WILLIAMSVILLE — Grand Island was invested physically and emotionally. It was ready for the program’s first Section VI softball championship, and the opportunities were there. The Vikings just couldn’t cash in.
Fourth-seeded Grand Island left six runners on base, including four stranded in scoring position. Meanwhile, No. 2 Williamsville South managed to deliver gut-wrenching hits just as the Vikings seemed on the verge of escaping an inning unscathed.
It proved to be the difference in the Billies edging Grand Island 3-0 for the Section VI Class A2 sectional championship Thursday at Williamsville North High School. It is the third time the Vikings have lost in a sectional final since 2014, while South won its ninth sectional softball title.
“It’s disappointing because I know how good these girls are and I know they had the ability to take this game,” Grand Island head coach Cheryl O’Connor said. “That’s the hard thing, because I know what they can do. It’s a young team, though. We’re losing a few seniors, but it’s a young team.”
Grand Island (16-5) appeared in position to strike in the second when a routine ground ball was bobbled, but Kaci Gottler accidentally ran into the shortstop on her way to third, resulting in the third out of the inning.
Bella Jayme reached second base in the third inning and was rounding third on a single to right field by Izzy Pezdek, but O’Connor pumped the brakes as South’s Megan Jackson was ready to uncork a throw home.
The Vikings had another opportunity to score when Brooke Caldwell hit a two-out triple, but they couldn’t bring her home after Pezdek was intentionally walked and Madalyn Montes hit into a fielder’s choice.
“The hard part was all the baserunners we put on and the fact that we could not make it happen,” O’Connor said. “We couldn’t be clutch and get those girls in.”
As Grand Island struggled to come up with clutch hits, Pezdek tossed another gem. She gave up seven hits and struck out four without a walk to help keep the score close, just like she had done throughout sectionals, giving up a combined one run in two prior games.
But South (15-6) scored all three of its runs with two outs. Pezdek knocked down a liner from MJ Martin, but no one could corral it. Three batters later, Sydney Lochocki sent a ball into left field that barely missed the glove of a leaping Jayme at third base. Martin added a two-out RBI single in the fifth and Marissa Barrali hit a two-out ground rule double in the sixth.
“It’s tough, but I don’t take it to heart,” Pezdek said. “I just wanted to go out and play my best and not think about the runs that just came in. Just keep firing.”
Lochocki and Martin had two hits and an RBI apiece, while Gia Gangi earned a complete-game shutout, surrendering four hits and striking out six.
Caldwell, Alexis Glemb, Gottler and Pezdek had hits for the Vikings, who lose eight seniors, but expect to return six starters next year for a program that has gone 35-7 the last two seasons.
“From our season last year and this year, I think we can come back and go farther,” said Pezdek, who completed her junior campaign.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
