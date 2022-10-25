WEST SENECA — Jack Pachla figured he would score his first varsity goal sometime next season. Heck, the freshman was only playing his third game after being called up from the junior varsity squad.
But with less than 4 minutes to play in a Section VI Class A semifinal on Tuesday, Pachla found the ball at his feet and only the goalkeeper in front of him. With one swift kick, Pachla sent No. 4 Grand Island past top-seeded Williamsville South in a stunning 2-1 upset to advance to its third consecutive sectional final.
After the ball ricocheted from the head of Williamsville South’s Jake Lochocki to the head of Grand Island’s Brady Hillman and directly to Pachla, a bit of doubt crept into his mind. But he didn’t have time to think long and before he could blink the ball was in the net with 3 minutes, 56 seconds on the clock.
The Vikings will play No. 3 Niagara Wheatfield for the sectional championship at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at West Seneca East High School.
“I knew I had to put a touch on it to push it forward at least,” Pachla said. “After that, I was thinking about shooting it, but I wasn’t too confident about it. So I took one more and that was a scary touch because I thought I was going to miss the shot. But I shot it and didn’t really look and see what happened. I just saw everyone running toward me and I was pumped.”
Long before Pachla scored the go-ahead goal, Grand Island (9-8) had plenty of chances to wilt. Williamsville South controlled the play in the first half but couldn’t score. Sam LaMendola countered Grand Island’s Kyto Magee’s penalty kick with one of his own with 12:56 to tie the game.
The Vikings could have even been too intimidated to think they could win before the game began. The Billies came in 16-1, winners of three consecutive sectional titles, including a 5-0 romp over Grand Island in the final last season.
But coach Frank Butcher knew his team — riddled by injuries that have cut down substitutions recently — could win such a game. and when they went into halftime still with a chance to win, they started to believe it also.
“You could see in their faces that this was a winnable game,” Butcher said. “They were talking it up themselves before I even said anything. They were starting to see, ‘Hey, it’s 0-0 and all it takes is one.’ They were already in before I talked to them.”
The halftime score gave them reason to believe and Magee’s goal less than 90 seconds into the second half reinforced it, but the play of goalkeeper Marcus Tittle made them confident.
Tittle stuffed LaMendola on a penalty kick 10 minutes into the second half, he made another point-blank save with 17 minutes to play and was consistently in position to scoop up loose balls.
“We’ve had games where we’ve given up five goals and (Tittle) has been the best player on the field,” Butcher said. “He stopped two (penalty kicks) during the regular season and we’ve been practicing for maybe two weeks now everyday. … It almost kills our confidence in practice because he stops so many.”
Now that Grand Island has a monumental win to claim, it must take its underdog role into the final against Niagara Wheatfield, which owns a lopsided 5-1 win during the regular season. But Butcher feels his team now has the confidence to do so.
“On paper they have a better record, they won their division and they beat us 5-1,” Butcher said, “but hopefully we can put on a show and get the W again.”
Nia. Wheatfield 1, Will East 0
Niagara Wheatfield lost to Williamsville East 4-0 early in the season, it lost 4-0 to Lewiston-Porter in the Niagara Frontier League final and it lost three key starters to injuries.
So the Falcons had no shot to beat the Flames in a rematch in the Section VI Class A semifinal, right? That’s what they were counting on.
Noah Siford’s first-half goal lifted No. 3 Niagara Wheatfield over second-seeded Williamsville East on Tuesday at West Seneca West High School, but it was an upset only on paper and it was no fluke.
The Falcons went nose-to-nose with the Flames and produced more dangerous scoring chances. They knew they were the presumptive underdog, they knew Williamsville East outscored opponents 62-8 this season and they were ready.
“Everyone didn’t believe in us after that 4-0 loss at the beginning of the year,” Niagara Wheatfield senior Noah Sass said. “I think that had something to do with the outcome tonight. We walked into the game with that on our shoulders and proved we wanted it more than them.”
So how did Niagara Wheatfield stymie East? Coach John Coulter admitted there wasn’t much scouting in the non-league game between the two teams on Sept. 2. This time there was and the Falcons were determined to force play along the sidelines to neutralize the Flames in the midfield.
SLIDESHOW: Grand Island, Niagara Wheatfield win shockers to reach sectional final
When the ball did enter Niagara Wheatfield’s half of the field, defenders Lucas Cirino and Mike Ramballi stuck to ball handlers, while Sass seemingly always had the right angle to hem in Williamsville East’s most dangerous scorer, Kharallah Musaid, who had a hat trick in the first outing.
The Flames (14-4) didn’t have many significant chances, with the most dangerous coming on a penalty kick 19 seconds after Siford’s goal, but Luca Buscaglia’s shot went wide.
“I’m so proud of those guys in the back,” Niagara Wheatfield coach John Coulter said. “They got banged up as the game went on and they just bounced right back up.”
The win now gives Niagara Wheatfield (12-3-1) momentum, but the roles will be flipped for the sectional championship game. The Falcons are now favored to beat Grand Island, but Coulter feels his team is starting to peak.
“We start out and we sort things as we go and we just keep getting stronger,” Coulter said. “Guys go down, guys step up. We’ve been down three starters for a while now and guys step up. That’s how Niagara Wheatfield does it.”
GIRLS SOCCER
Lew-Port 4, Pioneer 2
Lewiston-Porter had the last laugh in a game of can-you-top-this with Pioneer in a Class B-1 sectional semifinal on Tuesday.
Sophie Auer and Emily Stefik scored one minute apart to break a 2-2 tie for the No. 2 Lancers, who will play No. 1 City Honors for their third consecutive sectional championship at 4 p.m. Saturday at Sweet Home High School.
Third-seeded Pioneer scored on a goal by Gretchen Rumfola, but Lew-Port answered with a tally by Elina Kunik in the 27th minute of the first half. Auer scored her first goal of the game midway through the second half, but Pioneer knotted the game on a goal by Taylor Rosier moments later.
The Lancers beat City Honors in the championship game last season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.