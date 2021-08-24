GRAND ISLAND — Don’t talk to Dean Santorio about rebuilding.
Sure his Grand Island Vikings have some holes to fill heading into the 2021 fall season, but that does not mean they're going to take a step back after going 4-2 in the spring and dropping a 20-19 heartbreaker to South Park in the first round of the Section VI Class A playoffs.
In fact, the Vikings hope to use the disappointing end to the spring season as an advantage. Rather than stewing for nearly a year, Grand Island players have only had four months, leaving that feeling fresh as fall football practices began Monday.
“We almost feel like we just ended the season,” Santorio said. “We also feel like we’re picking up where we left off. Kids are already in the flow, they haven’t been out of the flow too long and the football knowledge part is already ingrained in them because it’s been so quick. … These seniors feel like, ‘Hey, my career is only going to last six or seven months instead of two years.’”
Grand Island must replace a total of 906 yards and 15 touchdowns from the tandem of Jack Dlugokinski and Tyler Weigel, but Santorio is excited about the skilled players returning.
Quarterback Justin Horvath threw for 485 yards and two touchdowns last season as a junior and returns his top three receivers, including Tyler Figliola, who had 262 yards on 19 receptions.
The Vikings are still set on having a balanced offense as usual, but there will be a stable of running backs utilized. Figliola will see time in the backfield, as will Brian Bielec, who missed last season with an injury. Marcus Celano and Joe Dlugokinski will also get carries this season. Celeno, Dlugokinski and Figliola combined for 230 yards on 54 attempts last season.
“We’ve got a number of skilled guys back, it’s just a matter of being young up front,” Santorio said. “If we get those young linemen to mature, get on the same page and improve, we’ll be in good shape.”
Although Santorio was not willing to make a prediction on winning the division, the yearly goal of making the playoffs is obviously still intact. Grand Island has rarely had to fall into rebuilding mode during the last decade, posting three sub-.500 seasons during that span.
When the Vikings open the season at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 at Cheektowaga, they will start a journey to end a Class A championship game drought that dates back to 2009, while the program’s last sectional title came in 2005.
“You never just come right out and say we’re going to win the division. That wouldn’t necessarily be our No. 1 goal,” Santorio said. “Our goal is to make the playoffs, be one of those top-four teams and give ourselves a chance to have a little playoff run and give ourselves success. That’s our overall goal: make the top four in the playoffs.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
