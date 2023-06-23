And after some discussion with coach Kevin Schucker, Kwitchoff became the Falcons’ primarily first baseman in the field and moved into the heart of the batting order.
And whether it was glove or bat in hand, Kwitchoff didn’t skip a beat, putting together a .571 average with five home runs and 31 RBIs, becoming the NFL Player of the Year.
Kwitchoff led the Falcons to consecutive league titles and third since 2019 and a trip to the Class A1 championship game before a 1-0 heartbreaker against the Flames.
The athleticism and the ability to reinvent herself led to Kwitchoff being chosen as the Greater Niagara Newspapers Player of the Year. Kwitchoff is the third Niagara Wheatfield player to receive the honors in the last four years, joining former teammate Elanna Lysiak (2021) and MacKenzie Franks (2019).
“You just got to stay calm during the worst (times),” Kwitchoff said. “Even (in) the most stressful times, you just got to believe in yourself and you can’t let other people bother you or let other people decide how you play the game.”
Natalie Brandel, Sr., Barker
Brandel carried one of the biggest bats in the Niagara-Orleans League, hitting .507, with 25 RBIs and seven doubles. She also scored 15 runs, with nine stolen bases and had a .710 slugging percentage. Brandel went 4 for 4 with three RBIs in a win over Newfane on April 21, while also going 2 for 3 with two runs in a season-ending loss to Sherman/Clymer in the Class D sectional semifinals.
Brianna Delaney, Sr., Lockport
Delaney did it all for Lockport once again this season, as she hit over .500 for the second season in a row. She hit .528 with four home runs and 12 RBIs. The third baseman also had a .561 on-base percentage and an .811 slugging percentage, with a team-best 11 stolen bases. Delaney, a three-time first-team All-Niagara Frontier League pick, is scheduled to continue her softball career at Niagara next season.
Rian Faery, Jr., Wilson
Faery continued a super high school career by batting over .500 for the second consecutive season. The catcher and outfielder hit .571 with 18 RBIs. She also had a .625 on-base percentage and a .938 slugging percentage, while stealing 21 bases. Faery had 11 extra-base hits and seven multi-RBI games. Her numbers also didn’t dip against quality competition, hitting .600 in losses.
Gianna Graber, So., Niagara Wheatfield
Graber stepped in as Niagara Wheatfield’s top pitcher and became the best in the Niagara Frontier League. Voted the NFL Pitcher of the Year, Graber went 13-1, with the lone loss coming in a 1-0 game against Williamsville East in the Class A1 sectional final. Greber had a 1.07 ERA and struck out 118 and had just 22 walks over 98 innings. She also excelled at the plate, with a .486 average and 16 RBIs.
Player of the Year: Julia Kwitchoff, Jr., Niagara Wheatfield
Last year’s Niagara Frontier League Pitcher of the Year transitioned primarily to the field and became the league’s overall player of the year. Kwitchoff hit .571, with a .562 on-base percentage and a 1.054 slugging percentage. She blasted five home runs and drove in 31 runs, while scoring 26 times. Kwitchoff also had 23 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings in the circle.
Emily Palermo, Sr., Lewiston-Porter
Lew-Port wasn’t able to pile up wins, but that didn’t slow down Palermo. She hit .469 and drove in 19 runs this season. She had a .514 on-base percentage and a .594 slugging percentage, compiling six doubles for the Lancers. Palermo was a second-team All-Niagara Frontier League pick as a shortstop. She plans to play for Nazareth University next season.
Izzy Pezdek, Sr., Grand Island
Pezdek was once again Grand Island’s workhorse in the circle and equally as good at the plate. She went 8-5, with a 1.35 ERA and 72 strikeouts over 78 innings. Pezdek also hit .411, with 19 RBIs and nine extra-base hits. She had a .462 on-base percentage and a .678 slugging percentage for the Vikings. Pezdek, who was a back-to-back first-team All-Niagara Frontier League pick, plans to play at Buffalo State next year.
Cara Thompson, Fr., North Tonawanda
Thompson delivered at the dish during her freshman campaign for North Tonawanda. She hit .397 with a team-high 27 RBIs. Thompson also had a .474 on-base percentage and a .706 slugging percentage, racking up 11 extra-base hits for the Lumberjacks. In her second varsity season, the North Tonawanda second baseman was one of two freshmen pick as first-team All-Niagara Frontier League.
Lindsey Tylec, Fr., Niagara Wheatfield
Efficiency defined Tylec this season. She hit .536, with three home runs and 24 RBIs. She also had a .588 on-base percentage and an .841 slugging percentage. When Tylec was on base, she successfully stole 15 times and scored 34 runs. She delivered a grand slam in Niagara Wheatfield’s Class A1 semifinal win over West Seneca West. Tylec was a second-team All-Niagara Frontier League selection as an outfielder.
Ava White, Jr., Niagara Falls
White tossed 105 2/3 innings for the second year in a row, but all of her other statistics went down. She went 11-5 in the circle, while dropping her ERA (2.12) by more than a run and increased strikeouts (136) by 23. Of the 444 batters she faced, White only walked 23 and 80 were able to get a hit, totaling three shutouts. She also drove in six runs at the plate. White is a back-to-back first-team All-Niagara Frontier League pick.
SLIDESHOW: Introducing the GNN All-Area Softball Team
Natalie Brandel, Sr., Barker
Brandel carried one of the biggest bats in the Niagara-Orleans League, hitting .507, with 25 RBIs and seven doubles. She also scored 15 runs, with nine stolen bases and had a .710 slugging percentage. Brandel went 4 for 4 with three RBIs in a win over Newfane on April 21, while also going 2 for 3 with two runs in a season-ending loss to Sherman/Clymer in the Class D sectional semifinals.
Brianna Delaney, Sr., Lockport
Delaney did it all for Lockport once again this season, as she hit over .500 for the second season in a row. She hit .528 with four home runs and 12 RBIs. The third baseman also had a .561 on-base percentage and an .811 slugging percentage, with a team-best 11 stolen bases. Delaney, a three-time first-team All-Niagara Frontier League pick, is scheduled to continue her softball career at Niagara next season.
Rian Faery, Jr., Wilson
Faery continued a super high school career by batting over .500 for the second consecutive season. The catcher and outfielder hit .571 with 18 RBIs. She also had a .625 on-base percentage and a .938 slugging percentage, while stealing 21 bases. Faery had 11 extra-base hits and seven multi-RBI games. Her numbers also didn’t dip against quality competition, hitting .600 in losses.
Gianna Graber, So., Niagara Wheatfield
Graber stepped in as Niagara Wheatfield’s top pitcher and became the best in the Niagara Frontier League. Voted the NFL Pitcher of the Year, Graber went 13-1, with the lone loss coming in a 1-0 game against Williamsville East in the Class A1 sectional final. Greber had a 1.07 ERA and struck out 118 and had just 22 walks over 98 innings. She also excelled at the plate, with a .486 average and 16 RBIs.
Player of the Year: Julia Kwitchoff, Jr., Niagara Wheatfield
Last year’s Niagara Frontier League Pitcher of the Year transitioned primarily to the field and became the league’s overall player of the year. Kwitchoff hit .571, with a .562 on-base percentage and a 1.054 slugging percentage. She blasted five home runs and drove in 31 runs, while scoring 26 times. Kwitchoff also had 23 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings in the circle.
Emily Palermo, Sr., Lewiston-Porter
Lew-Port wasn’t able to pile up wins, but that didn’t slow down Palermo. She hit .469 and drove in 19 runs this season. She had a .514 on-base percentage and a .594 slugging percentage, compiling six doubles for the Lancers. Palermo was a second-team All-Niagara Frontier League pick as a shortstop. She plans to play for Nazareth University next season.
Izzy Pezdek, Sr., Grand Island
Pezdek was once again Grand Island’s workhorse in the circle and equally as good at the plate. She went 8-5, with a 1.35 ERA and 72 strikeouts over 78 innings. Pezdek also hit .411, with 19 RBIs and nine extra-base hits. She had a .462 on-base percentage and a .678 slugging percentage for the Vikings. Pezdek, who was a back-to-back first-team All-Niagara Frontier League pick, plans to play at Buffalo State next year.
Cara Thompson, Fr., North Tonawanda
Thompson delivered at the dish during her freshman campaign for North Tonawanda. She hit .397 with a team-high 27 RBIs. Thompson also had a .474 on-base percentage and a .706 slugging percentage, racking up 11 extra-base hits for the Lumberjacks. In her second varsity season, the North Tonawanda second baseman was one of two freshmen pick as first-team All-Niagara Frontier League.
Lindsey Tylec, Fr., Niagara Wheatfield
Efficiency defined Tylec this season. She hit .536, with three home runs and 24 RBIs. She also had a .588 on-base percentage and an .841 slugging percentage. When Tylec was on base, she successfully stole 15 times and scored 34 runs. She delivered a grand slam in Niagara Wheatfield’s Class A1 semifinal win over West Seneca West. Tylec was a second-team All-Niagara Frontier League selection as an outfielder.
Ava White, Jr., Niagara Falls
White tossed 105 2/3 innings for the second year in a row, but all of her other statistics went down. She went 11-5 in the circle, while dropping her ERA (2.12) by more than a run and increased strikeouts (136) by 23. Of the 444 batters she faced, White only walked 23 and 80 were able to get a hit, totaling three shutouts. She also drove in six runs at the plate. White is a back-to-back first-team All-Niagara Frontier League pick.
Kwitchoff hit .581 and drove in 51 runs last season, but no longer had Lysiak — who now plays for Division I St. John's — protecting her in the lineup. So, hitting for contact was still a major attribute in her plate presence, Kwitchoff made a greater emphasis on field awareness.
She made sure the softball was hit in the spots that could cause the most damage, whether it was blasted out of the park or as extra-base hits. And whether there are runners on base or not, Kwitchoff recognizes her role in the offense, sometimes even being a catalyst to step up and deliver big plays.
Even further, Kwitchoff alone was responsible for 18.7% of Niagara Wheatfield’s 166 RBIs and 14.4% of the team’s 181 runs scored. But all Kwitchoff tried to do at the plate is help the Falcons score runs, regardless of the situation.
“When I see that there’s runners on base, I try to be as much of a power hitter as I can to advance the runners,” said Kwitchoff, who finished with a .562 on-base percentage and a 1.054 slugging percentage. “But when it’s just me up there, I feel like I just want to make contact for the most of it.”
Since Kwitchoff began playing school ball for the Falcons' JV team seventh grade, Schucker has been one of the main constants in the dugout. When he took over the varsity program in 2020, Kwitchoff made the varsity before the season was canceled due to COVID-19.
Schucker knows Kwitchoff is already a dominant all-around player. But going into the spring, he hoped her confidence would expand to go along with the talent. Not only did her confidence grow but, from his view, she looked like she was having fun playing the game, too.
“She’s the heart and soul of our team and she’s the leader,” Schucker said. “She leads by example and she’s very level. She’s very humble and she’s a great player to have on our team.”
This spring, Gianna Graber stepped into Kwitchoff’s shoes as the Falcons’ top pitcher and, at season’s end, also won the NFL Pitcher of the Year award. Graber said Kwitchoff is “so natural” as a player and is trying to absorb as much as she can during their time together.
The goal, Graber said, is to be as good as her older teammate down the road.
“She's outstanding,” said Graber, who completed her sophomore season. “It’s crazy. Playing and watching her (this season), it was like, ‘Wow!’”
The rest of the GNN all-area softball team includes: Natalie Brandel (Barker), Brianna Delaney (Lockport), Rian Faery (Wilson), Gianna Graber (Niagara Wheatfield), Emily Palermo (Lewiston-Porter), Izzy Pezdek (Grand Island), Cara Thompson (North Tonawanda), Lindsey Tylec (Niagara Wheatfield) and Ava White (Niagara Falls).
Honorable Mention: Peyton Bradley (Barker), Maris Huff (Niagara Wheatfield), Anna Kurtzhalts (Grand Island), Kyler Shiesley (North Tonawanda) and Haleigh Suitor (North Tonawanda).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.