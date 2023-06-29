ROB_0043.jpg

Lockport's Melia Towns won two Section VI championships to earn Greater Niagara Newspapers Girls Runner of the Year.

LOCKPORT — Long before she became a jumper, Melia Towns needed a place to land.

Her passion for basketball ended during her sophomore year at Lockport High School and began to establish herself as a sprinter during outdoor track and field last year. And despite some skepticism from those around her about switching sports, Towns, now a junior, switched gears, joined the Lions’ indoor track team and was a 2023 state qualifier in the 55-meter dash.

Getting a taste of what it takes to compete against the best in the state fueled Towns to not become, as she described, a “one-hit wonder” and manifested her goals of what she wanted to accomplish during the outdoor season in mid-March.

The checklist kept Towns motivated and accountable to herself.

Moving from one goal to the next certainly paid off as she appeared in the outdoor state championships after winning the a Section VI championship with the best long jump of the season in Western New York, of 18 feet, 5 1/2 inches, and as the anchor of Lockport’s state-qualifying 4x400-meter relay team with a time of 4 minutes, 44.01 seconds.

Along with winning the sectional championships, Towns placed in Section VI’s top-10 in four separate events. Towns finished fourth in the section in the triple jump (36-10) and seventh in the 100 (12.77).

An essential and versatile piece of the Lions’s success as the spring progressed, a combination of athleticism and determination to blaze her own path led Towns being chosen as the Greater Niagara Newspapers Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

“I feel like it was a lot of planning,” said Towns on assessing her junior season. “I had to try and set a goal.”

While this year marked just her second outdoor season competing with the Lions, Towns had spent nearly her entire life up to this point surrounded by tracks. Towns began running on a track while in kindergarten and first grade and built up school track experience as a member of the Buffalo Visual and Performing Arts team as a freshman in 2021.

But writing down her goals is just one aspect of how Towns prepared for the spring season, her first year competing in sprints and jumps. With a determination to improve, Towns spends hours doing her own research.

Some of her research in recent months came from watching videos on a popular social media application called TikTok. Like YouTube, TikTok features a variety of content for young athletes in all sports to watch. In Towns’ case, TikTok is another platform to watch how other jumpers are performing across the country and beyond.

Towns said having this content at her fingertips is one she takes full advantage of.

“It’s really helpful,” Towns said. “Because, you see the marks that other people get and then they show you the drills that they also do. So, you’re like, ‘Okay, if I do that, too, then I should hit it also.’”

Lockport's Melia Towns was named Greater Niagara Newspapers Girls Runner of the Year after placing in the top 10 of Section VI in four separate events.

After showing her potential last year, Lockport sprints and jumps coach Dan Langendorfer had high expectations for Towns entering her junior season and “definitely” exceeded them. In terms of how Towns was drawn to the events she eventually chose, Langendorfer said he and the Lockport coaching staff encouraged the athletes to try various events before pinpointing on where they would fit best.

Once Towns pinpointed her events, Langendorfer said she “took off like a rocket.” Her determination and endless desire to pursue her goals reminded him of Michael Kurbs. Kurbs competed in the jumping events in indoor and outdoor for the Lions before graduating in 2020 and has continued her career at Division III St. John Fisher.

Towns, he said, just wants to put in the work and lead by example instead of paying attention to the accolades.

“With Melia, that (notoriety) doesn’t go to her head, which is nice,” Langendorfer said. “She’d rather fly under the radar and surprise people. I think it’s known that those days are over. This is kind of her coming out party her junior year. … As well as she did this season, people just got to be ready for her to do even better next year.”

There are new goals that Towns aims to accomplish, including reaching a distance of 38 feet in the triple jump. Towns would like to achieve this goal during the summer and wasted little time by joining Lockport’s summer track program, all to help build her up for her senior outdoor season.

Not only does she hope to achieve more individual success, Towns is projected to team up with Arden Anterline, Leah Gaskill and Amari Germany again in the 4x400 relay after placing 11th in the state with a time of 4:08.32.

As far as making the transition from the hardwood to the pit and starting line, Towns has no regrets.

“Always choose something you love,” Towns said. “I feel like I was expected to do basketball. … It’s just like, do whatever you love and don’t do it to a point where you don’t like it anymore.”

Joe Kraus can be reached via joseph.kraus@niagara-gazette.com or on Twitter @ByJoeKraus.

