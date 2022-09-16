PARADISE, Nev. — A trilogy that has seen one additional weight class and countless amounts of hatred reaches its culmination Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, when Canelo Alvarez defends his undisputed super middleweight championship against unified middleweight champion Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin.
At press time, Alvarez is a minus-550 favorite over Golovkin (+370). The draw is +2200.
The pair fought in 2017 and 2018, with a draw being the result of the first fight and Alvarez edging out a split decision victory in the second. Those bouts were fought in the middleweight division, one weight class below Saturday. This will be Golovkin’s first ever fight in the super middleweight division.
Despite that, Golovkin actually came in weighing slightly more than Alvarez. GGG checked in at 167.8 pounds while Alvarez weighed 167.4.
The angst between the two fighters stems from a pair of failed drug tests which delayed their second fight by six months. Alvarez was cited for having clenbuterol in his system, which he has maintained was the result of eating tainted meet in his homeland of Mexico. The Golovkin camp never bought the excuse, and what was a professional, cordial rivalry became a bitter one.
Since their last fight, Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 knockouts) has become the undisputed middleweight champion, doing so with a 11th-round TKO of Caleb Plant last November. However, Alvarez, wanting to unify the light heavyweight division (175 pounds) stumbled into a roadblock in Russian Dimitry Bivol, losing a unanimous decision, his first loss since September 2013.
Golovkin is 4-0 since the Alvarez defeat, and has captured the IBF, IBO and WBA middleweight championships since then. He knocked out Ryoto Murata in the ninth round of their unification fight in April in Saitama, Japan. Golovkin, who was trained by Abel Sanchez in the first two fights with Alvarez, is now trained by Johnathon Banks.
