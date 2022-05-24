The Niagara Frontier League track and field championships lived up to the hype, hitting Grand Island High School for two days of tight competition Monday and Tuesday.
The host Vikings pulled away for the girls title, their 185 points enough to hold off Niagara Wheatfield (158).
The boys side went down to the wire, with Lockport and Kenmore East tying for first at 110 points after the last event.
GI's Rebecca Schultz was the star on the girls side, winning the 100-meter hurdles (16.00), long jump (15 feet, 6 1/2 inches) and triple jump (33-4 1/4). Teammate Faith Caldwell was close, taking the 800 (2:24.41) and 2,000 steeplechase (8:12.59) and placing second in the 1,500 (5:09.04).
Also for the Vikings, Adah Peterson won discus (100-4) and was second in shot put, Hailey Martinez took the 200 (26.64) and was third in the 100, and Alexis Nguyen was second in the 800 and steeplechase. GI won the 4x800 relay (10:34.50) and was second in the 4x100.
The Falcons were led by distance ace Miranda Gatto, who was first in the 1,500 (5:05.54) and 3,000 (11:02.70) and third in the 800. Marisa Rickard (400H, 1:1108; 100H) and Kendall Sobczyk (100, 12.87; 200) both had a first- and second-place finish, while Kaitlin Snowberger won the pentathlon (1,925 points). NW also took first in the 4x100 relay (52.03) and second in the 4x800.
Lew-Port's girls were third, thanks to second-place finishes from Casey Fetzner (discus), Elizabeth Gray (100), Emily Stefik (400) and Lilya Teal (high jump), as well as a win in the 4x400 (4:21.31).
Niagara Falls was fourth, with five individual third-place finishes, including a pair from Jaemara Sturdivant (long jump, triple jump). It also was second in the 4x400 and third in the 4x100.
Delanie Gill (pole vault, 9-0) and Kelly Weidel (high jump, 4-10) had first-place finishes for fifth-place Lockport. North Tonawanda was sixth, followed by Kenmore East and West.
On the boys' side, Lockport's Matt Schaffert and Ken East's Sidney Morris traded blows. Schaffert won the 100 (11.06), 200 (22.48) and long jump (20-2 1/2) while Morris was first in the 400 (52.65) and 3,200 (10:24.34) and second in the 1,600 (4:55.96).
Lockport also won the 4x100 (44.98) while Kenny Currie (3,200), Tristan Grimball (pentathlon), Dakota Priore (110H) and Austin Zimmerman (high jump) added second-place finishes.
East was aided by Andrew Roland, who won triple jump (39-2 1/2) and was second in the long jump. The Bulldogs won two relays, the 4x400 (3:37.09) and 4x800 (8:48.51).
NW was third, with first-place finishes from Harrison Barrett (pentathlon, 2,164) and Aiden Siford (110H, 16.38). Vincent Ciraolo (3,000 steeplechase, 3,200) and Cameron Thomas (steeplechase, pole vault) also earned multiple top-three finishes, as did the Falcons' relays, which all placed third.
Fourth-place Niagara Falls was led by David Litten, who swept the boys throwing events, discus (137-9) and shot put (43-0 3/4). Jacob Winn was second in both the 100 and 200, while Cameron Sample was second in the triple jump and third in the long jump.
Evan Bozek (1,600, 4:50.89) and Gabe Christopher (steeplechase, 10:33.75) earned wins for fifth-place North Tonawanda, while sixth-place Lew-Port got wins from Nathan Rhoads (400H, 59.99), Nathan Russell (high jump, 5-10) and Alastair Sweeney (pole vault, 12-3).
Grand Island had four top-three finishers, while Aiden Bieron won the 800 (2:04.90) for eight-place Ken West.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.