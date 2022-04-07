“Why can’t we be the studs?”
That was the question Niagara Falls wrestling coach Josh Eagan asked himself repeatedly as he scoured the 118-pound brackets for the Division 1 state tournament. Eagan never saw a dominant wrestler in the weight class and knew Jaden Crumpler had a chance to win it all.
Crumpler had been a sectional champion prior to this season, but he had never been to states. That didn’t stifle his swagger or belief that he could win the tournament. He may not have won a state title this year, but he was on the doorstep.
The Niagara Falls junior was the 118-pound runner-up, losing a 3-1 decision to Northport’s Matt Marlow in the waning moments of the final. It was the capper of a prolific campaign, during which he went 32-3 and won Section VI Division 1 and Class AA championships.
The accolades matched the attitude and now Crumpler has been selected as the Greater Niagara Newspapers wrestler of the year.
“Going into the tournament I was really confident,” Crumpler said. “I was watching a lot of people I thought I could beat. So I was going into every match feeling confident, feeling strong. I was feeling good before the tournament, so I knew I’d go far. I think feeling confident brought me far.”
The natural ability to win a state championship was already there, as was the work ethic during practice. But entering the season, Crumpler did not possess the discipline to build endurance, partly coming from lacking healthy eating habits to make weight for matches. He always made his weight, but it was typically a challenge and he wasn’t at his peak when he trimmed.
After all, Crumpler was a defending sectional champion and went 10-1 during the COVID-abbreviated season. He didn’t think he could lose. But within the first few weeks, it was obvious Crumpler didn’t have the gas tank to pair with his talent.
Crumpler was running out of steam late in matches and it finally cost him in an overtime loss to Chautauqua Lake’s Jordan Joslyn in the semifinals of the Linda C. Knuutila Memorial Tournament in December. He would lose another tight match to Lancaster’s Myles Gronowski as the top-seeded Wolverines were stunned in the sectional dual semifinals.
That’s when his season began to shift. Crumpler improved his diet and built his endurance through extra practice. He began to stay within 5 pounds of his target weight and he did not lose a match before the state final, rattling off 17 consecutive wins.
“We let him and we kept letting him hear after that,” Eagan said. “... You need to be working hard in practice the week before so a couple days before, you can have your body ready. His body wasn’t ready and it didn’t have anything to do with not working hard. It was him not being smart with his nutrition. We monitored it a lot more closely afterwards.”
Crumpler started to build momentum, winning eight of those 17 matches by fall and having the endurance to close five of by decision, including two in the state tournament.
“It’s hard to beat people without endurance,” Crumpler said. “I knew I had the technique to beat people, but as long as I have my endurance, I thought I could beat anyone. … At the finals match, I was confident.”
He scored the match-clinching takedown with 1 minute, 28 seconds remaining against Sachem East’s John Tietjen in the quarterfinals and then recorded a takedown 36 seconds into overtime to defeat Ward Melville’s Christian Lievano 2-0 in the semifinals.
“He wasn’t emptying the tank early in the match,” Eagan said. “He was more methodical. We had gameplans going into each match. In the semifinals, we told him to keep it close and it’s going to come down to a takedown at the end of the match or overtime.”
Now that Crumpler has tasted the state final, the next goal is to win it next season. Eagan does not envision his pupil will make a big jump in weight next year and the talent is already there after losing a 3-1 decision to Marlow on a takedown with 7 seconds left in the championship.
Crumpler said 80% of his emotions after the match were heartbreak, but now he is putting all of those feelings toward motivation for next year.
Winning a state championship would put Crumpler — who is 72-16 in his varsity career — in a rare company. Current University of Oklahoma standout Willie McDougald is the only other Niagara Falls wrestler to win a state title, having won in 2018 and 2020.
“I think he’s got to get a little better on bottom because a couple of close matches he lost because he couldn’t get out,” Eagan said. “He’s got to stop relying on athleticism on bottom and using technique, but it’s nothing dramatic. He’s been wrestling since he was 5, so you’re not going to make a drastic change in technique. … If he hits the weights, those moves he hits are going to work better.”
The rest of the GNN all-area wrestling team
• Brian Bielec, Sr., Grand Island: Nobody in Grand Island history had more wins than Bielec. He finished his six-year varsity career with 197 wins and went 46-2 this season. Both losses came in the Division 1 state tournament after starting 44-0, but Bielec earned a fifth-place finish at 172 pounds. Bielec recorded 34 pins this season, tied for seventh in the state, and went 81 consecutive matches without being pinned. He is a three-time overall Section VI champion and a four-time Class A sectional champion.
• Dominick Callara, Jr., Medina: Callara went 28-5 this season and took seventh at 102 pounds at the Division 2 state tournament. Each loss this season came to a state placewinner. He went 20-1 during the regular season, finishing second at the Section VI Division 2 and Class C/D tournaments. Callara had 16 wins by fall and nine came in less than a minute. He was a 2021 sectional champion.
• Gavin Ciarfella, So., Medina: In his first season after transferring from Roy-Hart, Ciarfella went 34-4 and placed fourth at 126 pounds at the Division 2 state tournament. He recorded 15 wins by fall and was not pinned until the state quarterfinals, but responded by winning three consecutive matches to reach the third-place match. Ciarfella also rallied from a sectional semifinal loss to win the third- and second-place matches to qualify for states. He is a two-time Niagara-Orleans League champion.
• Collin Coughenour, Jr., Niagara Wheatfield: Few collect sectional titles like Coughenour. He won his fourth Section VI championship this season and is a two-time Class A sectional champion. Coughenour went 26-5 this season winning the 138-pound Class A sectional title, while also winning the Division 1 sectional crown by defeating teammate Te’Shaun Mathews in overtime. He also advanced to the state quarterfinals before bowing in the consolation rounds.
• Stefaan Fearon, Sr., Lockport: Among the most explosive heavyweight wrestlers in the state, Fearon won 14 matches by pin and five by major decision. He went 33-6 overall and was the fourth-place finisher at 285 pounds during the Division 1 state tournament. Fearon won the Class AA sectional tournament and was second at the overall sectional tournament. After losing in the state quarterfinals, Fearon won three consecutive matches before falling in the third-place match. He was the 2021 285-pound sectional champion.
• Aidan Gillings, Fr., Newfane: After taking second at sectionals last season, Gillings rebounded to become one of the top wrestlers in Western New York. The freshman finished 41-3, winning the Section VI Division 2 and Class C/D championships at 132 pounds while also finishing fourth at states. He started the season 32-0 and his first two losses came to Tioga’s Caden Bellis, once at the state dual tournament and again in the state semifinals. Gillings recorded 26 pins, including first-round falls in all three of his matches at the C/D tournament.
• Gage LaPlante, So., Starpoint: LaPlante won his second Class A sectional title and qualified for the state tournament for the second time in his career. He went 41-5, winning his first 29 matches of the season. LaPlante took seventh place at 145 pounds in the Division 1 state tournament, defeating Mahopac’s Angelo Centrone in a 7-5 overtime match in the final match. He had 19 wins via pin, five by technical fall and four by major decision. He was not pinned at 145 pounds all season, and just once total.
• Griffin LaPlante, 8th, Starpoint: A runner-up finish at sectionals as a seventh-grader launched LaPlante to become one of the top rising wrestlers in the state. He went 46-7, winning championships at the Division 1 and Class A sectional meets, as well as winning an ECIC title. LaPlante was the top overall seed at 132 pounds at states, finishing fifth overall. He went 20-5 in the first month of the season, then rattled off 23 consecutive wins before the state quarterfinals. After losing by technical fall in the quarterfinals, LaPlante won a 14-0 major decision and an overtime win in back-to-back matches.
• Charles Larose, Sr., Newfane: Larose built on a 2021 sectional championship by posting the best season of his career. The senior went 34-8, winning the Division 2 and Class C/D sectional tournaments and finishing sixth in the state at 285 pounds. Larose reached the state quarterfinals before losing, but scored back-to-back overtime wins in the consolation bracket to stay alive. He also notched a third-period fall in the final match to clinch Newfane’s win over Falconer in the Division 2 sectional dual finals. He earned 24 falls, including pins in the first seven matches of the season.
• Simon Lingle, Sr., Newfane: Prior to this season, Lingle had never won a sectional title nor reached the finals. But this year he won the 189-pound titles at the Division 2 and Class C/D tournaments, while losing one match before the state semifinals. Lingle finished the year 41-3 and took fourth at states, losing a one-point match in the semifinals. All three losses came to state placewinners, while winning 21 matches via fall. He became one of the top defensive wrestlers in the state, with 11 matches decided by three points or less.
• Amarfio Reynolds, Jr., Niagara Falls: Beating Reynolds was a task few accomplished this season, when he put up a 33-3 record, with two of his losses coming at states. He won his second overall Section VI championship and his second Class AA title, while being the 126-pound seventh-place finisher in his second state tournament appearance. The junior won 19 straight matches before falling in the state quarterfinals. Three of his matches at states were decided by one point, including a 1-0 win over Shenendehowa’s Ayden Robles in the seventh-place match.
• Mike Syposs, Jr., Niagara Falls: Syposs had a strong regular season, but when he jumped to 160 pounds for the postseason, he became a different wrestler. He went 24-6 between 145 and 152 pounds during the regular season but won his first seven postseason matches at 160. Syposs finished the year 31-8, capturing the Section VI Division 1 and Class AA titles after not placing last season. He defeated teammate Jesiere Carter in the finals of both sectional tournaments and again in the second round at states.
