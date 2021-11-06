WEBSTER — Grand Island High School had one final river to cross in order to reach states. On Saturday, it was left sitting on the shores.
For the fourth time in six years, Spencerport blocked the bridge to states. An overtime loss, a loss in penalty kicks — the Rangers have always found the most heartbreaking ways to oust the Vikings. This time they left no doubt.
Spencerport grabbed a 1-0 lead late in the second half, but it used a furious flurry to score four goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half of a 5-0 win over Grand Island in the NYSPHSAA Class A Far West Regional at Webster Thomas High School.
“Those 14 seniors on the roster — their high school soccer is over now,” Grand Island head coach Dave Bowman said. “It’s disappointing for the program not to move on to the next level, but the program is all about the girls. The disappointment goes to them and for them. The program will be back next year and the year after. You just feel for the girls at this moment.”
Grand Island has been the team on the offensive, leaving opponents desperate to find ways to create scoring chances and maintain possession consistently. Spencerport (19-0-1) turned the tables, controlling most of the play in the first half, but the Vikings kept the score 0-0 for 38 of the 40 minutes.
“They had very good possession,” Grand Island senior Adiana Cotroneo said. “They moved the ball well from one to another. They moved off the ball, which we couldn’t follow at times and that allowed them to get open a lot of the time.”
Spencerport’s Alyssa Hackett scored off a corner kick by Lily Brongo — a University of Wyoming commit who tallied a goal and four assists — to take a 1-0 lead. But after clawing to keep the Rangers off the board, that was not the gamebreaker. Grand Island had come back from deficits throughout the season, including the Class A-1 sectional semifinals against Niagara Wheatfield.
It was the second goal — off another corner kick from Brongo — by Bre DeHond that demoralized the Vikings. Less than a minute later, Brongo fed Lindsay Lenhard for another goal and there was no coming back.
“There were a couple breaks and bounces that we didn’t get,” Bowman said. “They finished their opportunities. That’s what a good team does. I don’t know that we were able to defend. One of the strong points of our team was our defense and we weren’t able to defend because it was off crosses and corners.”
A few scoring chances were mustered late in the game, but Grand Island could never acquire possession long enough to generate the type of opportunities it had all season. The loss marked the second time the Vikings have been shutout this season, with the other coming in a 0-0 tie to Lewiston-Porter on Oct. 6.
Spencerport also continues to be the reaper for Grand Island, adding to wins in 2016, 2017 and 2019. This is the fifth consecutive appearance in the state semifinals for the Rangers.
Said Cotroneo, “It’s not the first time it happened. So it kind of sucks.”
Grand Island finishes the season 17-2-2.
Nick Sabato
