Greater Niagara. The region also came back with a state champion in Barone. The Falcons’ seventh-grader recorded four pins overall and defeated Honeoye Falls-Lima eighth-grader Jasmine Brucato in the 100-pound finals to bring the inaugural title back to Sanborn. With the victory, Barone is spear-heading a youth movement that is going on in girls wrestling. Barone was one of six wrestlers who was sent to Syracuse who will still be in ninth grade or below when school resumes in September.
9) Tristan Davis, Niagara Wheatfield lacrosse
In a two-year span, Davis transformed into not only the Falcons’ best play-maker but one of the best across the board in Section VI, including a 113-point outing last spring. Now in her senior campaign, Davis once again led the way with section-bests in 104 goals and 136 points. The senior attacker and midfielder scored five or more goals 15 times, including a nine-goal effort in Niagara Wheatfield’s 17-15 loss to Orchard Park in the Class B semifinals to end a 12-6 season. Davis will now continue her lacrosse career at SUNY Brockport next year.
8) Natalie Killion, Lockport swimming
Up until the start of the school year, Killion had never swam in a high school meet before, opting to stay at the club level. But Killion decided to try high school swimming to get the feeling of what it was like to be on a Lockport team before it was too late. From her debut meet when she broke two school records and three pool records, the senior never looked back and strung together quite a single-season output. Killon ended as a two-time Niagara Frontier League champion in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 50:18 seconds and the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 55.03 seconds. Then, at the Section VI Class A championship at Clarence High School, Killion won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 3.54 seconds and the 500 freestyle in 4:57.08, more than 33 seconds faster than the field. Along with placing in the top-three in Section VI in eight events, Killion then concluded her brief Lockport career with a runner-up finish in the 200 free (1:50.18) and a fourth-place finish in the 100 back (55.97) and was part of the team’s 200 medley relay at the state championships in November in Webster.
7) Madison Flory, KenGI-Port hockey
The Grand Island senior went on top this season in WNY Girls Federation hockey action. The forward led the Kenmore / Grand Island / Lockport program to its seventh Section VI championship title with a 4-0 win against Niagara County in February at Cornerstone Arena. In just the first 23 seconds of the game, KenGI-Port jumped out to a 2-0 lead as Flory assisted on goals to teammates Isabella Jayme and Emiliana Cassillo. Flory recorded 19 goals and 21 assists and tied for the Federation lead in total points (40). Flory’s 40-point outing made her just the 12th player to do so in Federation history. A first-team All-Fed member, Flory scored seven game-winning goals and five on the power-play for KenGI-Port. The team finished 18-2-1 overall following a 4-2 loss to Section III’s Clinton in the state semifinals. Flory will continue her hockey career at Division III Western New England next year.
6) Julia Kwitchoff, Niagara Wheatfield softball
Last spring, Kwitchoff was a dual-threat for the Falcons, both at the plate and in the circle. But with the rise of freshman Gianna Graber stepping into the role of team ace, Kwitchoff was able to focus on being the team’s primarily first baseman all while still dominating in the heart of Kevin Schucker’s lineup. Named the Niagara Frontier League’s player of the year, the junior batted a staggering .571 at the plate, hit five home runs and drove in 31 runs for a Falcons team that finished as the Section VI Class A1 runner-up to Williamsville East. Kwitchoff also helped the Falcons (18-3) defend its league title, their third now since 2019 and fourth dating back to 2012.
5) Shannon Zugelder, Starpoint track & field and cross-country
The freshman made her presence known across Western New York track this spring in the 3,000-meter run. With a time of 10 minutes, 18.46 seconds, Zugelder won her first Section VI Division 1 championship earlier this month at West Seneca West High School, just 0.24 seconds ahead of Niagara Wheatfield senior Miranda Gatto. Zugelder then placed 23rd overall in the state final (10:24.11) Friday in Middletown. Earlier in the season, Zugelder won a pair of Class A championships as part of Starpoint’s eight-title outing. Zugelder won the 800 meters in 2:24.23 and then won the 3,000 in 10:30.65, nearly 55 seconds ahead of the field. Zugelder also won a cross-country sectional championship this past fall in the 5,000 meter run with a time of 19:38.04 and helped the Spartans win a team championship.
4) Brianna Barr-Buday, Nichols basketball
Barr-Buday showed her potential over the last two seasons at Grand Island and has become a major force at Nichols. The 6-2 Buffalo commit took a leap this winter and led the Vikings to a 21-win season that included winning the Monsignor Martin league title and as the runner-up in the CHSAA Class AA postseason. A first-team league selection, Barr-Buday averaged 16.2 points, 12.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. She made her presence known inside the paint as she recorded 19 double-doubles and eight games with 20 points and 10 boards. In the CHSAA championship game against St. Mary’s, Barr-Buday recorded a 24-point, 18 rebound performance.
3) Mira Keller, Niagara Wheatfield swimming
Keller made a big splash into Niagara Wheatfield’s record books when she won the 200-yard individual medley event at the state championships, becoming the school’s first ever state champion in girls swimming. Keller swam a time of 2:03.75, the fastest out of all NYSPHSAA participants and was only outswam by Elle Noecker of Buffalo Seminary, the Federation champion. Keller also finished second in the 100 freestyle (51.59). Keller then joined with teammates Ava Pauly, Sarah Carlson and Hannah McCulley and placed seventh in the 200 medley relay (1:51.28). Keller’s efforts helped Niagara Wheatfield finish 10th in the state.
2) Sophie Auer, Lewiston-Porter soccer and basketball
While she tallied 40 goals and was part of a Lancers’ girls soccer program that advanced to the Far West Regionals, Auer made her presence felt again on the hardwood, even with taking a greater veteran role with younger teammates stepping up around her. With Auer leading the way, the Lancers won a third consecutive Niagara Frontier League title and made a second straight trip to the Class B crossover game. Named the player of the year for a third-straight season, Auer averaged 20.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for the 18-5 Lancers. Auer also crossed a huge milestone as she became the program’s new all-time scoring leader with 1,491 career points, a milestone that was held by Meghan House since 1998. Auer also finished 10th in Section VI scoring with 428 points while also ranking in the top-five in the NFL in points, rebounds, assists, steals and 3-pointers. Auer will next take her basketball talents to Division II Daemen.
1) Ella Rudney, Grand Island soccer
Missing her entire junior campaign due to injury along with a commitment to Division I Nebraska may have been reasons for Rudney not to don the blue-and-white jersey this past fall. But the Vikings fans were certainly glad their captain came back as she went out on top. Even dealing with double-teams, even triple-teams in her return, the senior midfielder led all of Section VI in goals (44) and points (104). To put into perspective, Rudney scored in all but one game. Seven hat tricks and four games with at least four goals, Rudney gave opposing teams headaches. With Rudney back, Grand Island finished 10-8 on the season before falling to league rival Niagara Wheatfield in the Class A semifinal. Rudney enrolled at Nebraska this past January and is now preparing to suit up for the Cornhuskers and compete in the Big Ten this fall.
