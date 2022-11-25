Noah Skinner stood on the sidelines trying to stretch out his foot. He just needed it to get through one more quarter to hopefully push Medina to a third consecutive sectional championship game.
But it finally gave out.
What’s more important is what Skinner did before his foot could take no more. He played every game this season with a fracture, rushing for 1,470 yards and 27 touchdowns. Most of that came in the first half or first quarter, helping the Mustangs build big leads on the way to a third Class C North championship in a row.
He only needed 148 carries, but the 9.9 yards he averaged on them were physical, tough runs. Built low to the ground, his 190-pound body was a battering ram that beat opponents into submission until they finally wanted to tackle him no more.
But a player who was so effective that he went from being a block-first fullback as a junior to the workhorse as a senior is just scratching the surface of who he can be as a player. What he already is, however, earned him Greater Niagara Newspapers football player of the year.
“I think I’ve got college stuff left to do and I’ll play a little bit better,” said Skinner, who is still weighing his college options.
A whole lot of athletic tape and adrenaline kept Skinner rolling during games. He kept his eyes toward the end zone, even scoring a 30-yard touchdown in that fateful sectional semifinal game against Fredonia that turned out to be his last.
Skinner scored a total of 28 touchdowns, with one coming on a 65-yard reception. Almost 18% of his touches this season were finished in the end zone and he averaged 10.4 yards every time he touched the ball, accounting for more than half of Medina’s 55 touchdowns and 41% of its yards.
He ran for a touchdown in all 10 games and surpassed 100 yards in the first nine. Skinner had more than 160 yards five times, including a 193-yard, five-touchdown game against East Aurora/Holland, in which he also blocked the game-tying extra point to preserve a 37-36 win.
Skinner had five games with at least four touchdowns, with all four coming in the first quarter against Tonawanda. He ranked third in Section VI in rushing touchdowns and fifth yards rushing, doing it all with extreme discomfort.
“When I’m in a game, I’m not really focused on anything else,” Skinner said. “When I’m on the field, I’m thinking about what’s going to happen next, what’s the next play and what I’m going to do. That really kept the pain off.”
When the season began last season, Skinner was stuck behind three other running backs, but he paid it no mind. It wasn’t until this summer that Skinner realized how good he could be, even after going from getting 10 carries in the first two games of his junior campaign to finishing the season with a team-best 740 yards and 11 touchdowns.
What Skinner offered that no other player on the roster could, was sheer toughness. He could make subtle moves to get around guys and arm tackles were futile. Skinner had six sacks at linebacker last season, but his relentlessness allowed him to be the player Medina could allow to run sideline to sideline, cleaning up plays and he made 61 tackles this season.
But don’t ask Skinner how many yards, touchdowns or tackles he had, because he probably doesn’t know. He doesn’t say much, choosing to allow his play to do the talking, which reminded Medina coach Eric Valley of former standout Brian Fry, who is now playing baseball for the University of Toledo.
“Brian Fry was very, very similar and those two guys have been the backbone of our success over the last three years,” Valley said. “They’re very similar in the way they elevate their game at game time and carry themselves on and off the field. They’re just very businesslike and lead by example.”
Skinner’s play also helped Valley do the talking when it came to other players. In an age when players are willing to come out or miss a few games because of an injury, Skinner was playing with a broken foot.
“When you do as much as he did, playing in as much pain as he did, you can really tell a lot of other kids to suck it up,” Valley said. “From a leadership standpoint for our younger guys, it’s really been great to see.”
Past GNN players of the year:
2022: Noah Skinner (Medina); 2021: Xander Payne (Medina); 2020: Wally Wisniewski (North Tonawanda); 2019: Declan Faery (Wilson); 2018: Aaron Chase (Starpoint); 2017: Steve Frerichs (Wilson); 2016: Tajay Ahmed (Starpoint); 2015: Terrell Ford (Kenmore West); 2014: Shaolin McCray (Niagara Falls); 2013: Qadree Ollison (Canisius); 2012: Tommy Doctor (Grand Island); 2011: Jeff Goldsmith (Niagara Falls); 2010: Dale Stewart (Niagara Falls); 2009: Brett Dlugosz (Grand Island); 2008: Alex Neutz (Grand Island); 2007: Christian Nestark (Grand Island).
Meet the rest of the GNN all-area football team:
Anthony Bowman, Sr., Lockport
There wasn’t much Bowman couldn’t do on the field this season. He played quarterback, running back and wide receiver, producing at all three positions. Bowman went 27 of 31 for 409 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception at quarterback, while rushing for 433 yards and seven scores and he caught 17 passes for 311 yards and four touchdowns. He also added an interception on defense. Against Clarence, Bowman went 11 of 12 for 189 yards and three touchdowns, while running for 153 yards and a touchdown. He also threw for 145 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 113 yards and a score against Starpoint.
Ben Dickinson, Jr., Newfane
Dickinson fit perfectly in Newfane’s new uptempo offense, finishing seventh in Section VI with 51 receptions and 13th with 694 yards, to go along with five touchdown passes. He had at least five receptions in six of eight games, including a 10-catch, 106-yard game against Medina. His best game came against rival Wilson, snaring nine passes for 186 yards and three scores. Dickinson also had eight catches for 94 yards and a touchdown against eventual sectional champion Lackawanna. He also led the Panthers with 62 tackles as a safety, adding an interception and a fumble recovery.
Xander Fletcher, Sr., Niagara Wheatfield
Niagara Wheatfield’s all-time leader in career passing touchdowns had a big season. Fletcher was seventh in Section VI with 1,826 yards and 22 touchdowns, while completing 57.5% of his passes and five interceptions in 252 attempts. He posted five games of at least three touchdown passes, including a 13 of 16 performance against Grand Island that set school records with 404 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had 277 yards and five scores against Sweet Home. Fletcher also surpassed 200 yards and threw for three scores three more times and ran for four touchdowns on the season.
Chris Johnson, Sr., Medina
The Trench Trophy Hall of Fame inductee only had one sack this season, but was the constant focal point of opposing offensive lines. The 260-pounder absorbed double-teams and blew them up by recording 46 tackles, with 13 coming behind the line of scrimmage. In a game against Tonawanda, Johnson had nine tackles, including six for a loss. He also had eight tackles and two for a loss against Albion. At offensive tackle, Johnson helped pave the way for a rushing attack that averaged 304.2 yards rushing per game.
Gage LaPlante, Jr., Starpoint
LaPlante did it all for Starpoint, leading the team in passing and rushing, while finishing fourth on the team in tackles. He went 106 for 232 for 1,294 yards, 15 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, while rushing for 643 yards and six scores. LaPlante also made 53 tackles on defense. LaPlante ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns against Williamsville East, while throwing for 112 yards and a score. He eclipsed 100 yards rushing three times and 200 yards passing twice, including a season-high 269 yards against Lockport. Against Williamsville South, LaPlante went 10 of 15 for 129 yards and three scores, while rushing for 102 yards and a touchdown.
Roosevelt Mitchell, Jr., Medina
Mitchell didn’t have eye-popping numbers at defensive tackle, but after stepping in for an injured Dominic Larabee, he was a force in the middle of the line. He had 36 tackles — with nine for a loss — and a sack, while consistently facing double-teams alongside Chris Johnson. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Mitchell was also a road-grader at offensive tackle, allowing Medina to rack up 396 yards and 39.3 points per game.
Aiden Pitts, Sr., Medina
After transferring back from Florida after two years away, Pitts stepped in at quarterback and put together some key performances for Medina. He threw for 882 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 60% of his passes. Pitts also rushed for 410 yards and four scores and had three interceptions as a defensive back. He only had three games with more than 10 attempts, but completed 69% of his passes and threw six touchdowns in those contests. He went 13 of 19 for 263 yards, two scores and a rushing touchdown against Akron and went 8 of 11 for 174 yards and four scores against Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville.
Carter Pytlik, Sr., Wilson
After not recording a sack last season, Pytlik exploded to finish eighth in Section VI with 10 this year. The Wilson linebacker also had 64 tackles, including 10 behind the line of scrimmage. Pytlik had 12 tackles, two sacks and an 85-yard pick-six against Clymer/Sherman/Panama in the season opener. He also had eight tackles and three sacks against Portville. Pytlik notched 19 tackles (three for a loss) and two sacks in two games against Frewsburg this season. He also had one rushing touchdown on the year, a 1-yard run against Cattaraugus/Little Valley.
Shawn Watson, Jr., Niagara Wheatfield
Watson missed two games with a sprained ankle and still finished 14th in Section VI with 648 yards and tied for 13th with eight touchdown catches. With 35 grabs, Watson is already tied for the most career receptions in Niagara Wheatfield history with one more season to go. He had three 100-yard games in the last four for the Falcons, including a 146-yard, three-touchdown contest against Jamestown. Watson also surpassed 100 yards against Sweet Home (138) and Grand Island (112), while scoring six touchdowns in the final four games.
Shey Williams, Jr., Lockport
One of the fastest players in Western New York, Williams found ways to run by every defense he faced, even while dealing with injuries most of the season. His 14 receiving touchdowns were third in Section VI, while ranking 11th with 716 yards. Williams averaged 18.4 yards per reception, racking up three 100-yard games and five multi-touchdown outings. Williams had 188 yards and three scores on 10 receptions against Clarence, while adding 113 yards and three scores against Starpoint. He scored a touchdown in every game he played, including an 81-yard kickoff return for a score against Hamburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.