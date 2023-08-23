GRAND ISLAND — After coming in with high expectations, Grand Island found itself 0-5 at the halfway point and were as banged up as the blue on its jerseys.
Receiver Brayden Willats dealt with groin and hip flexor injuries all year while quarterback Peyton Abbott was injured Sept. 9 at West Seneca East and did not return until the season finale at Niagara Wheatfield, where he tore his ACL. But the Vikings got healthier and, as a result, won three of their last five games and finished 3-7 overall.
As the new season approaches, starting with a home contest versus long-time rival Lew-Port on Sept. 1, Grand Island head coach Dean Santorio said the late-season surge was the result of playing “a little bit better football” as players returned.
“We matured a little bit as a group and that was a good way to end the season with a couple of wins,” said Santorio, who noted a victory against Starpoint and a one-score loss to Williamsville South as signs of growth. “... So, hopefully we can build on that. Of course, you lose good kids, you lose good kids every year. But we think we can compete this year every game we step on the field. And that’s what we tell our kids. We expect to compete.”
During workouts in February, Abbott decided not to return to football with the hopes of being fully healthy for the upcoming hockey season, leaving an open hole.
Sophomore Nik Korte was projected to step in at quarterback but broke his collarbone earlier this month, leaving Willats to start the season in the new role with junior Zach Bridenbaker also on the roster.
Standing at 5-foot-8, Willats has been versatile for the Vikings in his soon-to-be three seasons on varsity, including starting in the secondary and as the long snapper. Wide receiver has primarily been his role on offense, though, since he came onto the scene and caught 12 passes for 200 yards and 2 touchdowns, while he was the backup quarterback to Justin Horvath in 2021.
Describing himself as a “utility guy,” Willats said he’s not afraid to play where Grand Island has an open spot to be filled and believes his skill-set will transfer to quarterback at the varsity level. In fact, he’s looking forward to following in the footsteps of his cousin, Abbott, who did throw for 590 yards, 6 touchdowns and 5 interceptions despite being limited.
“Honestly, we’re used to the running archetype here at Grand Island,” said Willats, noting Abbott and Korte both have the abilities to run out of the pocket. “I definitely fit in more as a running type quarterback. Get to the edge, get in open space.
Not only does Willats know the team’s offense, he also has gained Santorio’s trust. If not for his injuries, Willats would have been a two-way starter as wide-out and safety, and in baseball, has been Grand Island’s centerfielder for the last four seasons. Even when he did not suit up last fall, Willats was viewed by Santorio and the coaching staff as “someone you can count on” in the locker room and on the sidelines and one his teammates respect.
While it’s the arm strength that’s not the issue, Santorio said it’s the other tangibles at quarterback that has been a working progress for Willats as he returns to the role. .
“When you start working on the footwork that's added into it and timing and rhythm just takes time to get used to again,” Santorio said. “But the skill set, he can run the football if we need him to. We ran Peyton a lot last year and Brayden has the ability to do that. Brayden knows our whole offense, so, there's no problem with that, which is fantastic. It's just a matter of getting comfortable and the footwork and the rhythm and everything of playing the position. Their skill sets are much different. Peyton never really played quarterback before a year and a half ago either. And you know, he learned it and got better. So, Brayden will be fine there and we'll go from there.”
Kickoff between Grand Island and Lew-Port is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Gene Masters Stadium.
