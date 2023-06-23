ROB_0058.jpg

Niagara Wheatfield junior Julia Kwitchoff has been name Greater Niagara Newspapers Softball Player of the Year after hitting .571, with five home runs and 31 RBIs.

SANBORN — Julia Kwitchoff already had an on-field identity on the diamond.

She had gained attention across Western New York as a top dual-threat player, winning the 2022 Niagara Frontier League Pitcher of the Year award and leading the league in total RBIs.

But heading into her junior season, Kwitchoff realized she was more than just a pitcher. She wanted to do what was best to give Niagara Wheatfield an even greater shot at winning after early postseason outings the last two years.

And after some discussion with coach Kevin Schucker, Kwitchoff became the Falcons’ primarily first baseman in the field and moved into the heart of the batting order.

And whether it was glove or bat in hand, Kwitchoff didn’t skip a beat, putting together a .571 average with five home runs and 31 RBIs, becoming the NFL Player of the Year.

Kwitchoff led the Falcons to consecutive league titles and third since 2019 and a trip to the Class A1 championship game before a 1-0 heartbreaker against the Flames.

The athleticism and the ability to reinvent herself led to Kwitchoff being chosen as the Greater Niagara Newspapers Player of the Year. Kwitchoff is the third Niagara Wheatfield player to receive the honors in the last four years, joining former teammate Elanna Lysiak (2021) and MacKenzie Franks (2019).

“You just got to stay calm during the worst (times),” Kwitchoff said. “Even (in) the most stressful times, you just got to believe in yourself and you can’t let other people bother you or let other people decide how you play the game.”

Kwitchoff hit .581 and drove in 51 runs last season, but no longer had Lysiak — who now plays for Division I St. John's — protecting her in the lineup. So, hitting for contact was still a major attribute in her plate presence, Kwitchoff made a greater emphasis on field awareness.

She made sure the softball was hit in the spots that could cause the most damage, whether it was blasted out of the park or as extra-base hits. And whether there are runners on base or not, Kwitchoff recognizes her role in the offense, sometimes even being a catalyst to step up and deliver big plays.

Kwitchoff hit a home-run, three-RBI day in a league win against rival North Tonawanda, a postseason home run against West Seneca West in the A1 semifinal and a two-homer performance against Kenmore East to celebrate her 17th birthday, which she said was a “great feeling” to accomplish.

Even further, Kwitchoff alone was responsible for 18.7% of Niagara Wheatfield’s 166 RBIs and 14.4% of the team’s 181 runs scored. But all Kwitchoff tried to do at the plate is help the Falcons score runs, regardless of the situation.

“When I see that there’s runners on base, I try to be as much of a power hitter as I can to advance the runners,” said Kwitchoff, who finished with a .562 on-base percentage and a 1.054 slugging percentage. “But when it’s just me up there, I feel like I just want to make contact for the most of it.”

Since Kwitchoff began playing school ball for the Falcons' JV team seventh grade, Schucker has been one of the main constants in the dugout. When he took over the varsity program in 2020, Kwitchoff made the varsity before the season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Schucker knows Kwitchoff is already a dominant all-around player. But going into the spring, he hoped her confidence would expand to go along with the talent. Not only did her confidence grow but, from his view, she looked like she was having fun playing the game, too.

“She’s the heart and soul of our team and she’s the leader,” Schucker said. “She leads by example and she’s very level. She’s very humble and she’s a great player to have on our team.”

This spring, Gianna Graber stepped into Kwitchoff’s shoes as the Falcons’ top pitcher and, at season’s end, also won the NFL Pitcher of the Year award. Graber said Kwitchoff is “so natural” as a player and is trying to absorb as much as she can during their time together.

The goal, Graber said, is to be as good as her older teammate down the road.

“She's outstanding,” said Graber, who completed her sophomore season. “It’s crazy. Playing and watching her (this season), it was like, ‘Wow!’”

The rest of the GNN all-area softball team includes: Natalie Brandel (Barker), Brianna Delaney (Lockport), Rian Faery (Wilson), Gianna Graber (Niagara Wheatfield), Emily Palermo (Lewiston-Porter), Izzy Pezdek (Grand Island), Cara Thompson (North Tonawanda), Lindsey Tylec (Niagara Wheatfield) and Ava White (Niagara Falls).

Honorable Mention: Peyton Bradley (Barker), Maris Huff (Niagara Wheatfield), Anna Kurtzhalts (Grand Island), Kyler Shiesley (North Tonawanda) and Haleigh Suitor (North Tonawanda).

Joe Kraus can be reached via joseph.kraus@niagara-gazette.com or on Twitter @ByJoeKraus.

