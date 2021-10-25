WILLIAMSVILLE — It took two overtime wins, but the Section VI Class A1 final will be an all-Niagara Frontier League affair.
Three of the four semifinalists in Class A1 were the last three NFL champions and the grueling league schedule paid off for Grand Island and North Tonawanda on Monday at Williamsville North High School.
The No. 2 Vikings needed to go through the reigning A1 champion, and third-seeded Niagara Wheatfield was not willing to hand over the throne easily. It took a goal by Jessica Whitfield 50 seconds into the second half of overtime to secure a 2-1 win.
Meanwhile, No. 5 North Tonawanda never trailed against top-seeded Williamsville East, but scored three goals in overtime and got four goals total from Kylie Miranto to win 5-2, setting up a championship game with Grand Island at 10 a.m. Saturday at Williamsville North.
“We have a lot of talent (in the league),” Grand Island head coach Dave Bowman said. “... It’s pretty impressive and I’m proud to be a part of it. It helps throughout the season because you are playing the best of the best throughout the season. It prepares for these moments and it just so happens to be against each other, which is a testament to the league and how strong it's become.”
Grand Island (15-1-2) controlled most of the play during the first 60 minutes of its game, but neither team was able to put forth a significant scoring threat, which surprised neither fan base after the two regular season games between the teams. But the Vikings were able to find the back of the net in two huge momentum-changing moments.
Midway through the second half, Victoria DiCarlo sent a slow roller that appeared harmless, but managed to go through Grand Island goalkeeper Rebecca Schultz’s arms to give Niagara Wheatfield a 1-0 lead. The Falcons barely had time to celebrate, however, as Adiana Cotroneo struck 17 seconds later to tie the game once again.
Neither team gained much of an advantage in the first half of overtime, but a corner kick in the first minute of the second overtime gave the Vikings a much-needed opening. Payton Khadra placed a ball into the box and Whitfield pounced for the eventual game-winning marker.
“Usually Payton will tell me where she wants me in the box, so I just moved to where she wanted,” Whitfield said. “I just placed it in. I just got around it and placed it in.”
Both goals swung the momentum in favor of Grand Island when it could have easily turned toward Niagara Wheatfield (12-4-1) in critical situations. Even Viking players were not confident which direction the game would turn until Whitfield’s goal.
“It picked everybody up and gave us a little more momentum,” Whitfield said. “... I was definitely a little nervous. We were getting so close to the end and no one knew what was going to happen.”
NT steals momentum to dominate OT
North Tonawanda needed overtime to win, but certainly did not need to be nervous as the game went down to the wire.
Miranto scored 3 minutes, 7 seconds into the first half of overtime and momentum clearly shifted for the Lady Jacks. They had a brief scare moments after taking the lead, as a Williamsville East ball rattled off the crossbar and safely into the hands of keeper Raygen Manzare.
North Tonawanda (13-5) never trailed and was able to score on its limited chances early, even when the Flames controlled possession. But when East leading scorer Emma Scalione earned her second yellow card right before the end of regulation and was forced to leave the game — both cards were for dissent so the team did not lose a player — it allowed the Jacks to alter their strategy and possession changed in overtime.
A header by Emily Zander with 5 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in the game gave North Tonawanda the lead for good.
“You could feel the momentum change,” NT head coach Steve Sabo said. “That changed our defensive formation. It allowed me to mark their best player at midfield. Once we took the extra forward out of there and put the mark in there, we started to control the play. She wasn’t able to possess the ball and the rest of the team wasn’t able to create anything.”
Grand Island took both regular season matchups against North Tonawanda, winning 3-1 in overtime on Oct. 4 and 4-0 on Sept. 10. The Lady Jacks have not lost since that overtime contest and knocked off a Williamsville East (14-3) squad that entered with two losses and had won 13 of its previous 14 games.
It will be a game that features two of the top-five goal scorers in Section VI, as Miranto and Grand Island’s Avery Mondoux both have 27 goals on the season. Beating a team three times in a season is also one of the most difficult feats in team sports.
