Jaden Crumpler had accomplished enough, but wanted more.
After bursting onto the scene as a sectional champion as a Niagara Falls freshman, Crumpler kept his consistency and established himself as one of the top lightweights in Western New York scholastic wrestling. He even had the competitive blood instilled in him thanks to his uncle, Rashad Evans, who was a college wrestler at Michigan State before his UFC stardom.
But after finishing as the runner-up in the 118-pound bracket at the NYSPHSAA tournament last year, Crumpler had the desire to flip the script and spent the past year chasing one of his childhood dreams since taking on the sport as a youth 13 years ago — becoming a state champion.
Entering as the No. 1 seed in the Division I 126-pound bracket, Crumpler’s unfinished business was settled as he defeated Wantagh’s Joseph Clem, 4-2, inside MVP Arena, and thus, joined Willie McDougald as the only other Niagara Falls state champion.
It was this storybook ending to cap off an outstanding career that led to Crumpler being chosen as the Greater Niagara Newspapers wrestler of the year for a second straight season.
“Just a lot of hard work and dedication,” said Crumpler, who finished his senior campaign with a 41-1 record and his entire career with a staggering 113-17 record. “I’ve really been working my tail off since I was four years (old) just for that moment. So, just a lot of hard work (that) I put into the sport and like finally starting to pay off.”
Ayden Buttery, So., Newfane
Buttery went from being on the cusp to finishing sixth in the state this year. He went 45-11 at 138 pounds, placing second in Class C/D and Section VI to teammate Aidan Gillings. Aside from Gillings, Buttery only lost one other match to a Section VI opponent. He was the 132-pound champ in the Niagara-Orleans League.
Matt Caldwell, Sr., Starpoint
Caldwell went 37-6 this season and won his first 21 matches, taking the Linda C. Knuutila Memorial Tournament at 215 pounds. He won the same weight class at the Section VI Class A meet, while going 4-0 at the Division I state dual tournament. Caldwell also went 26-2 against Section VI opponents this season.
Zach Caldwell, Fr., Starpoint
After finishing one win above .500 last season, Caldwell exploded to finish 41-6 this year. The only Section VI loss he suffered was teammate Gage LaPlante. Caldwell was the Section VI Class A and ECIC champion at 152 pounds, while winning the Windsor and Knuutila tournaments at 160.
Aidan Gillings, So., Newfane
One of the best in the state, Gillings finished 48-5. He built off a fourth-place finish at states by being the 132-pound runner-up in Division II this year. Gillings was also a sectional champion for the third time in four years and a class champion for the second time. He also won the Eastern States Classic.
Gage LaPlante, Jr., Starpoint
One of the best wrestlers in Western New York, LaPlante went 37-5 this year, including 19-0 in Section VI. LaPlante won the Section VI Class A, Knuutila and Eastern States Classic tournaments at 160 pounds, while taking eighth at the Powerade tournament. He had 18 pins, with 14 coming in the first period.
Griffin LaPlante, Fr., Starpoint
An emerging star, LaPlante went 43-4, including a 32-0 against Section VI opponents. LaPlante was the 138-pound Section VI champion at the Class A and Knuutila tournaments, while placing fifth at the Eastern States Classic. He won 23 matches by fall, including 13 in the first round this season.
Jakob Lucinski, Jr., Newfane
Lucinski improved his win total by 20 this season, finishing 45-9 and placing fourth at the Division II state tournament at 102 pounds. After placing fourth in Class C/D and sixth at the state qualifier last season, Lucinski won both tournaments this year. He won 18 matches by fall, with 15 coming in the first round.
Te'Shaun Mathews, Jr., Niagara Wheatfield
Mathews went 38-6 this season, winning a Section VI championship for the first time, while placing fifth at 138 pounds at the state tournament, his second consecutive trip. He also won the Knuutila, Ken Haines and Lockport tournaments this season. He had 25 pins, with 15 coming in the first round.
Amarfio Reynolds Jr., Sr., Niagara Falls
Reynolds made his third trip to states and placed for the second time. He went 38-5 and placed fourth at 126 pounds. Reynolds was the runner-up to teammate Jaden Crumpler in the Class AA and state qualifier tournaments, while taking sixth at the Eastern States Classic. He finished his career 133-25.
Mike Syposs, Sr., Niagara Falls
For the second consecutive season, Syposs was a Class AA and Section VI champion, only this time he added a seventh-place finish at states. He went 33-8 this year and went 25-7 at 160 pounds over the last two seasons. He won 21 matches via pin and lost one match to a Section VI opponent this season.
C.J. Uptegrove, Sr., Starpoint
Uptegrove went 31-4 this season and did not lose a match until the 152-pound final at the Windsor Christmas Tournament. He was the Knuutila tournament champion and placed fourth at the ECIC Championships. Uptegrove won 18 matches by fall this season, with 11 of them coming in the first round.
Austin Zimmerman, Jr., St. Joe's
The Niagara Falls resident went 48-7 and captured his second CHSAA championship at 110 pounds, while placing fifth at the NYSPHSAA Division I tournament. Zimmerman went 5-0 in Monsignor Martin competition and was fifth at the Eastern States Classic. He won 23 matches by fall this season.
Niagara Falls head coach Josh Eagan has watched plenty of wrestlers come through the program since he took over his alma mater in May 2021. But in his view, Crumpler was a one of a kind athlete, both on and off the mat, all with a humble approach.
“I’ve never had an athlete elevate their game,” Eagan said. “We’re here playing frisbee and then, all of a sudden, competition’s coming close and he’s just locked in. And, it’s a different mentality. There’s no goofing around. He’s hitting the mat hard. Everything’s a little bit more intense. He’s a true competitor.”
Jaden’s work ethic towards becoming a state wrestler came from not just within the family but enhanced during his freshman season in the 2019-20 campaign. During that season, Crumpler was one of the few underclassmen at the varsity level and wrestled alongside McDougald, who won his second and final state championship that year, before becoming a NCAA Division I student-athlete at the University of Oklahoma.
Years later, McDougald still remembers watching Crumpler start out on the youth wrestling circuit, describing him as “super small.” McDougald knew though, during their lone varsity season together, that Crumpler had the potential to be a solid varsity wrestler once he gained some strength and grew in size. It all came to fruition, McDougald said, when watching Crumpler’s progression over the last two state tournaments.
“(Last year), he was kind of hanging in there with guys having close matches,” McDougald said. “And then this year, it does take time, I think through the semis, I don’t think he really gave up a take down. Not even sure but it was kind of just insane to see how good he was. And he’s really good on top and that’s a really big part of wrestling at the next level.”
Having the opportunity to learn from McDougald as a freshman and also end his career with a state championship was a special moment for Crumpler.
“Everyone knows Willie for who he is,” said Crumpler. “Willie was a great wrestler, so, me just being able to follow through and do what he did means a lot.”
Crumpler was also known for being one of Niagara Falls wrestling’s biggest cheerleaders. During the NYSPHSAA tournament in late February, Crumpler supported his long-time teammate and friend, Amarfio Reynolds Jr., as they made their way through the main bracket, continuing a bond that will likely last as they transition into adulthood.
“It was the iron sharpens iron thing,” Reynolds Jr. said, who finished fourth in the 126 bracket at states. “There’s nobody I would want to spend the whole season with just drilling, wrestling, spending countless hours together then Jaden.”
Seeing the ripple effect countless times now in his coaching career, Eagan hopes to have Crumpler come back to the wrestling mat and train with the next generation of Wolverines to show them what preparing to win is about.
“Success breeds success,” Eagan said. “It’s just the way that it is. Hopefully some of the kids that are in ninth grade, eighth grade now saw Jaden… They’re seniors. They’re not going to be on our roster next year. But that doesn't mean they're not part of our program. They're gonna be a part of our program forever. They're gonna have their name on the wall.”
Roughly a month since having his arm hoisted into the air, Crumpler said it is now sinking in that his high school wrestling career ended as a state champion and appreciates all the support he received when he returned to school that Monday — even from teachers and students he never talked to before.
For those trying to follow in his footsteps, Crumpler advises the young wrestlers that anything can be achieved if you put your mind to it.
“My freshman year, I didn’t think I was going to be a state champion,” said Crumpler, who is undecided on where he will wrestle in college. “Looking at guys like Willie, I didn't think I had that potential. I thought I could be good but I didn’t think I'd be at that level. Just keep working and what you want to happen will happen.”
