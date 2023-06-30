But then, while competing in the Section VI state qualifier, Lewis hit a road bump. Against a competitive field, Lewis placed second in the 100 and 200 events, only bested by Tyris Parmer, of Niagara Falls.
With the runner-up finish, Lewis still qualified for the state championships that were held June 9-10 at Middletown High School. Knowing it was his last time competing for the Spartans while racing against the best in the state, Lewis sprinted towards a pair of top-five finishes.
Along with rewriting Starpoint’s record books as the season progressed, the athleticism and defying adversity led Lewis being chosen as the Greater Niagara Newspapers Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
“Definitely just felt like everything was paying off,” said Lewis on assessing his performance at states. “All the work that I put in all year, indoor, outdoor all season, even going through injuries, just all lined up and paid off.”
Nolan Armitage, Jr., Starpoint
Heading into the season, Armitage had never cleared 12 feet. His best jump as a sophomore was 11 feet, 6 inches, but Armitage cleared 12 feet during his second meet this season at the Starpoint Team Challenge on May 5. In his last meet, Armitage cleared 12-9 — the No. 4 jump in Section VI overall this year — at the Section VI state qualifier, finishing second in Division 1.
Zion Cheatham, Sr., Lockport
Cheatham was the Division 1 400-meter sectional champion (50.13) seconds and his time of 49.83 in the prelims ranked third in the section for the season, placing 12th at states. His 100 time (11.17) ranked 10th for the season. He was also part of the Lockport 4x400 relay team that won sectionals (3:26.86) and a 4x100 team (44.02) that was No. 8 in the section.
Ben Dickinson, Jr., Newfane
In his season, Dickinson was a state placewinner. He jumped 44 feet, 1 1/2 inches to place fifth in the Division 2 state meet, while his best jump was 44-9 to take second at the Section VI state qualifier. He was the Niagara-Orleans League champion in the triple jump (43-0.75), long jump (20-6.75), high jump (5-10) and 400 meters (53.08 seconds). Dickinson also qualified for the state qualifier in the long jump and high jump.
Ayden Eleey, Sr., Starpoint
Eleey became one of the top hurdlers in Section VI, as his time of 15.35 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles at the Starpoint Team Challenge ranked No. 2 in Section VI. He broke 16 seconds three more times, including a 15.57 to win the Class A meet. He ran 15.63 at the state qualifier, but fell. Eleey also ran 11.38 in the 100 and 22.82 in the 200.
Runner of the Year: Kyle Lewis, Sr., Starpoint
Lewis didn’t win sectionals, but he rebounded to place at states in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. After placing second in both events at the state qualifier, Lewis ran a personal-best 10.86 seconds to place fourth in the Division 1 100-meter state final and was sixth in the state overall. In the 200, Lewis ran another personal-best (21.74) to place third in Division 1 and seventh overall. He also anchored Starpoint’s 4x100 relay that ran 43.19, the second fastest time in Section VI.
David Litten, Sr., Niagara Falls
Litten threw the discus 164 feet, 11 inches at the Niagara Frontier League meet, which was the best in Section VI. He was second at the state qualifier (141-11) and finished sixth at states (143-1). Litten was also the sectional runner-up in the shot put (46-4.75), while winning the Class AA and the NFL championships in both events.
Tyris Parmer, Sr., Niagara Falls
Parmer exploded onto the track scene by winning the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the Section VI Division 1 state qualifier. He won the 100 in 10.93 seconds and the 200 in 21.98, both of which were the best times of his career. His 100 time ranked fifth in Section VI overall this season, while his 200 time was third. Parmer won Class AA and the NFL.
Nathan Russell, Sr., Lewiston-Porter
Russell made significant improvements during his final high school season. He cleared 6 feet in the high jump for the first time, placing second in Class A and fourth at the Division 2 state qualifier. Russell also dropped his 100-meter time by 0.7 seconds to run 11.22 and take seventh at the state qualifier. He was also third in the 100 (11.33) at the Class A meet.
Peyton Spatorico, Sr., Starpoint
Spatorico ran a personal-best 1 minute, 59.58 seconds in the 800 meters to take fourth at the state qualifier, which was 14 seconds faster than his 2022 time. He also ran the 1,600 meters in 4:30.31 to win the ECIC meet, 8 seconds faster than his best time a year prior. Spatorico also ran on the Starpoint 4x800 relay team that won sectionals in 8:12.53.
Kapela Sulemani, Jr., Niagara Wheatfield
Sulemani shattered his 800-meter time, going from bottom of the pack in the Niagara Frontier League to one of Section VI’s best in a year. The junior ran 1 minute, 58.54 seconds to place second at the Division 1 state qualifier and fourth overall in Section VI. His time was 16 seconds faster than the time that earned him a 10th-place finish at the 2022 NFL meet. Sulemani ran 2:00.75 to place second in the Class AA meet.
To reach states, Lewis used his preparation for his indoor events to help prepare for the upcoming outdoor season. The 55 during indoor was Lewis’ method of perfecting his block starts, while the 300 helped build up his endurance overall.
All the preparation would have gone to waste had Lewis also not found the inner strength to execute in a sport, he said, is more mentally than physically challenging. How well one performs, he added, could be the difference between setting or not setting a personal record.
“Typically, for the 200, when I know when it’s gonna be a good race when I’m running is the person on your right side, when you catch them on the staggered (start),” Lewis said. “The 100, you know you have a good race when you come out the blocks and you’re first.”
Before he took over Starpoint’s outdoor program this spring, Evan Majewski was familiar with how Lewis operated as they worked together for over five years in both football and track. Lewis said Majewski created a culture to lift the teammates up and encourage each other to work hard in practice.
Majewski said Lewis “exceeded” the high expectations the program had set for him before competing in six races at the state championships. The ability to flip the switch between work and fun, Majewski said, made Lewis stand out. He also believes Lewis’ school records will last at Starpoint for years to come.
“You couldn’t ask for a better kid to spend a couple hours a day with, really,” Majewski said. “Just trying to get better, his work ethic and every single rep is there. … Just the absolute pleasure of a kid to work with. So, not only his athletic legacy will be in the record books for a long, long time, but I think he’ll be remembered as just a great teammate, a great leader. Just a great kid.”
On top of his individual accolades, Lewis wasn’t afraid to compete in a group setting for the Spartans. Alongside Evan Bancroft, Colby Madden and Ayden Eleey, Lewis was the anchor in the team’s 4x100 relay that ran 43.19, the second fastest time in Section VI and bested by only Sweet Home.
Repetition was important to Lewis, which is why he approached every meet with the same routine of stretches. And to tune out the noise, Lewis had an ever-changing playlist on his phone, based on however he felt leading up to the meet.
Now, he’ll look to bring his love for and energy towards the sport at the collegiate level. Lewis will compete with the track and field program at Division I Hampton University, a HBCU in Virginia and pursue a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity.
“Keep working at it every day,” Lewis said. “Each day you get better, each day you get stronger.”
