BUFFALO — Just as fans began to slide a little closer to the edge of their seats, clench their fists a little tighter and question whether this was their year, Grand Island dropped the anvil.
The top-seeded Vikings turned a tie game at halftime of the Section VI Class C championship game Wednesday into a rout, scoring the first seven goals of the second half and 13 in the final 25 minutes to roll past No. 2 Williamsville East 21-11.
Any doubts about having to wait another year for the school’s first sectional championship were quickly brushed aside as Grand Island unleashed a barrage. Ten minutes into the second half, there was no doubt the Vikings were going to end the night by raising a championship trophy.
As the clock ticked down, head coach Jen Chowske’s eyes began to water slightly. She had never won a lacrosse championship of any kind as a player or coach, but now the coach and players get to share their first title together.
“It’s so special,” Chowske said. “A couple months ago we had that empty banner and now we have a league championship and a sectional championship. It’s so special to share with these girls and no one can ever take away from them their legacy. They were the first team from Grand Island to win a title for girls lacrosse and no one will ever be able to change that.”
When its fate still up for grabs, Grand Island (14-4) went to the team leader and the senior who was around when winning a game was more of a goal than winning a championship. Olivia Fox has been the team’s leader all season and she was on the scoresheet.
Fox battled double-teams in the first half but still had one of the best games of her career, tying her season-high with five goals and posted a career-high nine points to help the Vikings overcome an 8-6 deficit late in the second half.
“I was freaking out, this was the first time we’ve ever been to a championship game,” Fox said. “I was definitely in my head. The second half came and I was like, ‘I want to win.’ I got the ball, ran the ball down field and I scored. I was like, ‘This is it, it’s go time, I’m going to set my mark, leave my mark.’”
Williamsville East played tight man-to-man defense in the second half, but fatigue and Grand Island’s balance began to emerge. The defense caused the ball to stick in one player’s stick too long in the first half, but passing was crisp and brisk in the second half.
Four players had at least four goals and five had at least five points, with Lily and Ella Koslowski scoring four goals apiece, while Juliet Chadima had four goals and an assist. Natalie Malush came up with a goal and three assists, while Molly Leggett scored two of the team’s first three goals.
“It didn’t just get us moving, it got the defenders moving, too,” Lily Koslowski said. “We were constantly moving our feet, working together and that was opening up opportunities. That was forcing them to foul us. Us moving the ball opened up opportunities and got us going. When we get a goal, we’re like, ‘Next goal, next goal, next goal.’”
Vanessa Willick scored five goals for the Flames, who finished the season 9-8.
Grand Island moves on to the Far West Regional, where it will meet perennial Section V juggernaut Honeoye Falls-Lima at 4 p.m. Saturday at Pittsford Sutherland High School. HFL has won 10 consecutive sectional championships and 13 in the last 14 seasons.
HFL has never lost in the Far West Regional and Section V has lost once to Section VI in any class.
“The biggest thing, no matter if it’s a Section VI team or Section V team, is playing our game and moving the ball on offense,” Chowske said. “The key to our success is slowing the game down, having possession and making those possessions count.”
