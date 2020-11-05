SANBORN — Niagara Frontier League boys soccer saved its best for last.
In a game that was decided by a waved-off goal as time expired, Grand Island outlasted Lockport, 2-1, in the NFL championship game Thursday at Niagara Wheatfield High School. The Vikings (10-3-1, 10-2-1 NFL) reclaimed the NFL title after winning a third consecutive championship during the 2017 season.
The game was a high-flying affair, with both squads taking shots early and often. Despite facing a combined 14 shots in the first half alone, Vikings goalie Sam Carpenter and Lions keeper Daniel Fiegel II stood their ground, holding down both offenses over the first 50 minutes of action.
But what may have decided things was a minute-and-a-half stretch in the second half. GI would take a 2-0 lead after Josh Hunt's score on the break at the 28:16 mark was followed by Abishek Selvakumar's goal with 26:40 left to play.
GI's Anthony Amato and Dennis Misko respectively added assists on those plays.
Lockport (11-2-1, 10-2 NFL) would roar back behind the leg of Reilly Boyer, as his penalty kick netted his 21st goal of the year and cut the Vikings' lead in half. But a late-play will be what this game is remembered for.
While attempting to clear out a pass in the final moments, Carpenter accidentally bounced the ball off of Boyer, keeping it in GI's zone. The Lions attempted pounce, setting up several looks at the net, leading to Markus Jaekle's header goal coming in as the clock hit zeroes.
After further review, the officials said the score came a second too late. That meant celebration time for the Grand Island faithful.
After his biggest win this season, Carpenter shared what went into the championship performance.
"Our back line, we had a game plan coming into it, and our back line was super disciplined," said Carpenter, who finished with seven saves. "No stupid fouls for the most part. ... We shut 'em down. They have some talented attackers, they had some high goal scorers that burned us last time we played 'em. We learned from that and our top of the field held up our end of the bargain, scored some goals."
Carpenter was kicking himself over the late-game blunder, which could've set the squads up for overtime. Admittedly, Carpenter said the Vikings may not have showed Lockport the respect it deserved before the Oct. 26 matchup, which resulted in a 2-1 win for Lions, who played the game at less than 100%.
GI would not make that same mistake twice. Instead, the Vikings kept the Lions' talented offense at bay for most of the evening.
"Definitely we made sure we had respect for 'em and we came into this game and we wanted it, we really wanted it," Carpenter said. "All week long, everyone was looking forward to it. I think I might of missed a couple homework assignments I was just so locked in — I'll have to make those up tonight. But we just came in and we were ready. We were ready to go."
Vikings head coach Frank Butcher talked about some lapses his team has had throughout the season, which led to some letdowns when GI wasn't playing up to its standard. With the chance at an NFL championship at stake, Butcher and his bunch had a clear vision in mind.
"We didn't want to accept that from ourselves and tonight we talked about ... don't waste any opportunities," Butcher said. "You're gonna have a couple chances today and if we were able to put them in, that's how we're gonna come out on top. .... No letdowns at all today, everybody worked from the opening whistle to the end."
Crediting his defensive unit, Butcher said the game plan for Boyer was to mark him one-on-one with another defender waiting in the wings if Ricky Maye, Shannon Richardson or any other Lions came through their zone. The back end got a boost from Amato's return, as he gutted it out through injury after missing the first game with Lockport.
With the Vikings currently placing second amongst Class A-1 schools in Section VI, Butcher hopes this win catapults his team heading into the postseason.
"I hope the guys recognize if we put in a full 80 minutes we can beat anybody," Butcher said. "And once they finally realize that, hopefully we can keep that going, and put in another full 80 the next two games and come out as not just NFL champs, but sectional champs."
Lockport head coach Jeff Hulshoff thought his kids played hard and performed well overall, but he said GI just made one more play in the end. He credited Boyer and Maye for their work in the action, but he knows the team will need that much more if Lockport intends on winning a sectional title.
"That's the way it goes, that's the game. So we've gotta play better for the sectionals that's all," said Hulshoff, whose Lions are still the No. 2 seed in Class AA. "That's the next step. ... It was a hard-fought game and we just didn't get the breaks as best as we could. We didn't take advantage of our breaks, either."
Hulshoff also made sure to shower praise on Fiegel II, as the sophomore keeper matched his counterpart with seven saves.
"He was spectacular, oh absolutely. There were some saves that he made that were incredible," Hulshoff said. "He's a stud, he's the real deal and he's only a sophomore."
Next up for both squads will be the sectional quarterfinals, which are set for Tuesday evening. Both GI and Lockport await respective game times for the first round, as the Section VI seeding meeting takes place Saturday.
Follow sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos. Also, be sure to listen to the GNN Sports Podcast, on Spotify, Anchor, Apple Podcasts and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.