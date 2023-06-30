ROB_0004.jpg

Kyle Lewis is named Greater Niagara Newspapers Boys Runner of the Year after finishing his career with the Starpoint school record in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

PENDLETON — Kyle Lewis ran as if his track shoes were on fire.

In dual meets and regular season challenges this spring, Lewis won all but one of his events and then clinched the 100- and 200-meter dash titles at the ECIC Track & Field Large Schools Championships. The victories established Lewis, who decided to focus solely on track at the start of his senior year, as Starpoint’s top sprinter and one of the best across Section VI this spring.

But then, while competing in the Section VI state qualifier, Lewis hit a road bump. Against a competitive field, Lewis placed second in the 100 and 200 events, only bested by Tyris Parmer, of Niagara Falls.

With the runner-up finish, Lewis still qualified for the state championships that were held June 9-10 at Middletown High School. Knowing it was his last time competing for the Spartans while racing against the best in the state, Lewis sprinted towards a pair of top-five finishes.

Lewis set school records in the Division I 100 (10.86 seconds) and 200 (21.74) finals, the latter even reaching the podium with a third place finish. Plus, the times were enough to finish in the top 10 in the state overall.

Along with rewriting Starpoint’s record books as the season progressed, the athleticism and defying adversity led Lewis being chosen as the Greater Niagara Newspapers Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

“Definitely just felt like everything was paying off,” said Lewis on assessing his performance at states. “All the work that I put in all year, indoor, outdoor all season, even going through injuries, just all lined up and paid off.”

To reach states, Lewis used his preparation for his indoor events to help prepare for the upcoming outdoor season. The 55 during indoor was Lewis’ method of perfecting his block starts, while the 300 helped build up his endurance overall.

All the preparation would have gone to waste had Lewis also not found the inner strength to execute in a sport, he said, is more mentally than physically challenging. How well one performs, he added, could be the difference between setting or not setting a personal record.

“Typically, for the 200, when I know when it’s gonna be a good race when I’m running is the person on your right side, when you catch them on the staggered (start),” Lewis said. “The 100, you know you have a good race when you come out the blocks and you’re first.”

Before he took over Starpoint’s outdoor program this spring, Evan Majewski was familiar with how Lewis operated as they worked together for over five years in both football and track. Lewis said Majewski created a culture to lift the teammates up and encourage each other to work hard in practice.

Majewski said Lewis “exceeded” the high expectations the program had set for him before competing in six races at the state championships. The ability to flip the switch between work and fun, Majewski said, made Lewis stand out. He also believes Lewis’ school records will last at Starpoint for years to come.

“You couldn’t ask for a better kid to spend a couple hours a day with, really,” Majewski said. “Just trying to get better, his work ethic and every single rep is there. … Just the absolute pleasure of a kid to work with. So, not only his athletic legacy will be in the record books for a long, long time, but I think he’ll be remembered as just a great teammate, a great leader. Just a great kid.”

Starpoint's Kyle Lewis was named Greater Niagara Newspapers Boys Runner of the Year after a pair of top-five finishes in the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the state championships. 

On top of his individual accolades, Lewis wasn’t afraid to compete in a group setting for the Spartans. Alongside Evan Bancroft, Colby Madden and Ayden Eleey, Lewis was the anchor in the team’s 4x100 relay that ran 43.19, the second fastest time in Section VI and bested by only Sweet Home.

Repetition was important to Lewis, which is why he approached every meet with the same routine of stretches. And to tune out the noise, Lewis had an ever-changing playlist on his phone, based on however he felt leading up to the meet.

Now, he’ll look to bring his love for and energy towards the sport at the collegiate level. Lewis will compete with the track and field program at Division I Hampton University, a HBCU in Virginia and pursue a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity.

“Keep working at it every day,” Lewis said. “Each day you get better, each day you get stronger.”

Joe Kraus can be reached via joseph.kraus@niagara-gazette.com or on Twitter @ByJoeKraus.

