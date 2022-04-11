SANBORN — There was a time when Xander Fletcher and T.J. Robinson were jealous of each other.
Neither wished the other would fail, but they couldn’t comprehend how they could thrive at the same time. As they began to play together, the Niagara Wheatfield duo realized each would thrive because of the other.
Now there are times when Robinson calls Fletcher in the middle of the night just to talk. The pair learned their talents were complementary and when both were cooking, the Falcons were hard to beat. When there were large stretches when injuries and slumps plagued both players, each knew what needed to be done to avoid a skid.
Jealousy turned into cohesion, which resulted in a few new additions to the trophy case. First came the program’s first Niagara Frontier League championship. Next came Niagara Wheatfield’s first Section VI championship since 1973. Now Fletcher and Robinson will share the Greater Niagara Newspapers boys basketball player of the year.
“Any coach in Western New York would sign up to have both of those guys out there,” Niagara Wheatfield head coach Erik O’Bryan said. “... It’s been wonderful experiencing all of these firsts that have happened this year. And it’s because of those two guys.”
•••
Scoring was never a problem from Fletcher. He averaged 20.3 points per game last season and the Falcons reached the Class A-1 sectional final. But in order to win a sectional title, Fletcher needed to learn to be a true point guard as a junior.
Sure he put up 4.8 assists per game last season, but being a point guard is more than bringing the ball up the floor and passing. It’s where to pass, when to pass and how to dictate the pace of a game.
Having to learn those skills was forced on him not by an individual, but by injury. Fletcher rolled his ankle during an early-season practice, limiting the quick first step he used to beat defenders to the rim.
While initially frustrated, Fletcher — who surpassed 1,000 career points during the postseason — found a loophole to his pain. He learned how to manipulate the tempo of the game to fit his team’s liking. He zipped passes to open shooters to provide an effortless release in rhythm. He could penetrate just enough to draw a defender and drop a nifty pass to an open big man for a layup.
“You have to be patient, wait for your shot, find other people and it’ll come to me,” said Fletcher, who was voted NFL player of the year. “... Anyone from our team can step up at any given time.”
The receipt for Fletcher’s newfound skills came in the Class A-1 final. He only had nine points against Williamsville East, but dished eight assists. More importantly, he maintained a pace quick enough for teammates, but not the breakneck speed preferred by the Flames. And the Falcons won 59-56.
“We don’t beat Will East without him controlling that tempo,” O’Bryan said. “It’s something we talked about at shootaround. I said, ‘I can’t tell you to stop. I can’t tell you to go. You’re going to have to feel this for us.’ It was one of the best games he’s played and he didn’t force a shot that he didn’t need to take because he let the game come to him.”
By the time Fletcher healed, Robinson was entering a slump. Armed with his new attributes, Fletcher sizzled. He finished the season averaging 16.7 points, 5.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2 steals per game.
Fletcher had a nine-game streak of at least 10 points, four rebounds and four assists, including finishing one rebound and one assist shy of a triple-double against Kenmore East on Feb. 1.
Perhaps the injury made Fletcher too unselfish, however. When Robinson returned, Fletcher had moments where he deferred to teammates more frequently than needed. Aside from a tremendous 24-point outing against Hutch Tech in the sectional semifinals, Fletcher made 10 shots in the three other postseason games. But now he knows what’s next: learning how to blend his scoring prowess with being a true point guard.
“I should have been a little more aggressive,” Fletcher said. “... The next step is to be more aggressive.”
•••
While Fletcher played tug-of-war with reinventing himself early in the season, Robinson piled up points. With his partner slowed, the senior took on the role of top scoring threat and did so as well as anyone in Section VI.
Both players hit 30 points during a shootout win over Lockport on Jan. 4, but Fletcher only had 20 points once in the first eight games. Robinson, however, surpassed 20 points nine times in the first 14 games.
During the stretch, Robinson averaged 22.4 points per game — more than three points better than his season average of 18.9 — and hit 50 3-pointers.. He also filled in for Fletcher as a ball hawk, recording 29 of his 39 steals during the same time period.
“I had to do what Xander did — facilitate the ball, but score at the same time,” said Robinson, who was fifth in Section VI with 74 3-pointers. “For me, I was just a scorer. But I had to do his job, which was facilitate, and it all came together.”
Robinson was able to carry the extra weight with Fletcher on the mend, but everyone buckles under pressure at some point. He had one 20-point game over the final 10 games.
Before regaining his form during sectionals, Robinson endured a three-game stretch in which he scored a total of 24 points and didn’t have his normal bite. He took just three free throws and had only one steal during that period.
The pressure came from a number of areas and it’s hard to pinpoint the biggest culprit. Robinson, who scored 1,480 points in his career, became the primary focal point of opposing defenses on the court and was beginning to feel the weight of all that comes with applying to colleges.
He has also carried a heavy albatross over the last year. Robinson’s mother, Liz Holton, died of thyroid cancer at 43 years old on Oct. 20, 2020, and he wasn’t sure he wanted to play basketball. O’Bryan understood basketball wasn’t the top priority and simply encouraged Robinson to come watch practice. He did and never left.
“A lot of the weight of the world is on his shoulders,” O’Bryan said. “Dad did most of the basketball part and mom did the education part. When he started having to apply to schools, I think the emotional toll did come out of him."
There are times Robinson thinks about his mother on the court. But he knows what she would tell him if he wavered on continuing his career. He also thought about how she might feel about Niagara Wheatfield’s success this season and Robinson’s decision to continue his basketball journey at SUNY Fredonia.
“I was in a dark place last year losing my mom,” Robinson said. “I want to make her proud and playing basketball would make her proud. I just try to make it so if she was still right here, right now that I would make her proud every moment.”
Meet the rest of the GNN all-area basketball first team:
• Bobby Beilein, Jr., Lewiston-Porter: Already one of Western New York’s premier shooters, Beilein developed into an all-around standout. He averaged 19.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game this season. He also connected on 70 3-pointers, which was second in the NFL and sixth in Section VI. Beilein had 11 20-point games, including five consecutive from Jan. 14-27. He scored a career-high 33 points in a win over Niagara Falls on Jan. 15 and had 31 against Lockport 10 days later. Beilein also had 10 games with at least four 3-pointers.
• Jalen Duff, Jr., Nichols: Duff transferred from Lewiston-Porter and his numbers followed. The junior did it all for Nichols, averaging 24.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6 assists and 1.7 steals per game this season. Duff had 17 20-point games and six 30-point outings. The 5-foot-10 guard flirted with a triple-double consistently and earned one with a 21-point, 11-rebound, 11-assist game against Timon on Jan. 11. Duff was the 2021 GNN Sports player of the year.
• Dominic McKenzie, Sr., Niagara Falls: If there was a ball on the rim, McKenzie usually came down with it. The 6-foot-5 forward averaged 16.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. McKenzie also recorded 13 double-doubles, including a 26-point, 22-rebound game against Rochester East. He ranked sixth in Section VI in total rebounds and was one of two players in the Niagara Frontier League to average a double-double.
And the second team:
• Rod Brown, Sr., Niagara Falls: In his first season with Niagara Falls after transferring from Sweet Home, Brown established himself as one of the top on-ball defenders in the area. Brown possessed the speed and lateral quickness to give ballhandlers fits. He accumulated 37 steals, but also forced turnovers and disrupted offenses consistently. Brown was also a capable scorer at 11 points per game and led the Wolverines with 45 3-pointers.
• Logan Eoute, Sr., Lewiston-Porter: One of the most improved players in Western New York, Eoute went from averaging 8.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game a year ago to posting a double-double. The 6-foot-4 senior put up 15.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2 blocks per game. His 253 rebounds were the most in the NFL and ranked fourth in Section VI, while he was second in the league with 12 double-doubles.
• Jamel Johnson Jr., Jr., Royalton-Hartland: Johnson Jr. missed all of last season for COVID-19 precautions and became one of the top all-around players in the Niagara-Orleans League. The 6-foot point guard registered 14.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 3.3 assists per game. He had nine double-doubles, leading the N-O in rebounds and steals. He had a 34-point, 11-rebound, 5-steal game against Medina to clinch the league title.
• Jake Kish, Sr., North Tonawanda: After sitting out last season due to COVID-19 precautions, Kish exploded in his first and only varsity season. The do-it-all guard averaged 19.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals per game. His 405 points were second in the NFL and he drilled 42 3-pointers. Kish had 10 20-point games, including a career-high 36 on 12-of-19 shooting to lead a 17-point comeback win over Grand Island on Feb. 11.
• Evan Myers, Jr., Newfane: In his first full varsity season, Myers had the best 3-point shooting season in program history. Myers averaged 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, recording six 20-point games. He hit a school-record 53 3-pointers on 38% shooting, including going 9 of 13 in a win over Wilson on Feb. 11. He led the N-O League in 3-point shooting.
• Aiden Petrie, Sr., Royalton-Hartland: The N-O player of the year was a force, as Petrie led the league in scoring with 18.6 points per game and also added 8.9 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. The 6-foot forward had seven 20-point games and a pair of 30-point outings. He had 33 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Akron on Feb. 9 and a 28-point, 17-rebound game against Medina on Jan. 20.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
