Jon Roth could have retired 20 years ago, washed his hands of headaches and responsibilities and enjoyed a quiet life.
But in his 50th year as administrator, teacher and coach, Roth is still among the most visible faces at Grand Island High School. He became the school’s athletic director in 1993 and remained in a part-time capacity when he retired from teaching physical education in 2004.
Roth has helped build the Vikings into one of the top all-around athletic departments in Western New York and was the frontman for the design and construction of an athletic facility that has few rivals in the area.
So it was a no-brainer for Grand Island Superintendent Brian Graham to nominate Roth for the town chamber of commerce’s lifetime achievement award, an honor Roth will accept at the 55th annual dinner at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at the DoubleTree in Niagara Falls.
“I really do enjoy the job,” Roth said. “I enjoy the people I’m working with, I’ve a great coaching staff and they help me out. … The most important thing that keeps me going is that I like to stay active. I really enjoy the contests and the kids. I’ve got it in my blood. I bleed royal blue now.”
Jeff Roth has been hearing his father’s stories throughout his life. Even when parents called to complain about something while Jon was the Grand Island basketball coach, Jeff can’t recall many times when his father was upset.
Fifty years into the job, Jon is still passionate about his job, about the school’s teams and players. The athletic director at Wilson the last 13 years, Jeff’s views on sports and administration were shaped by his father. Even at 73 years old, Jeff finds himself trying to match Jon’s enthusiasm as he raves about players like soccer standout Ella Rudney.
Jon has endured multiple surgeries over the years — some coming from his standout baseball career that once netted him the job as baseball coach at Niagara Country CC — and he could have walked away from the endless road of potholes that came with navigating the athletic department through the COVID-19 pandemic. He could have stepped away when his daughter and former Grand Island coach, Julie, died of cancer in 2018.
But Jon still comes to work each day and can be spotted in the stands or on the sidelines, even during away contests.
“This is far less of a job for him than everyone looking at him,” Jeff said. “There’s no doubt he loves doing what he does. He goes to everything. … I know who his best soccer player is, because he talks about it non-stop. He’s still going to modified football games. He just loves being a fan of Grand Island sports.”
Along with the relationships, success and additions of new sports like hockey and lacrosse on his watch, Roth’s most memorable and visibly lasting accomplishment will be his work in building Grand Island’s athletic fields and facilities. He helped on upgrades and the addition of an all-weather track in 1997 and tennis courts, but recently took it to another level.
As part of a $24 million capital improvement project, Gene Masters Field was given artificial turf and a brand new royal blue track in 2015. By 2021, there was an adjacent all-purpose turf field, along with all-turf baseball and softball fields with lights.
The facility, named after former Grand Island athletic director H. David Myers, has been used for Section VI championship games and community events. When Jon looks over the baseball field during games under the lights, it reminds him of minor league baseball games.
Jon’s efforts have been copied by other schools for similar projects, including Jeff, who stole some ideas when Wilson made improvements in recent years.
“Having Jon share his leadership and being wise enough to bring in other experts and coaches is a testament to him looking forward, always trying to do what’s best for the students,” said Graham, who has been at Grand Island since 2015. “His legacy will live on for many, many years when he retires.”
Jon was transparent when asked if he had considered retirement. It’s inevitable for a man who has seen high school athletics evolve for half a century. But he’s still passionate about the athletes, coaches and school. He’s proud that Grand Island is typically competitive in almost every sport yearly. So when the time comes to finally step aside, he will know it’s the right decision.
“I’m certainly year to year,” Jon said. “All four of my grandkids all play sports and they’re three-sport athletes. For the last 10 years I’ve been trying to recruit somebody to take my place in the district who really knows the job, but I haven’t found that person yet. I’m getting closer, there’s no question.”
