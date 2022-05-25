GRAND ISLAND — When the celebrations and pictures were finished, Olivia Fox and some of her teammates donned pink shirts with a white Grand Island logo on the front and two words emblazoned on the back: make history.
When Fox first made the varsity lacrosse team as a freshman in 2019, winning a sectional championship was a distant concern. Putting together a winning season was a greater goal. Prior to this year, head coach Jen Chowske had three winning seasons in her first nine with the program.
Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, seeds were planted. The Vikings went 12-4-1 last season and reached the Section VI semifinals, establishing a new goal in the process.
With a 16-5 romp of No. 4 East Aurora on Wednesday, top-seeded Grand Island advanced to the Class C sectional finals for the first time in program history. The Vikings face No. 2 Williamsville East at 7:30 p.m. June 1 at Parker Field in Kenmore.
“A lot of them, I started coaching when they were teeny tiny in our youth program,” Chowske said. “Now seeing them as sophomores, juniors and seniors and seeing all the years they put in makes me so proud. They love the game, but it’s been really cool to see where they’ve grown.”
In years past, Grand Island (13-4) has typically had a few standout players, but not much balance. On Wednesday, the ball whizzed around the field, never staying with one player too long. Eventually, it always seemed to end up with a player cutting down the middle of the field and driving hard to the net.
Six different Vikings tallied a goal, led by senior Ella Koslowski’s six goals and one assist. Fox also notched four goals and an assist. Juliet Chadima had a goal and three assists, while Lily Koslowski had two goals and an assist, Natalie Malush had a pair of goals and Madelyn Gallagher scored one.
“When I first started it was on one person’s stick, running it down the field and not passing it,” Ella Koslowski said. “In years past it was also a lot of athletes playing lacrosse. Now we have real lacrosse players who are more confident with the ball and can trust their teammates.”
Grand Island isn’t just balanced on the scoreboard. It is also well balanced in age. The Vikings have five seniors who contribute heavily — Fox, Ella Koslowski, Beth Kulikowski, Molly Leggett and Alana Mosher — but the remainder of the team will return next year.
They will lose 148 points and Kulikowski’s goaltending but bring back 167 points, ensuring there is not a fallback, regardless of what happens in the sectional finals.
“(The seniors) are always here for each other,” Malush, a freshman, said. “They’re always lifting each other up and every time we do something wrong, they’re always here for us.”
A shot at Williamsville East — last season’s Class C sectional champions — is also a shot at avenging a season-ending loss. The Flames bested Grand Island 19-14 in the semifinals a year ago and went 2-0-1 in three meetings.
The Vikings already own a 15-7 win over Williamsville East on May 2 and another win adds a second number to a championship banner that will already include the program’s first league title.
“We watched the other schools get their pictures and be in the newspapers,” Fox said. “We were always like, ‘That’s cool. That could be us.’ That’s us now. It’s surreal.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.