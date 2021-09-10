Grand Island find success in passing game despite loss to Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK — Grand Island High School was riding high after a 34-0 season-opening win over Cheektowaga, but Orchard Park quickly brought it to Earth on Friday.
But through two weeks, it is still hard to gauge where the Vikings stand in Class A this season. They have yet to face a league opponent, but the arrow appears to be trending up.
Hurt by seven drops and a 354-yard, six-touchdown performance — five in the first half — by Quaker quarterback Ben Gocella, Grand Island dropped a 42-31 contest on the road. Yet, the Vikings had plenty to be pleased with coming out of the game. For starters, they likely won’t face a quarterback like Gocella, with receivers who had the ability to simply out-jump or out-run defenders for touchdowns, again.
“We know we lost to a good football team that’s going to compete for a Class AA (sectional) title,” Grand Island head coach Dean Santorio said. “It doesn’t change our perspective of where we are, but we have to look at ourselves and say we’re going to get better from some of the things we did this week and even last week. We have to get better, it’s as simple as that.”
While the trajectory of the season is still uncertain for Grand Island, Friday’s game made clear that wherever it goes, Justin Horvath’s arm is going to drive it. Often under duress, Horvath still found ways to hit open receivers and made difficult throws to the sidelines throughout the game.
The senior quarterback built on his 215-yard, four-touchdown outing to start the season with 251 yards through the air and three more scores, including two on the ground. Traditionally a balanced team, it appears the best odds to move the ball right now for the Vikings is through the air.
The Vikings threw the ball 43 times against Orchard Park. They did finish with 154 rushing yards — Brian Bielec had 114 on just 10 carries — but many came against the Quakers' backups with the game out of reach.
“Coach (Santorio) has faith in me to throw the ball around and I want to reward him,” Horvath said. “We’re young up front, and if we get time with our senior receivers, I feel like we can have a pretty deadly passing attack. It does feel good to have the ball in my hands most of the time.”
The Vikings also know that when the Class A North slate kicks off against McKinley at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 in the home opener, they will have to avoid the sluggish start shown against Orchard Park. The Quakers quickly went down the field and scored on their first possession, while Grand Island had back-to-back three-and-outs and stalled on three drives in Orchard Park territory in the first half.
Falling behind early in the game and 35-8 at halftime also led to a pass-heavy approach, allowing the Orchard Park defensive line to rush the passer with little worry of stopping the run.
“Our route-running wasn’t the way it needed to be, we dropped a few balls — little things like that have to be better,” Santorio said. “The first five minutes was going to be the difference in this game — whether we can hang around and play with them or if we can’t and we kind of did the opposite, which was frustrating. You have to learn from it and grow up a little bit.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
