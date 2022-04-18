GNN PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Owen Kiesman's unselfishness helps build foundation of Starpoint's hockey prowess

Two years into his high school hockey career, Owen Kiesman thought his role on the team was set. He was a top-four defenseman on a Starpoint squad that just won a sectional championship.
It would have been understandable if Kiesman squawked back to coach Clayton Wilson upon hearing he was being moved to forward prior to his junior season. Kiesman was successful for the Spartans and he had been a defenseman since he began playing hockey for Bud Bakewell at 5 years old.
But he didn’t.
Starpoint had plenty of defensemen at the time, but it needed a forward, especially one who could see plays develop and make the proper play in a split second. Wilson also knew Kiesman not only had the skating ability and vision to play forward — even though the coaches thought he’d be a star defenseman when he joined the team as a freshman — but he would be up for the task because it was for the sake of the team.
The switch was easy, as Kiesman tallied 72 points in 40 games the last two seasons. More importantly, the Spartans won 32 games and reached a pair of sectional championship games.
Kiesman continued his ascent this season, tallying 14 goals and 27 assists — third-best in the Western New York Hockey Federation — as Starpoint reached the Division 2 state final. As a result, the senior has been named Greater Niagara Newspapers boys hockey player of the year.
“I never had to be the goal scorer,” Kiesman said. “I had to be the guy working hard to give it to the goal scorers and I was happy playing that role and being able to play with those guys.”
It is hardly a coincidence that Kiesman earned the alternate captain title the same year he switched positions. Starpoint has blueprint to develop talent and leadership and Kiesman has been emblematic of the system, starting as a freshman in the program’s inaugural season in Federation hockey.
Wilson prefers having young players on the roster so they can learn from the older members of the team. Kiesman found himself in both scenarios during his four-year varsity career and wore the captain’s “C” this season, something he had never done at any level of hockey.
Along with co-captain Bobby Taylor, Kiesman became an unquestioned leader of the team and the respect he commanded was so evident that it was almost tangible.
“He understood what was expected of a captain,” Wilson said. “He’s been through three years of seeing what captains do in locker rooms, do in practice and listen to me. I text the captains and they get the information out to the team.”
Much of Kiesman’s respect was earned through his play. He was not just because he was a pass-first player — he was a primetime player. Whenever Starpoint needed a critical goal, Kiesman was usually in the mix.
In the state final, Kiesman powered to the front of the net to hammer in a loose rebound when his team fell behind in the first period and sorely needed a bit of life. When all the energy appeared zapped from the Spartans, Kiesman fought off a defender while carrying the puck up the left wing and flung it in front of the net before it was hammered into the net for the game-tying goal.
Few players have been as productive in crunch time. Kiesman had four game-winning goals in each of the last two years, tied with linemate Justin Bull and Grand Island’s Eddie Kwarciak for the most in the Fed.
“I’m not usually the guy scoring goals,” Kiesman said. “Passing is more my thing. My linemates score the goals and that’s the way I like it.”
Not only will Kiesman’s play be remembered within the Starpoint hockey program for years, but he has made lasting imprint during his four years. He aided in the transition from club to Fed, reached three sectional championship games and won two titles for the program.
“He’s just one of those special players,” Wilson said. “I can’t replace Bobby and Owen — they’re just special kids. You get one every 10 years and I had two of them. I was so fortunate.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
